On This Day in Cricket - June 24

After the day began with memories of famous wins and iconic performances, June 24 stands out as a special date in cricket history. In 2014, Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory at Headingley to win their first Test series in England, capping off a clean sweep across formats. In 2024, Afghanistan made history by reaching their first-ever World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh in a rain-hit thriller and June 24 also marks the birthday of England’s Stuart Broad, who gave fans countless memories, including his legendary 8 for 15 against Australia in 2015. From landmark series wins to unforgettable spells and milestones, this day has gifted cricket fans some of the most iconic moments.

On This Day - June 24, 2024 - Afghanistan Seals the Semi-Finals Spot

Getting to the semi-finals for the first time ever, Afghanistan clinched a thrilling 8-run victory (DLS method) over Bangladesh in a rain-hit T20 World Cup Super Eights match on June 24, 2024, at Kingstown. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 115/5 in 20 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 43 off 55 and skipper Rashid Khan smashing an unbeaten 19 off 10, including three sixes. Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain took 3/26.

(Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to book a Semi-Finals spot in the T20 World Cup 2024)

Chasing a revised target of 114 in 19 overs due to rain, Bangladesh stumbled to 105 all out in 17.5 overs. Litton Das fought hard with an unbeaten 54 off 49, but Afghanistan’s bowlers shone. Rashid Khan’s 4/23 and Naveen-ul-Haq’s 4/26, including the final two wickets, sealed the deal and Naveen earned Player of the Match. Rain interruptions added drama, but Afghanistan held firm, knocking out Australia and securing a historic semi-final spot against South Africa.

On This Day - June 24, 2024 - Rohit Sharma Scores 92 Runs against Australia

Seeking revenge for the ODI World Cup 2023 final, India powered past Australia by 24 runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on June 24, 2024, in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Batting first, India posted a commanding 205/5 in 20 overs, driven by Rohit Sharma’s explosive 92 off 41 balls, smashing 7 fours and 8 sixes. Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16) and Hardik Pandya (27 not out) chipped in, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc (2/45) and Marcus Stoinis (2/56) toiled.

(Rohit Sharma smashed 92 runs off 41 balls against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024)

Chasing 206, Australia fought hard, led by Travis Head’s 76 off 43, with 9 fours and 4 sixes, and Mitchell Marsh’s 37. But India’s bowlers, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh’s 3/37 and Kuldeep Yadav’s 2/24, kept them to 181/7. Jasprit Bumrah’s tight 1/29 added pressure and Rohit, named Player of the Match, set the tone, helping India secure a semi-final spot and knock Australia out, pending other results.

On This Day - June 24, 2010 - India Lifts the Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the Finals

Lifting the Asia Cup after 15 years, India triumphed over Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final on June 24, 2010, in Dambulla and batting first, India posted 268/6 in 50 overs, led by Dinesh Karthik’s 66 off 84 balls, earning him Player of the Match. MS Dhoni (38), Rohit Sharma (41), and Suresh Raina (29) chipped in, while Sri Lanka’s Thilina Kandamby (2/37) and Lasith Malinga (2/57) kept things tight.

(India won the Asia Cup Finals against Sri Lanka by 81 runs)

Chasing 269, Sri Lanka faltered early, slumping to 51/5 in 15.4 overs. Chamara Kapugedera’s unbeaten 55 off 88 offered resistance, but Ashish Nehra’s 4/40, including key wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja’s 2/29 sealed their fate at 187 in 44.4 overs. Zaheer Khan (2/36) and Praveen Kumar (1/29) also struck. India’s bowlers shone, with Nehra’s pace and Jadeja’s spin proving too much for Sri Lanka’s top order, including Kumar Sangakkara (17) and Mahela Jayawardene (11).

On This Day - June 24, 1986 - Stuart Broad Was Born Today in England

The former English cricketer Stuart Broad, born June 24, 1986, in Nottingham, forged a legendary career as a fiery fast-medium bowler. Standing 6ft 5in, Broad debuted for England in 2006 and retired in 2023 after 167 Tests, taking 604 wickets at an average of 27.68, including a stunning 8/15 against Australia in 2015. His 20 Test five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket matches highlight his knack for devastating spells. In 121 ODIs, he claimed 178 wickets at 30.13, and in 56 T20Is, he took 65 wickets at 22.93.

(England’s Stuart Broad was born on June 24, 1986 in Nottingham)

Broad’s 169 at No. 9 against Pakistan in 2010 remains a Test batting highlight, though his 3,662 runs at 18.03 showed his primary strength was bowling. A key figure in England’s Ashes triumphs, he captained the T20 side from 2011-15. Despite early batting promise, likened to Garfield Sobers, injuries and form dips tested him, but his resilience shone, notably in Australia’s hostile 2013-14 tour. Broad’s 952 first-class wickets and county stints with Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire cemented his legacy.

On This Day - June 24, 1938 - First Televised Test Match was Played Today

Being the first match ever televised, the England vs Australia 2nd Test at Lord's from June 24-28, 1938, ended in a gripping draw. England, batting first, posted 494 in 137.3 overs, powered by Wally Hammond’s majestic 240 off 394 balls, with 32 fours. Eddie Paynter (99) and Les Ames (83) shone, while Australia’s Ernie McCormick and Bill O’Reilly took 4 wickets each. Australia replied with 422 in 121.4 overs, led by Bill Brown’s unbeaten 206 off 370. Hedley Verity’s 4/103 kept England in the game.

(First Televised Test Match was played between England and Australia)

England’s second innings saw 242/8 declared in 72 overs, with Denis Compton’s unbeaten 76 leading the charge. Chasing 315, Australia reached 204/6 in 48.2 overs, anchored by Don Bradman’s unbeaten 102 off 135. Verity (2/29) and Bill Edrich (2/27) kept the pressure on, but time ran out. The match, a historic milestone for cricket broadcasting, showcased intense battles and fine performances, keeping the five-match series level at 0-0.

On This Day - June 24, 1985 - South Africa’s Vernon Philander was Born Today

Being South Africa’s leading all-rounder, Vernon Philander, born June 24, 1985, in Bellville, carved a stellar career with his pinpoint fast-medium bowling and handy batting. Nicknamed “The Surgeon” for his precision, Philander debuted in 2007 and retired in 2020. In 64 Tests, he took 224 wickets at a remarkable 22.32 average, with 13 five-wicket hauls, including a best of 6/21. His 50 wickets in just seven Tests is the second-fastest ever. He scored 1,779 runs at 24.04, with eight fifties.

(Vernon Philander was born on June 24, 1985)

In 30 ODIs, he claimed 41 wickets at 24.04 and scored 151 runs, while in seven T20Is, he took four wickets. Philander’s first-class record boasts 580 wickets at 21.82 and 4,941 runs, including three centuries. His domestic success with Cape Cobras earned him a Test call-up in 2011, where he instantly shone, taking 8/78 on debut against Australia. A standout in South Africa’s 2012 No. 1 Test ranking, he also played in T20 leagues like the CPL and Mzansi Super League.

On This Day - June 24, 2022 - Josh Inglis Made his ODI Debut for Australia

Starting his ODI career, Josh Inglis made his debut for Australia in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka on June 24, 2022, in Colombo, where Australia clinched a 4-wicket win with 63 balls to spare and Sri Lanka, batting first, struggled to 160 all out in 43.1 overs, with Chamika Karunaratne’s gritty 75 off 75 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Josh Hazlewood (2/22) and Matthew Kuhnemann (2/26) led Australia’s bowling.

(Josh Inglis made his ODI Debut on June 24, 2022 against Sri Lanka)

Chasing 161, Australia faced early trouble, with Inglis scoring 5 off 10 before being caught off Maheesh Theekshana (2/26) and early wickets, including Aaron Finch (0) and David Warner (10), left them at 19/3, but Alex Carey’s unbeaten 45 off 65 and Cameron Green’s 25 not out steered them to 164/6 in 39.3 overs. Dunith Wellalage took 3/42 for Sri Lanka. Despite Inglis’ brief stay, Australia’s steady chase secured a consolation victory, though Sri Lanka won the series 3-2.

On This Day - June 24, 2018 - Jos Buttler Helps England complete 5-0 against Australia

One of the most thrilling finishes in ODI cricket saw England edge Australia by one wicket in the 5th ODI on June 24, 2018, at Manchester, completing a 5-0 series whitewash and Australia, batting first, managed 205 in 34.4 overs, with Travis Head’s 56 off 42 and D’Arcy Short’s unbeaten 47 leading the way. Moeen Ali’s 4/46 and Sam Curran’s 2/44, on his ODI debut, kept Australia in check.

(Jos Buttler’s century helped England clinch the ODI Series 5-0 against Australia)

Chasing 206, England collapsed to 114/8, losing Jason Roy (1), Jonny Bairstow (12), Joe Root (1), and Eoin Morgan (0) early. Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 110 off 122 balls, with 12 fours and a six, turned the game, earning him Player of the Match and Series (275 runs). His 81-run stand with Adil Rashid (20) brought England close, and Buttler sealed the win with nine balls left, finishing at 208/9 and Australia’s Billy Stanlake (3/35) and Kane Richardson (3/51) fought hard, but Buttler’s heroics stole the show.