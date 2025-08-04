On This Day in Cricket - August 4

The date of August 4 has seen notable cricket events. In 1975, Michael Angelow became cricket’s first streaker at Lord’s during an England-Australia Test, fined £10 after a bet. In 1886, Andrew Stoddart set a world record with 485 runs in a club match. In 1976, women played at Lord’s for the first time, with England defeating Australia. In 2018, Ben Stokes’ crucial dismissal of Virat Kohli secured England’s victory over India at Edgbaston. In 2001, Australia regained the Ashes at Trent Bridge. In 2020, Ireland chased 329 to beat England in an ODI, led by Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie.

On This Day - August 4, 2012 - Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan Bow Out with Their Final ODI for India

August 4, 2012, was a day of mixed emotions for Indian cricket fans. Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan, two stalwarts, played their final ODI, leading India to a thrilling 20-run victory against Sri Lanka in Pallekele’s fifth ODI. Winning the toss, India chose to bat, piling on 294/7 in 50 overs. Gautam Gambhir’s elegant 88 was the backbone, with Manoj Tiwary’s 65 and MS Dhoni’s explosive 58 adding spark and Pathan’s unbeaten 29 gave a late boost.

(Zaheer Khan and Virat Kohli during the match)

Lasith Malinga snared three wickets for Sri Lanka, but India’s fiery 53 runs in the first 10 overs set the pace. Sri Lanka, chasing 295, fought back with Lahiru Thirimanne’s 77 and Jeevan Mendis’ 72, stitching a 100-run stand. But Pathan was unstoppable, his 5/61 ripping through their lineup. Zaheer added 1/53, and Ashok Dinda’s 2/55 helped seal the deal. This win clinched India’s 4-1 series triumph, with Virat Kohli’s 296 runs earning him Player of the Series. Pathan, though, stole the show, bagging Player of the Match in a perfect send-off for two legends.

On This Day - August 4, 1999 - Rahul Chahar was Born Today in Rajasthan

Born on August 4, 1999, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Rahul Chahar has become a T20 wizard, his leg-spin bamboozling batters with guile and precision. At 25, he’s already left a mark, playing one ODI and six T20Is for India between 2019 and 2021, grabbing three wickets in his ODI and seven in T20Is. His domestic journey started with Rajasthan in 2016-17, shining in first-class and List A cricket. In first-class matches, he’s claimed 87 wickets in 24 games, with seven five-wicket hauls, his best a 5/59.

(Rahul Chahar was born on August 4, 1999)

In List A, he’s taken 106 wickets in 60 matches, with a dazzling 5/24. In T20s, including 79 IPL games across four teams, Chahar’s 136 wickets, with a best of 5/14, show his knack for big moments. He was a key cog in Mumbai Indians’ IPL titles in 2019 and 2020, picking up 28 wickets. Now with Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025, Chahar’s crafty variations and cool-headedness make him a T20 star, ready to spin his magic on cricket’s grandest stages.

On This Day - August 4, 1993 - Liam Livingstone was Born Today

Liam Livingstone, born August 4, 1993, in Barrow-in-Furness, is England’s electrifying all-rounder, a batter who can clear boundaries and a spinner who turns games and at 31, he’s been a force since his 2017 debut. In 39 ODIs, he’s smashed 932 runs, including an unbeaten 124, and taken 25 wickets. His 60 T20Is include 955 runs, with a jaw-dropping 103 off 42 balls, England’s fastest T20I ton and 33 wickets. In first-class cricket, he’s scored 3085 runs and taken 43 wickets in 63 matches, with a best of 6/52.

(Liam Livingstone was born on August 4, 1993)

Across 315 T20s, Livingstone’s 7030 runs at a 143.96 strike rate and 134 wickets scream impact. He dominated the 2021 Hundred, topping the charts with 348 runs, and was a finisher in England’s 2022 T20 World Cup win. His IPL stints with Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru include 1051 runs in 49 games. Despite injuries, his recent Lancashire performances in the 2025 Vitality Blast show why he’s a crowd-pleaser, a fearless competitor who lights up any stage.

On This Day - August 4, 2021 - India Bowl Out England for 183 on Day 1 of the Test Match

On August 4, 2021, India’s pacers turned Trent Bridge into their playground, bowling England out for 183 on Day 1 of the Test series. England, choosing to bat, were stunned when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rory Burns for a duck in the first over. Zak Crawley’s 27 and Dom Sibley’s 18 showed some fight, but Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj kept them on a leash. Joe Root’s gritty 64 held things together, but his exit unleashed chaos. Bumrah’s swing (4/46) and Shami’s laser-like accuracy (3/28) tore through, dismissing Jos Buttler for zero and Stuart Broad for 4.

(England was all-out for 183 runs in the first innings)

Sam Curran’s unbeaten 27 added some late runs, but England collapsed in 65.4 overs. India’s openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, both unbeaten on 9, reached 21/0 in 13 overs before rain intervened. India’s bowlers, with Bumrah’s fire and Shami’s precision, ruled the day. The pitch looked good for batting, and with India’s openers ready to pounce, they held all the cards, leaving England to lick their wounds after a torrid start.

On This Day - August 4, 2020 - Ireland Beats England by 7 Wickets

August 4, 2020, was a day Irish cricket fans will never forget as Ireland chased down 329 to stun England by seven wickets in the third ODI at Southampton. England, batting first after Ireland opted to bowl, posted 328 in 49.5 overs. Eoin Morgan’s blazing 106 off 84 balls, backed by Tom Banton’s 58 and David Willey’s 51, set a steep target. Craig Young’s 3/53 led Ireland’s bowling, with Curtis Campher and Josh Little taking two each.

(Ireland defeated England by 7 wickets)

Ireland’s reply was pure magic, driven by a 214-run stand between Paul Stirling’s explosive 142 (128 balls, 9 fours, 6 sixes) and Andy Balbirnie’s steady 113. Even after losing both late, Harry Tector’s 29* and Kevin O’Brien’s 21* sealed the deal, reaching 329/3 with one ball left. England’s bowlers, including Willey (1/70) and Adil Rashid (1/61), couldn’t stop the onslaught. This, Ireland’s highest ODI chase, earned a consolation win in the 2-1 series loss. Stirling’s brilliance won him Player of the Match, and the victory sent Irish fans into a frenzy.

On This Day - August 4, 2018 - England Beats India by 31 Runs

The first Test at Birmingham, ending August 4, 2018, was a gut-wrenching 31-run loss for India against England. England batted first, scoring 287 in 89.4 overs, with Joe Root’s 80 and Jonny Bairstow’s 70 leading the way. Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4/62 and Mohammed Shami’s 3/64 kept India in the fight. India responded with 274, powered by Virat Kohli’s stunning 149, but Sam Curran’s 4/74 sparked a collapse. England’s second innings struggled to 180, with Curran’s 63 proving crucial against Ishant Sharma’s 5/51 and Chasing 194, India reached 162, with Kohli’s 51 keeping hopes alive, but Ben Stokes’ 4/40, including Kohli’s wicket, clinched it for England.

(England defeated India by 31 runs)

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took two wickets each. Curran’s all-round heroics (87 runs, 5 wickets) earned him Player of the Match. Despite Kohli’s brilliance, India’s batting faltered, handing England a 1-0 lead. The match was a rollercoaster, every run and wicket fought tooth and nail, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive series that had fans glued to their screens.

On This Day - August 4, 2019 - India Defeats West Indies by 22 Runs

On August 4, 2019, India clinched a 22-run win (DLS method) over West Indies in the second T20I at Lauderhill, securing a 2-0 series lead. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 167/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma’s sparkling 67 off 51 balls set the tone, with Shikhar Dhawan’s 23, Virat Kohli’s 28, and Krunal Pandya’s unbeaten 20 off 13 adding late fire and Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets each for West Indies. Chasing a rain-adjusted 121 in 15.3 overs, West Indies managed 98/4, with Rovman Powell’s 54 off 34 keeping them in the game.

(India defeated West Indies by 22 runs)

But Krunal Pandya’s 2/23, plus wickets from Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, shut the door. Early losses of Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis hurt West Indies. Krunal’s all-round display won him Player of the Match. India’s sharp batting and disciplined bowling shone, adapting brilliantly to the rain-hit conditions. The win showcased their T20 depth, locking an unassailable lead and leaving West Indies with a mountain to climb in the final game.

On This Day - August 4, 1993 - Pravin Amre Makes His Debut for India

Pravin Amre’s Test debut came on August 4, 1993, in a drawn third Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, scored 351 in 142.1 overs, with Aravinda de Silva’s 148 and Asanka Gurusinha’s 56 shining. Rajesh Chauhan’s 3/59 and two wickets each from Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble kept India in the game. India replied with a strong 446 in 151.1 overs, led by Vinod Kambli’s 120, Sachin Tendulkar’s 71, and Manoj Prabhakar’s 55 and Amre’s composed 21 added to the effort.

(Pravin Amre made his Test Debut on August 4, 1993)

Muttiah Muralidaran’s 4/136 challenged India. Sri Lanka’s second innings reached 352/6, with Roshan Mahanama’s 151 ensuring a draw. Kumble’s 3/108 showed fight. Kapil Dev made history, surpassing LR Gibbs for most Test deliveries bowled. Amre’s quiet debut was part of India’s resilient batting, securing a 1-0 series win. Mahanama’s gritty century earned him Player of the Match in a match that highlighted India’s depth and determination in a hard-fought contest.