On This Day in Cricket - August 5

As we move to August 5, cricket history shines with remarkable moments. In 1966, Garry Sobers’ blistering century and five-wicket haul at Headingley powered West Indies to a series win over England. In 2013, rain at Old Trafford helped England retain the Ashes. In 2019, Steven Smith’s twin centuries at Edgbaston led Australia to a 251-run Ashes victory. In 1933, Sussex’s Ted Bowley and John Langridge smashed a 490-run opening stand. In 1993, Mike Atherton’s 72 couldn’t prevent Australia’s Test win. In 1965, Graeme Pollock’s 125 secured South Africa’s Trent Bridge victory. Birthdays include Maurice Turnbull (1944), Athula Samarasekera (1961), and Sohag Gazi (1991).

On This Day - August 5, 2000 - Lala Amarnath Passes Away in New Delhi

The Legend who shaped Indian cricket, Lala Amarnath, passed away on August 5, 2000, leaving an indelible mark. Born in 1911 in Punjab, Amarnath was India’s first Test centurion, scoring a blazing 118 on debut against England in 1933, hooking and driving with fearless flair. His 24 Tests yielded 878 runs at 24.38, with one century and four fifties, plus 45 wickets at 32.91 with his right-arm medium pace, including a best of 5/96. In first-class cricket, he amassed 10,426 runs at 41.37, with 31 centuries, and took 463 wickets.

(Lala Amarnath passed away on August 5, 2000)

A fiery character, he clashed with authorities, notably being sent home from the 1936 England tour for dissent, yet captained India against Australia in 1947-48 and Pakistan in 1952-53. His 228 against Victoria stunned even Don Bradman. As a selector, he championed talents like Jasu Patel, leading to historic wins. His sons, Surinder and Mohinder, followed in his footsteps, cementing his legacy as a cricketing patriarch.

On This Day - August 5, 1969 - Venkatesh Prasad was Born Today

The birthday of Venkatesh Prasad, born August 5, 1969, in Bangalore, marks the legacy of a key figure in India’s pace bowling history. As Javagal Srinath’s new-ball partner, Prasad debuted in 1994 and played until 2001, bringing calm precision to India’s attack and in 33 Tests, he took 96 wickets at 35.00, with a best of 6/33, including a stunning 5/0 spell against Pakistan in Chennai in 1999. His 161 ODIs yielded 196 wickets at 32.30, with a best of 5/27, notably dismissing big names like Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq in the 1999 World Cup. In first-class cricket, he claimed 361 wickets in 123 matches, and in List A, 295 wickets in 236 games.

(Venkatesh Prasad was born on August 5, 1969)

His deceptive slower ball and ability to move the ball both ways troubled batters, especially abroad. After retiring, Prasad coached India’s Under-19 team, Karnataka, and served as India’s bowling coach from 2007, aiding series wins in England and New Zealand. Though sacked after 2009’s ICC events, he later coached Chennai Super Kings. A tall, unruffled team player, Prasad’s contributions, from devastating spells to mentoring young pacers, remain a proud chapter in Indian cricket.

On This Day - August 5, 2018 - Reeza Hendricks Makes his ODI Debut

The start of a new chapter for Reeza Hendricks came on August 5, 2018, as he debuted in the third ODI at Pallekele, where South Africa thumped Sri Lanka by 78 runs. South Africa, batting first after Sri Lanka decided to field, piled on 363/7 in 50 overs. Hendricks sparkled with a 102 off 89 balls, earning Player of the Match, while Jean-Paul Duminy’s 92 and Hashim Amla’s 59 powered the innings. Thisara Perera took 4/75 for Sri Lanka. Chasing 364, Sri Lanka managed 285 in 45.2 overs, with Dhananjaya de Silva’s 84 and Akila Dananjaya’s 37 offering resistance.

(Reeza Hendricks made his ODI Debut on August 5, 2018)

Lungi Ngidi’s 4/57 and Andile Phehlukwayo’s 3/74 sealed South Africa’s dominance. The visitors’ 64 runs in the first powerplay and a 100-run fifth-wicket stand between Duminy and David Miller (51) set a daunting target. Sri Lanka’s top order crumbled, losing three wickets for 63, despite a 50-run seventh-wicket partnership. South Africa’s win gave them a 3-0 series lead, their 11th straight victory over Sri Lanka. Hendricks’ century on debut was a dream start, showcasing his flair and setting the tone for a commanding performance.

On This Day - August 5, 2024 - Southern Brave defeats Welsh Fire by 42 Runs

In the Hundred, Southern Brave outclassed Welsh Fire by 42 runs in a thrilling 17th match at Cardiff on August 5, 2024. Batting first after Fire chose to field, Brave posted 139/5 in 100 balls, led by captain James Vince’s unbeaten 73 off 50 balls, earning him Player of the Match. Leus du Plooy’s quick 21 and Kieron Pollard’s 17 boosted the total, despite Haris Rauf’s 2/22. Fire’s chase of 140 faltered as they crumbled to 97 in 95 balls. Tymal Mills was the star, taking 4/16, while Danny Briggs claimed 3/14, dismantling the Fire’s batting.

(Southern Brave defeated Welsh Fire by 42 runs)

David Willey’s 21 was Fire’s best effort, but early losses, including Jonny Bairstow’s 16 and Joe Clarke’s 10, hurt their cause. Brave’s 38 runs in the powerplay and Vince’s steady hand set a defendable target, while Fire managed just 28 in their powerplay and the win, powered by Vince’s class and a disciplined bowling attack, moved Southern Brave to the top of the table, showcasing their dominance. Fire’s batting collapse, despite a late 18-run stand between Willey and Glenn Phillips, couldn’t challenge the Brave’s clinical performance in this one-sided encounter.

On This Day - August 5, 2016 - Andre Russell Helps Jamaica Tallawahs Seal a Spot in the Finals

The century which came at a blistering pace from Andre Russell lit up Qualifier 2 of the Caribbean Premier League on August 5, 2016, as Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 19 runs (D/L method) in Basseterre. Batting first after Knight Riders opted to field, Tallawahs posted 195/7 in 20 overs. Russell’s explosive 100 off 44 balls, with 11 sixes and 3 fours, earned him Player of the Match, while Chris Gayle added 35. Kevon Cooper took 3/45 for Knight Riders. Rain adjusted the Knight Riders’ target to 130 in 12 overs, but they managed only 110/7.

(Andre Russell smashed a century in the Qualifier-2)

Hashim Amla’s 37 and Colin Munro’s 38 kept them in the hunt, but Shakib Al Hasan’s 3/23 and Russell’s 2/27 triggered a collapse. Tallawahs’ strong start, with 38 runs in the first 3.5 overs, and Russell’s late fireworks set a daunting total. Knight Riders’ 67-run second-wicket stand couldn’t match the required run rate, losing key wickets in quick succession. The win propelled Tallawahs into the CPL final, showcasing Russell’s all-round brilliance and their batting depth in a high-stakes clash.

On This Day - August 5, 2019 - Steve Smith’s Twin Centuries Helps Australia defeat England

The first match of the series where Steven Smith’s brilliance stole the show, was the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, August 1-5, 2019, with Australia crushing England by 251 runs. Australia, batting first, scored 284, with Smith’s 144 rescuing them from 122/8. Stuart Broad’s 5/86 kept England in the game. England replied with 374, led by Rory Burns’ 133 and Joe Root’s 57, but Nathan Lyon’s 3/112 pegged them back. Australia’s second innings saw Smith’s 142 and Matthew Wade’s 110, setting a daunting 398-run target. England crumbled to 146, with Lyon’s 6/49 and Pat Cummins’ 4/32 sealing their fate.

(Steve Smith scored two centuries in the first Test Match)

Chris Woakes’ 37 was England’s best resistance. Australia’s 487/7 declared in their second innings, driven by a 130-run stand between Smith and Wade, exposed England’s bowling woes, worsened by James Anderson’s early injury. England’s chase faltered early, losing Burns for 11, and despite Root’s 28, they collapsed. Smith’s twin centuries, a rare feat, earned him Player of the Match, giving Australia a 1-0 series lead. The match, marked by boos for Smith’s comeback, showcased his genius and Australia’s dominance.

On This Day - August 5, 2013 - England Retains the Urn after the 3rd Test Ends in a Draw

Retaining the urn was England’s triumph in the 3rd Ashes Test at Manchester, August 1-5, 2013, as rain ensured a draw, keeping their 2-0 series lead. Australia, batting first, posted 527/7 declared, powered by Michael Clarke’s 187, earning him Player of the Match, and Chris Rogers’ 84. Graeme Swann’s 5/159 kept England fighting. England replied with 368, led by Kevin Pietersen’s 113 and Alastair Cook’s 62, but Peter Siddle’s 4/63 and Mitchell Starc’s 3/76 pegged them back.

(England retained the urn in the third test of the Ashes 2013)

Australia’s second innings of 172/7 declared, with David Warner’s 41, set England a 332-run target and Rain halted England’s chase at 37/3 in 20.3 overs, with Joe Root unbeaten on 13, after Ryan Harris’ 2/13 struck early. Australia’s first innings featured a 214-run fourth-wicket stand between Clarke and Steven Smith (89), while England’s 115-run fifth-wicket partnership between Pietersen and Ian Bell (60) showed resilience. The draw, sealed by weather, frustrated Australia’s push, as England’s gritty batting and Swann’s spin ensured they held the Ashes. The match, a tense battle, highlighted Clarke’s leadership and England’s knack for escaping pressure.

On This Day - August 5, 2000 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 121 Runs in Coca-Cola Cup Finals

The Finals of the Coca-Cola Cup on August 5, 2001, saw Sri Lanka dominate India by 121 runs at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka, batting first, posted 295/5 in 50 overs, led by Sanath Jayasuriya’s 99 and Russel Arnold’s 52 off 45 balls, earning Arnold Player of the Match. Mahela Jayawardene’s 57 and a 104-run third-wicket stand with Jayasuriya set a strong foundation.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 121 runs)

Harbhajan Singh’s 2/29 was India’s highlight. Chasing 296, India collapsed to 174 in 47.2 overs and VVS Laxman’s 37 was their best effort, but early losses of Sourav Ganguly (1) and Virender Sehwag (4) hurt and Chaminda Vaas (2/41), Dilhara Fernando (2/32), and Muttiah Muralidaran (2/32) dismantled India’s batting. Arnold’s all-round show, including 1/21, shone brightly. Sri Lanka’s 50 runs in 7.4 overs and a late 77-run fifth-wicket partnership overwhelmed India, who managed just 50 runs in 11 overs. Jayasuriya, Player of the Series with 305 runs, led Sri Lanka to the title.