On This Day in Cricket - July 31

Coming to the date of July 31, cricket history saw remarkable events. In 1956, Jim Laker achieved immortality at Old Trafford, taking all ten Australian wickets in an innings, finishing with 19 wickets in the Test. In 1973, Frank Hayes scored a debut century against the West Indies at The Oval. In 1984, West Indies dominated England at Old Trafford, with Gordon Greenidge’s double-century and Winston Davis’ fiery spell. In 2014, England ended a ten-match winless streak, defeating India by 266 runs in Southampton, with Moeen Ali’s six-wicket haul. In 2015, England won a thrilling three-day Ashes Test at Edgbaston, led by James Anderson and Steven Finn.

On This Day - July 31, 2002 - Shreyanka Patil was Born Today in Karnataka

On a warm July 31, 2002, in the cricket-crazy city of Bangalore, Karnataka, Shreyanka Patil came into the world, destined to become a shining light in Indian women’s cricket. At just 22, she’s already turning heads as a fiery all-rounder. A right-handed batter smashing boundaries, or bowling her crafty offbreaks, outfoxing opponents. She stepped into the big leagues in December 2023, debuting in Women’s ODIs against Australia and T20Is against England. In her three ODIs, she’s scored a modest 7 runs but grabbed 5 wickets, with a cracking 3/57 showing her knack for breaking partnerships.

(Shreyanka Patil was born on July 31, 2002)

In T20Is, she’s a force, 20 wickets in 16 games at an average of 19.20, her best being 3/19, plus 19 runs with the bat. In the Women’s Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyanka’s been a revelation, blasting 81 runs at a strike rate of 147.27 and snaring 19 wickets in 15 matches, including two four-wicket hauls. Her stint with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean League saw her take 9 wickets in 5 games, with a stellar 4/34.

On This Day - July 31, 1995 - Brydon Carse was Born Today in Cape Town

Born on July 31, 1995, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape, Brydon Carse grew up far from the English cricket fields he’d later call home. Now 29, this fast-medium allrounder has become a cornerstone for England, blending raw pace with useful batting. His ODI debut in 2021 against Pakistan was a firecracker as he bagged 5/61, a statement of intent. In 9 Tests, he’s taken 36 wickets at 30.11, with a brilliant 6/42, and chipped in 258 runs, including a fifty. Across 24 ODIs, he’s got 28 wickets and 215 runs, while in 11 T20Is, he’s claimed 17 wickets at 21.17.

(Brydon Carse was born on July 31, 1995)

Carse’s story began at Durham in 2016, where his raw talent shone. A stellar 2019 season earned him an England Lions spot, and despite early injuries, he roared back in 2023 with a gutsy first-class ton of 108*. Whether it’s for Northern Superchargers or Sunrisers Eastern Cape, his quick-arm action and allround skills shine. Facing India in 2025, he proved he belongs on the big stage, delivering under pressure. Carse’s journey from South Africa to England’s heart is one of grit, making him a fan favourite and a vital cog in the team.

On This Day – July 31, 2023 – Stuart Broad Bids Farewell to International Cricket with a Fairytale Final Wicket

July 31, 2023, was the day Stuart Broad bowed out of cricket in the most cinematic way possible, at The Oval during the fifth Ashes Test. England clinched a thrilling 49-run win over Australia, tying the series 2-2 and avoiding a home Ashes loss for the first time since 2001. England posted 283 in their first innings, with Harry Brook’s 85 stealing the show, then piled on 395 in their second, thanks to Joe Root’s 91 and Jonny Bairstow’s 78. Australia, chasing 384, got to 334, with Usman Khawaja’s 72 and Steven Smith’s 54 fighting hard.

(Stuart Broad picked a wicket on the last ball of his career)

Chris Woakes was dynamite with 4/50, and Moeen Ali, nursing an injury, took 3/76. But it was Broad’s 2/62, capped by the final wicket of Alex Carey, that sealed the deal. A rain delay and a debated ball change sparked Australia’s collapse, five wickets for 30 runs. Broad, retiring after this, ended with 604 Test wickets, hitting a six off his last ball faced and nabbing a wicket with his last delivery. Woakes took Player of the Series for his 19 wickets. Australia kept the Ashes, but Broad’s storybook exit was pure magic.

On This Day – July 31, 2022 - South Africa Defeats England by 90 Runs

On a lively July 31, 2022, South Africa put on a clinic, thrashing England by 90 runs in the third T20I at Southampton to seal a 2-1 series win. South Africa batted first, smashing 191/5 in 20 overs, with Reeza Hendricks’ 70 off 50 and Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 51 off 36 setting the tone. England’s bowlers toiled, with David Willey’s 3/25 the only bright spot as South Africa unleashed 25 boundaries. Chasing 192, England imploded to 101 in 16.4 overs, with Jonny Bairstow’s 27 off 30 their best effort. Tabraiz Shamsi was unstoppable, ripping through with 5/24, including four wickets in 11 balls, earning Player of the Match.

(South Africa defeated England by 90 runs)

Keshav Maharaj backed him up with 2/21. South Africa’s batting clicked with a 50-run second-wicket stand and a quick 41-run burst in the death overs. England’s chase started okay at 39/2 in the powerplay, but losing Jos Buttler for 14 sparked a collapse. Rain couldn’t save England as South Africa’s bowlers ran riot. This win showed South Africa’s firepower and exposed England’s cracks, setting the stage for a spicy T20 World Cup buildup.

On This Day – July 31, 2022 - India Women Defeats Pakistan Women by 8 Wickets

On July 31, 2022, India Women put on a masterclass, crushing Pakistan Women by 8 wickets in a rain-shortened Commonwealth Games match in Birmingham. In an 18-over game, Pakistan limped to 99 all out, with Muneeba Ali’s 32 off 30 their only real fight. India’s bowlers were on fire as Sneh Rana’s 2/15, including a game-changing double-wicket over, and Radha Yadav’s 2/18 kept Pakistan pinned down. Chasing 100, India stormed to 102/2 in 11.4 overs, led by Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 63 off 42, packed with eight fours and three sixes, earning her Player of the Match.

(India Women defeated Pakistan Women by 8 Wickets)

Shafali Verma’s 16 off 9 set a blistering pace, with their 50-run opening stand coming in just 29 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers, with Tuba Hassan and Omaima Sohail grabbing a wicket each, had no answer for India’s aggression. Despite rain delays, India’s tight bowling and Mandhana’s fireworks ensured a dominant win with 38 balls to spare. This victory boosted India’s net run rate, bagged them two key points, and sent a message: they were ready for the Commonwealth Games’ bigger battles.

On This Day - July 31, 2014 - England Defeats India by 266 Runs

July 31, 2014, saw England roar back into the Test series with a massive 266-run win over India in Southampton, tying things up at 1-1. England piled on 569/7 declared in their first innings, with Ian Bell’s 167 and Gary Ballance’s 156 leading the way, backed by Alastair Cook’s 95 and Jos Buttler’s debut 85. India answered with 330, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s 54 and MS Dhoni’s 50, but James Anderson’s 5/53 tore them apart. England’s second innings closed at 205/4 declared, with Joe Root’s 56 and Cook’s unbeaten 70 setting a hefty 445-run target.

(England defeated India by 266 runs)

India crumbled to 178 in 66.4 overs, with Moeen Ali’s 6/67, including four late scalps, stealing the show. Anderson’s 2/24 earned him Player of the Match. India’s Shikhar Dhawan made 37, and Rahane’s unbeaten 52 showed guts, but three wickets in the final session ended their hopes. England’s big batting, Anderson’s swing, and Moeen’s spin were too much, turning the series on its head and proving England could fight back with style.

On This Day - July 31, 2012 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

On July 31, 2012, India powered to a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Colombo, wrapping up the series 3-1. Sri Lanka managed 251/8 in 50 overs, with Upul Tharanga’s 51 and Lahiru Thirimanne’s 47 holding things together. Manoj Tiwary’s 4/61 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 2/46 kept them in check. India chased 252 in just 42.2 overs, finishing at 255/4 with 46 balls left. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 128 off 119, with 12 fours and a six, was a masterclass, earning him Player of the Match.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets)

Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 58 off 51 sealed a 100-run fifth-wicket stand, while Virender Sehwag’s 34 off 29 gave a flying start. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Lasith Malinga’s 1/41, couldn’t slow India’s charge. The chase was smooth, hitting 50 in 8.4 overs and 200 in 38.1 overs. Tiwary’s bowling and Kohli’s brilliance made it a no-contest, securing the series and showing India’s batting depth. Fans loved the clinical display, a perfect buildup to the final game.

On This Day - July 31, 2008 - Virender Sehwag Smashes Century on Day 1 of the Test

On July 31, 2008, Virender Sehwag lit up Galle with a blazing unbeaten 128 off 149 balls on day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, steering India to 214/4. His knock, bursting with 15 fours and a six, included a 167-run opening stand with Gautam Gambhir, who made 56 off 103. Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis struck twice, getting Gambhir (lbw) and Rahul Dravid (2), while Chaminda Vaas dismissed Sachin Tendulkar (5) and Sourav Ganguly (0), leaving India wobbling at 178/4.

(Virender Sehwag scored a century on the day 1 of the Test Match)

VVS Laxman, unbeaten on 13, joined Sehwag to steady things. Mendis led with 2/49, backed by Vaas’ 2/37, while Muttiah Muralidaran, wicketless, leaked 63 runs. India’s 4.01 runs per over came from Sehwag’s fearless strokes, hitting 50 in 13.2 overs and 200 in 40.2 overs. Despite losing four quick wickets, Sehwag’s magic kept India in control, setting a strong platform for day 2 in a must-win game to level the series. Fans were buzzing, knowing Sehwag’s fire could turn the match.