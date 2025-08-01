On This Day in Cricket - August 1

The first day of August marks significant cricketing milestones. In 1924, Frank Worrell, the first black captain of the West Indies, was born, later leading them to a 3-1 victory over England in 1963 and starring in the 1960-61 Australia series, now honoured by the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy. In 1989, Australia’s Old Trafford win secured the Ashes, ending England’s 16-year hold. Graham Thorpe, born in 1969, debuted with a century in 1993. Andy Blignaut, born in 1978, took 5 for 73 on his 2001 Zimbabwe debut. Mohammad Nissar, born in 1910, shone in India’s 1932 Test debut.

On This Day - August 1, 2013 - Cheteshwar Pujara Makes his ODI Debut for India

August 1, 2013, was a big moment for Cheteshwar Pujara, stepping into ODI cricket for India against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. India won the toss and bowled, tearing through Zimbabwe’s batting to bowl them out for 144 in 42.4 overs. Elton Chigumbura’s gritty 50 not out was their only fight, but debutant Mohit Sharma stole the show with 2 for 26. Ravindra Jadeja and Amit Mishra grabbed 2 and 3 wickets, respectively, as Zimbabwe slumped to 47 for 5 early. India’s chase was a cakewalk, hitting 145 for 1 in 30.5 overs, winning by 9 wickets with 115 balls left.

(Cheteshwar Pujara made his ODI Debut on August 1, 2013)

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 64 and Suresh Raina’s 65 not out powered a 122-run stand. Pujara chipped in with 13 before Tendai Chatara got him. Mohit’s bowling heroics earned him Player of the Match. Zimbabwe’s batting just couldn’t handle India’s attack, handing them a 4-0 series lead. The day was all about India’s depth as Pujara’s debut was a quiet start, but the team’s dominance shone through. Rohit and Raina made it look easy, and Mohit’s fiery spell set the tone for a one-sided thrashing.

On This Day - August 1, 2019 - Steve Smith Starts the Ashes Tour with a Century on Day 1

On August 1, 2019, Steve Smith made a stunning Test comeback in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. Australia, batting first after winning the toss, were in deep trouble at 122 for 8, rocked by Stuart Broad’s fiery 5 for 86, nailing Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, and Smith. Chris Woakes backed him up with 3 for 58, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Matthew Wade. But Smith’s epic 144 off 219 balls, with 16 fours and 2 sixes, turned it around.

(Steve Smith scored a century on the day 1 of the Ashes Test)

He teamed up with Peter Siddle, who scored 44, for an 88-run stand, and Nathan Lyon’s 12 not out helped Australia reach 284 all out in 80.4 overs. England’s reply started late, at 10 for 0 in 2 overs, with Rory Burns and Jason Roy hanging on. Smith’s gutsy knock against Broad’s onslaught was the day’s heart, saving Australia from collapse. England’s bowlers kept things tight, but Smith’s brilliance set up a real contest. His century was pure class, digging Australia out of a hole and making it a day to remember as the Ashes kicked off with a bang.

On This Day - August 1, 2018 - India Makes a Strong Start to England Tour by Reducing Hosts to 285 for 9

India kicked off their 2018 England tour with a cracking Day 1 in the first Test at Edgbaston on August 1. England, batting after winning the toss, reached 285 for 9 in 88 overs. Joe Root’s 80 off 156 balls and Jonny Bairstow’s quick 70 off 88 gave them some backbone, with Keaton Jennings adding 42. But India’s Ravichandran Ashwin was on fire, snagging 4 for 62, getting Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad. Mohammed Shami’s 3 for 64 took out Jennings, Dawid Malan, and Sam Curran, who was 24 not out at stumps.

(Alastair Cook was dismissed on the day 1 of the First Test)

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma nabbed one each. Root and Bairstow’s 104-run stand steadied England after a wobbly 26 for 1, but late blows like Root’s run-out and Buttler’s duck swung it India’s way. Ashwin’s crafty spin and India’s sharp fielding kept England on their toes. The day was a proper tussle, with England fighting hard but India’s bowlers, led by Ashwin, holding the upper hand. Sam Curran’s late grit kept England in it, but India’s tight bowling set up a juicy Test match ahead.

On This Day - August 1, 2018 - Sandeep Lamichhane Makes His ODI Debut

August 1, 2018, was a huge day for Nepal as Sandeep Lamichhane debuted in their first-ever ODI against the Netherlands in Amstelveen. The Netherlands, batting first after the toss, posted 189 all out in 47.4 overs, with Michael Rippon’s 51 keeping them afloat. Paras Khadka’s 4 for 26 and Sompal Kami’s 3 for 34 had Nepal dreaming. But their chase crashed to 134 all out in 41.5 overs, losing by 55 runs. Gyanendra Malla’s 51 gave some hope, but Rippon’s 3 for 23 and Pieter Seelaar’s 3 for 20 sparked a collapse from 58 for 1. Lamichhane, on debut, took 1 for 42 but couldn’t swing it.

(Sandeep Lamichhane made his ODI Debut on August 1, 2018)

Fred Klaassen’s 3 for 30 piled on the pain. Rippon’s all-round show earned him Player of the Match, giving the Netherlands a 1-0 lead. Nepal’s bowlers showed heart, but their batting let them down big time. Lamichhane’s debut was a proud moment for Nepal, marking their ODI entry, but the Netherlands’ know-how won out. It was a tough loss, yet Nepal’s fight showed they’ve got potential, and Sandeep’s first step hinted at a bright future for the young leg-spinner.

On This Day - August 1, 2000 - Maheesh Theekshana was Born Today

Born on August 1, 2000, Maheesh Theekshana’s become a star for Sri Lanka by 2025, and man, what a journey! The 24-year-old off-spinner, with his tricky mystery spin, burst onto the scene in 2021. In 55 ODIs, he’s nabbed 77 wickets at 26.25, with a best of 4/25 and seven four-wicket hauls. His 63 T20Is have seen 61 wickets at 26.85, with 3/17 as his top effort. He’s played two Tests, taking 5 wickets. In T20 leagues, he’s a beast, 36 wickets in 38 IPL games for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, plus 17 in 12 CPL matches for Barbados Royals.

(Maheesh Theekshana was born on August 1, 2000)

Across 198 T20s, he’s got 206 wickets, always breaking key partnerships. He’s no mug with the bat either, scoring 316 ODI runs, with a best of 38*. Hitting No. 1 in the ODI bowler rankings in February 2025 and grabbing four wickets in Sri Lanka’s 2025 win over Australia? That’s massive. From Colts Cricket Club to global stages, Theekshana’s rise, celebrated on his birthday, screams talent and grit. He’s already among Sri Lanka’s best spinners, and he’s just getting started.

On This Day - August 1, 2023 - India defeats West Indies by 200 Runs

India absolutely smashed West Indies by 200 runs in the final ODI on August 1, 2023, at Tarouba, clinching a 2-1 series win. Batting first after West Indies chose to bowl, India racked up 351 for 5 in 50 overs. Shubman Gill’s classy 85 off 92 balls set things up, while Ishan Kishan’s 77 off 64 and Sanju Samson’s 51 off 41 kept the runs coming. Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 70 off 52 was the icing on the cake. West Indies’ chase was a disaster, folding for 151 in 35.3 overs.

(India defeated West Indies by 200 runs)

Alick Athanaze made 32, and Gudakesh Motie’s 39 not out tried to fight, but Shardul Thakur’s 4 for 37 and Mukesh Kumar’s 3 for 30 ripped them apart. Kuldeep Yadav added 2 for 25. West Indies were 50 for 6 in no time, game over. Gill’s 85 and two catches won him Player of the Match, while Kishan’s 184-run series haul bagged Player of the Series. India’s batting was just too good, and their bowlers were relentless. West Indies had no answer, making it a day of pure Indian dominance.

On This Day - August 1, 2022 - West Indies defeats India by 5 Wickets

West Indies pulled off a cracking 5-wicket win over India in the second T20I on August 1, 2022, at Basseterre, levelling the series 1-1. India, batting first after West Indies opted to bowl, crumbled to 138 all out in 19.4 overs. Obed McCoy was unreal, taking 6 for 17, including Rohit Sharma’s first-ball duck. Hardik Pandya’s 31 off 31 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 27 off 30 kept India afloat. West Indies chased 139 in 19.2 overs, finishing at 141 for 5, with Brandon King’s 68 off 52 setting the pace and Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 sealing it.

(West Indies defeated India by 5 wickets)

India’s bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin got one wicket each but couldn’t stop the hosts. McCoy’s insane spell won him Player of the Match. Despite a late start due to luggage delays, West Indies pounced on India’s early collapse to 61 for 4. It was a day of West Indies’ grit, with McCoy’s bowling masterclass and King’s cool-headed batting stealing the show. India fought, but the hosts’ energy and smarts made it their day, setting up a spicy series.

On This Day - August 1, 2013 - Michael Clarke Starts the Day 1 of the Test with a Century

The third Ashes Test kicked off on August 1, 2013, at Old Trafford, and Australia owned Day 1. Batting first after winning the toss, they cruised to 303 for 3 in 90 overs. Michael Clarke was the star, unbeaten on 125 off 169 balls with 13 fours, looking in total control. Chris Rogers chipped in with 84, and Steven Smith was 70 not out. Shane Watson made 19 before Tim Bresnan got him. Graeme Swann took 2 for 159, dismissing Watson and Usman Khawaja, while Stuart Broad nabbed Clarke late.

(Michael Clarke scored a century on the day 1 of the Test Match)

A 50-run opening stand and a 150-run Clarke-Smith partnership put Australia on top. England’s bowlers, like James Anderson (0 for 116) and Broad (1 for 108), toiled on a flat pitch with little luck. Clarke’s silky century and Australia’s steady batting set them up beautifully, leaving England chasing the game. The day was all about Australia’s top order firing, with Clarke leading from the front and Smith playing a gem. England needed something special to fight back, as Australia’s strong foundation hinted at a big total in the works.