On This Day in Cricket - August 20

When the things heated up on August 20, cricket history was made across decades. In 1930, Don Bradman’s 232 sealed Australia’s Ashes triumph at The Oval. In 2012, South Africa clinched the No. 1 Test ranking, defeating England 2-0, with Hashim Amla’s triple-century and Jonny Bairstow’s gritty debut. In 2024, Samoa’s Darius Visser smashed a T20I record, scoring 39 runs in an over, including six sixes. In 1900, Devon County Wanderers won the only Olympic cricket match, beating a French side by 158 runs. In 1987, Sunil Gavaskar’s 188 shone in the MCC bicentenary match at Lord’s.

On This Day - August 20, 1992 - Natalie Ruth Sciver-Brunt Was Born Today

Born on August 20, 1992, in Tokyo, Natalie Ruth Sciver-Brunt grew into a powerhouse for England Women’s cricket. She’s a dynamite all-rounder smashing runs with her right-hand bat and bowling clever medium-pace for Mumbai Indians Women and Trent Rockets. Her 2013 debut against Pakistan saw her snag Player of the Match in her second ODI. That year, she became the first English cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick against New Zealand. In Tests, she scored 883 runs with two centuries averaging 46.47. Her ODI record sparkled with 4,092 runs at 46.50, including nine hundreds and 79 wickets.

(Natalie Ruth Sciver-Brunt was born on August 20, 1992)

In T20Is, she has 2,960 runs and 90 wickets. For Trent Rockets in the Women’s Hundred, she notched 1,097 runs averaging 49.86. In the WPL, she’s racked up 1,027 runs and 32 wickets. In 2016, she smashed the fastest ODI fifty in 33 balls. An ankle injury that year didn’t stop her from shining in the Women’s Ashes and World Twenty20. Her 98 against India in 2025 proved she’s still England’s go-to star.

On This Day - August 20, 2008 - Kemar Roach Makes his ODI Debut

On August 20, 2008, the West Indies took on Bermuda in King City’s Scotiabank Series and romped to a six-wicket win. Bermuda batted first after losing the toss but struggled to 158 for 9 in 50 overs. Chris Douglas grafted 53 off 105 balls with 31 extras helping out. West Indies’ bowlers were on song. Nikita Miller grabbed 3 wickets for 19 and debutant Kemar Roach shone with 2 for 29. Chasing 159, the West Indies cruised home in 31.5 overs at 159 for 4.

(Kemar Roach made his ODI Debut on 20th August, 2008)

Skipper Ramnaresh Sarwan anchored with an unbeaten 49 off 58 balls to claim Player of the Match. Shawn Findlay blasted 41 off 35 with two huge sixes. Bermuda’s Delyone Borden took 2 wickets but couldn’t trouble West Indies’ smooth batting. Their bowlers choked Bermuda and their batsmen strolled to victory. Bermuda fought hard but lacked the punch to challenge. Roach’s debut was a spark signaling a bright future for the young pacer in the West Indies’ lineup.

On This Day - August 20, 2023 - India Defeats Ireland by 33 Runs

On August 20, 2023, India faced Ireland in Dublin’s 2nd T20I and clinched a 33-run win to lead the three-match series 2-0. Ireland opted to field, but India piled on 185 for 5 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad held firm with 58 off 43 balls. Rinku Singh’s blazing 38 off 21 earned him Player of the Match. Sanju Samson added a quick 40 off 26. Ireland’s Barry McCarthy took 2 wickets but couldn’t slow India’s aggressive batsmen. Chasing 186, Ireland reached 152 for 8 in 20 overs.

(India defeated Ireland by 33 runs)

Andy Balbirnie fought with 72 off 51 but captain Paul Stirling’s early duck hurt their chances. India’s bowlers stayed sharp. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna each took two wickets with Bumrah’s 2 for 15 standing out. India’s big hits and tight bowling overwhelmed Ireland. Balbirnie showed heart but Ireland lacked the depth to compete. Their attacking play left Ireland chasing shadows and cemented their grip on the series with serious flair.

On This Day - August 20, 2022 - India Defeats Zimbabwe by 5 Wickets

On August 20, 2022, India met Zimbabwe in Harare’s 2nd ODI and cruised to a five-wicket win with 146 balls left. Zimbabwe batted first after India won the toss but folded for 161 in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur led with three wickets, backed by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Ryan Burl’s unbeaten 39 and Sean Williams’ 42 kept Zimbabwe afloat. Chasing 162, India hit trouble early with KL Rahul out for 1, leaving them at 5 for 1.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 5 Wickets)

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill steadied with 33 each. Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 43 off 39 with three fours and four sixes sealed the win. Deepak Hooda added 25. Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe took two wickets, but their low total was too easy. Samson’s three catches and batting earned him Player of the Match. India’s sharp bowling and gritty batsmen secured a 2-0 series lead. Zimbabwe gave it a go but couldn’t match India’s depth.

On This Day - August 20, 2017 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by 9 Wickets

On August 20, 2017, India took on Sri Lanka in Dambulla’s 1st ODI and delivered a crushing nine-wicket win. Sri Lanka batted first after India won the toss but slumped to 216 in 43.2 overs. Niroshan Dickwella led with 64 and Kusal Mendis added 36. India’s bowlers dominated. Axar Patel took 3 wickets for 34 and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 2 for 22. Angelo Mathews stayed unbeaten on 36, but Sri Lanka collapsed. India chased 220 in 28.5 overs, finishing at 220 for 1 with 127 balls left.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 9 Wickets)

Shikhar Dhawan blasted an unbeaten 132 off 90 balls with 20 fours and three sixes to earn Player of the Match. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 off 70 fueled a 197-run second-wicket stand. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, including Lasith Malinga had no answer. Sri Lanka couldn’t keep up as India’s ruthless performance proved they were in a different class on the day.

On This Day - August 20, 2015 - KL Rahul’s Century Puts India Ahead on Day 1

On August 20, 2015, India kicked off the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo’s P Sara Oval and owned Day 1. They chose to bat after winning the toss but stumbled early. Murali Vijay fell for a duck and Ajinkya Rahane followed, leaving them at 12 for 2. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rebuilt with a 164-run third-wicket stand. Rahul’s calm 108 off 190 balls brought his century while Kohli cracked 78 off 107.

(KL Rahul scored a century on the Day 1 of the Test Match)

By tea, India hit 206 for 3 with Rahul and Rohit Sharma batting. Sharma made 79 before Angelo Mathews got him after a 55-run stand. Stuart Binny and Wriddhiman Saha pushed India to 319 for 6 by stumps with Saha not out on 19. Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath took 4 wickets but India’s batsmen tamed a tough pitch. Rahul’s grit and Kohli’s spark set up India’s eventual 393. The day showed their resilience and depth putting them in control. India’s ability to bounce back on a tricky surface proved their batting class.

On This Day - August 20, 2015 - Australia Gets 287/3 on Day 1 Against England

On August 20, 2015, Australia ruled Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval against England. Batting first after England won the toss, they reached 287 for 3 by stumps. David Warner led with a bold 85 off 131 balls hitting 11 fours before falling. Chris Rogers made 43, building a 110-run opening stand. Steven Smith unbeaten on 78 and Adam Voges not out on 47 added a 100-run fourth-wicket partnership. England’s bowlers struggled.

(Australia started the fifth test on a positive note)

Ben Stokes, Steven Finn and Moeen Ali each took one wicket. Australia scored at 3.84 runs per over feasting on a flat pitch. A brief rain delay didn’t faze them as they hit 100 runs in 31 overs and 250 in 69.2 overs. Warner’s fire and Smith’s poise kept England chasing. Their bowlers couldn’t break Australia’s flow. The day showcased Australia’s batting strength and knack for seizing good conditions.

On This Day - August 20, 2013 - Australia Women Defeats England Women by 27 Runs

On August 20, 2013, Australia Women beat England Women by 27 runs in the first ODI at Lord’s. Batting first after winning the toss, Australia posted 203 for 8 in 50 overs. Meg Lanning led with a stylish 56 off 64 balls. Jodie Fields added 32 and Erin Osborne chipped in 18. England’s Katherine Sciver-Brunt took 3 wickets for 29. Chasing 204, England faltered against Australia’s spinners finishing at 176 in 47.3 overs.

(Australia Women defeated England Women by 27 Runs)

Charlotte Edwards battled for 61 but Jess Jonassen’s 4 for 38 and Osborne’s 3 for 39 sparked a collapse. Osborne’s all-round show earned her Player of the Match. Sarah Coyte’s tight bowling sealed it. Australia’s spin and steady batting proved too much. This win, part of their 2013 England tour, gave Australia a 1-0 series lead. England buckled under pressure, unable to handle Australia’s sharp bowling.

On This Day - August 20, 2009 - England Starts the Fifth Test with 307/8 on Day 1

On August 20, 2009, England opened the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, hitting 307 for 8 by stumps. Batting first after winning the toss Andrew Strauss made 55 and Ian Bell crafted 72 off 137 balls. Their 100-run second-wicket stand took England to 108 for 1 by lunch. Paul Collingwood added 24 and debutant Jonathan Trott scored 41 before a run-out. Stuart Broad unbeaten on 26 and Graeme Swann’s 18 pushed England past 300. Australia’s Peter Siddle took 4 wickets for 75 and Ben Hilfenhaus grabbed 3 for 71.

(England scored 307/8 on day 1 of the Test Match)

England shook off early nerves after Alastair Cook fell for 10. Steady partnerships and extras, including 18 no-balls kept them on track. Australia’s bowling had moments but lacked consistency, letting England build a strong position. The day showed England’s grit and depth. Bell’s anchor and late runs from Broad and Swann set up a thrilling Day 2. England’s solid batting put them in a great spot to challenge Australia in this pivotal Test.