On This Day in Cricket - August 21

When the cricketing world saw Ian Botham’s dramatic return in 1986 at The Oval, he took a wicket with his first ball, breaking the Test wicket record. In 2021, Southern Brave Men and Oval Invincibles Women won the inaugural Hundred titles at Lord’s, with the women’s 48-run victory being particularly dominant. In 1975, Simon Katich, a future Australian Test star, was born. Doug Wright, a prolific legspinner with a record seven hat-tricks, was born in 1914. In 1988, Yorkshire won the first women’s County Championship. Betty Archdale, England’s first women’s Test captain, was born in 1907, and Ted Pooley set a stumping record in 1878.

On This Day - August 21, 2013 - James Faulkner Makes his Test Debut for Australia

The fifth Test of Australia’s 2013 tour of England and Scotland kicked off at The Oval on August 21, marking the Test debut of all-rounder James Faulkner. Australia won the toss and chose to bat, building a commanding 492 for 9 declared. Shane Watson led with a dynamic 176 while Steven Smith stayed unbeaten on 138, forming the backbone of the innings. Faulkner added a lively 23 off 21 balls with four crisp boundaries before Chris Woakes dismissed him. When England batted, Faulkner proved his worth with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 51 runs in 19.4 overs.

(James Faulkner made his Test Debut on August 21, 2013)

He removed key players like Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, and James Anderson, helping limit England to 377 with Joe Root’s 68 as their best effort. In Australia’s second innings, Faulkner scored 22 off 22 balls, hitting a six as they declared at 111 for 6, setting England a target of 227. England reached 206 for 5 in 40 overs before bad light ended the match in a draw. Faulkner’s all-round display of 47 runs and four wickets earned him admiration despite Australia’s 3-0 series defeat. Ian Bell and Ryan Harris were named Players of the Series, but Faulkner’s debut showed his promise.

On This Day - August 21, 1975 - Simon Katich was Born Today in Australia

Simon Katich, born on August 21, 1975, in Western Australia, built a notable career as a determined left-handed batter and part-time left-arm wrist-spinner. From 2001 to 2010, he played 56 Tests, 45 ODIs and three T20Is for Australia. In Tests, he scored 4188 runs at an average of 45.03 with 10 centuries and 25 fifties, his highlight being an unbeaten 131 while carrying his bat. In ODIs he made 1324 runs at 35.78, including one century while in T20Is, he scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 146.80.

(Simon Katich was born on August 21, 1975)

In first-class cricket, Katich excelled scoring 20926 runs in 266 matches at an average of 52.84 with 58 centuries. His wrist-spin claimed 107 wickets with a best of 7 for 130. He played for teams like New South Wales, Perth Scorchers and Kings XI Punjab, thriving in leagues like the Big Bash and Vitality Blast. Known for his unorthodox style and leadership, Katich later coached Manchester Originals, leaving a lasting impact on cricket. His resilience and versatility made him a respected figure in the sport.

On This Day - August 21, 2024 - England gets Sri Lanka All-Out for 236 Runs on Day 1

On August 21, 2024, the first Test between England and Sri Lanka started at Old Trafford, Manchester. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat but struggled early, losing Nishan Madushka for 4 and Dimuth Karunaratne for 2 to Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson respectively, slipping to 6 for 3. Kusal Mendis made 24 but wickets fell quickly with Angelo Mathews out for a duck. Dinesh Chandimal scored 17 and captain Dhananjaya de Silva’s 74 offered resistance but Sri Lanka were 113 for 7 by lunch.

(England got Sri Lanka all out for 236 runs on day 1)

Debutant Milan Rathnayake’s gritty 72 and a 50-run stand with Vishwa Fernando, who scored 13, pushed Sri Lanka to 236 in 74 overs. Woakes and Shoaib Bashir took three wickets each while Atkinson grabbed two. England’s response was solid, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 13 and Dan Lawrence on 9 reaching 22 for 0 in four overs by stumps. England’s sharp bowling led by Woakes’ 3 for 32, exposed Sri Lanka’s fragile batting but Rathnayake’s fight ensured a competitive total setting up an exciting Test.

On This Day - August 21, 2021 - Southern Brave win the 2021 Hundred Finals

On August 21, 2021, Southern Brave took on Birmingham Phoenix in the Men’s Hundred final at Lord’s, winning the inaugural title with a dominant performance. Winning the toss, Southern Brave batted first posting 168 for 5 in their 100 balls. Paul Stirling’s fiery 61 off 36 balls drove the innings, with Ross Whiteley adding a key contribution. Phoenix’s bowlers couldn’t contain Brave’s aggressive approach. Chasing 169, Phoenix struggled in the Powerplay starting slowly.

(Southern Brave won the Hundred 2021 season)

Liam Livingstone’s quick 46 off 19 balls gave them hope but a sharp run-out by Tim David shifted the momentum. Phoenix ended at 136 for 5, falling 32 runs short. Chris Jordan bowled tidily with 0 for 38 while Tymal Mills’ 1 for 13, including a tight final spell, clinched the victory. Stirling was named Player of the Match and Livingstone earned Player of the Series for his 348 runs and five wickets. Southern Brave’s seven-match winning streak and teamwork made them worthy champions in front of a vibrant Lord’s crowd.

On This Day - August 21, 2021 - Oval Invincibles Women win the 2021 Hundred Finals

On August 21, 2021, Oval Invincibles Women faced Southern Brave Women in the Hundred final at Lord’s, securing a 48-run victory to claim the inaugural title. Southern Brave chose to field and the Invincibles posted 121 for 6 in their 100 balls. Marizanne Kapp’s rapid 26 off 14 balls and Dane van Niekerk’s 26 off 29 anchored the innings with Fran Wilson contributing 25.

(Oval Invincibles Women won the Hundred Tournament 2021)

Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Bell took two wickets each for Brave. Southern Brave’s chase faltered, reaching 73 all out in 98 balls. Kapp’s brilliant 4 for 9 dismissed Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Gaby Lewis and Sophia Dunkley early, leaving them at 2 for 3. Fi Morris scored 23 but two run-outs and Alice Capsey’s 2 for 21 sealed Brave’s fate. Kapp was named Player of the Match, while van Niekerk with 259 runs and eight wickets, earned Player of the Series. The Invincibles’ sharp batting and lethal bowling outclassed Brave, winning the title before an energetic Lord’s crowd.

On This Day - August 21, 2016 – Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 3 Wickets

On August 21, 2016, Australia beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the first ODI at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. Australia chose to field and Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera for 1 early. Kusal Mendis scored 67 and Dinesh Chandimal’s unbeaten 80 held the innings together but a middle-order collapse restricted them to 227 for 8 in 50 overs. James Faulkner’s 4 for 38 including Mendis and Angelo Mathews for a duck, earned him Player of the Match while Mitchell Starc’s 3 for 32 with his 100th ODI wicket was vital.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 3 Wickets)

Australia’s chase saw David Warner fall for 8 but Aaron Finch’s 56 off 46 balls set the pace. Steven Smith’s steady 58 and George Bailey’s 39 guided them despite a late wobble with three quick wickets. Dilruwan Perera took 3 for 48 and debutant Lakshan Sandakan claimed 2 for 33 but Australia reached 228 for 7 in 46.5 overs winning with 19 balls left showing grit on a tough pitch.

On This Day - August 21, 2014 - England Women defeat India Women by 42 Runs

On August 21, 2014, England Women faced India Women in the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship at Scarborough. India batted first, scoring 193 for 8 in 47 overs with Smriti Mandhana leading with 74 off 99 balls. Mithali Raj added 34 but Heather Knight’s 3 for 28 kept India in check. Rain reduced England’s target to 184 in 42 overs. England chased confidently reaching 153 for 3 in 30.1 overs before rain stopped play.

(England Women defeat India Women by 42 Runs)

Knight scored 53 off 71 balls and Charlotte Edwards made 57 guiding England to a 42-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Jhulan Goswami took one wicket for India but their bowlers couldn’t contain England’s top order. Knight’s all-round effort earned her Player of the Match, giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The victory showcased England’s disciplined bowling and steady batting in a rain-affected contest.

On This Day - August 21, 2007 - England defeats India by 104 Runs

On August 21, 2007, England overwhelmed India by 104 runs in the first ODI at Southampton. India won the toss and chose to field but England posted 288 for 2 in 50 overs. Ian Bell’s unbeaten 126 off 118 balls and Alastair Cook’s 102 off 126 built a 178-run partnership with Kevin Pietersen’s 33 not out, adding late momentum. Zaheer Khan and RP Singh took one wicket each for India but struggled to contain the runs.

(England defeated India by 104 runs)

Chasing 289, India slumped to 34 for 4 with Rahul Dravid’s 46 and MS Dhoni’s 19 offering some fight. James Anderson’s 4 for 23 dismantled India, who were bowled out for 184, with Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 44 a lone positive. Bell’s stellar batting earned him Player of the Match, giving England a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series. England’s dominant batting and sharp bowling set a commanding tone for the series.