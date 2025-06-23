On This Day in Cricket - June 23

As the cricketing calendar flipped to June 23, several memorable moments lit up the sport’s rich history. In 2013, India edged past England by 5 runs in a rain-shortened Champions Trophy final, with MS Dhoni becoming the first captain to win all three ICC trophies. Back in 2021, New Zealand claimed the inaugural World Test Championship by defeating India in Southampton. On the same date in 1979, Joel Garner’s fiery spell helped West Indies clinch the World Cup against England. It’s also the birth anniversary of England great Len Hutton, and Ramnaresh Sarwan of the West Indies and additionally, Ian Harvey smashed the first-ever T20 hundred in 2003, making June 23 a date to remember.

On This Day - June 23, 2007 - Rohit Sharma makes his ODI Debut

Taking up his ODI debut, a young Rohit Sharma stepped onto the international stage during India’s dominant 9-wicket win over Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007. Ireland, batting first, struggled to 193 all out in 50 overs, with Niall O’Brien’s 52 off 79 leading their effort. Trent Johnston added 34, but India’s bowlers, led by Sreesanth (3/50) and debutant Piyush Chawla (3/29), kept them in check. RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar chipped in with 2 and 1 wickets, respectively.

(Rohit Sharma made his ODI Debut on June 23, 2007)

Rain adjusted India’s target to 171 in 39 overs under the D/L method. Chasing, India lost Sachin Tendulkar early for 4, but Gautam Gambhir’s unbeaten 80 off 107, with 9 fours, and Sourav Ganguly’s steady 73 not out off 99 guided them home in 34.5 overs, with 25 balls to spare. Their 162-run partnership sealed the deal. Gambhir earned Player of the Match for his composed knock. Though Rohit didn’t bat, his debut marked the start of a stellar career.

On This Day - June 23, 2013 - India lifts the ICC Champions Trophy 2013

Coming in as favourites, India clinched a nail-biting 5-run victory over England in the rain-shortened 2013 ICC Champions Trophy final at Birmingham on June 23. Reduced to a 20-over match, India posted 129/7, with Virat Kohli’s 43 off 34 and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 33 off 25 leading the charge. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 31, while Ravi Bopara’s 3/20 kept England in the game. Chasing 130, England stumbled early, losing Alastair Cook for 2. Eoin Morgan (33) and Bopara (30) fought back with a 64-run stand, but India’s spinners turned the tide.

(India defeated England by 5 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Finals)

Jadeja (2/24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) struck crucial blows, including stumping Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott. Ishant Sharma’s double-wicket over, dismissing Morgan and Bopara, sealed England’s fate at 124/8. Jadeja earned Player of the Match for his all-round heroics, while Dhawan’s 363-run tournament tally bagged him Player of the Series. Despite rain interruptions and a late start under floodlights, India’s balanced attack and cool heads under pressure secured their second Champions Trophy title, leaving England heartbroken in a thrilling finish.

On This Day - June 23, 1979 - West Indies claims their second World Cup by defeating England

Claiming their second World Cup, West Indies dominated England by 92 runs in the 1979 Prudential World Cup final at Lord’s on June 23. Batting first after England chose to field, West Indies posted 286/9 in 60 overs, powered by Viv Richards’ unbeaten 138 off 157, with 11 fours and 3 sixes. Collis King’s explosive 86 off 66, including 10 fours and 3 sixes, added fireworks in a 139-run stand with Richards.

(West Indies team lifted the 1979 World Cup by defeating England in the Finals)

England’s Ian Botham and Mike Hendrick took 2 wickets each. Chasing 287, England started steadily with Mike Brearley (64) and Geoff Boycott (57) adding 129, but crumbled against West Indies’ pace attack. Joel Garner’s devastating 5/38, including three quick wickets, and Colin Croft’s 3/42 dismantled England, who were bowled out for 194 in 51 overs. Michael Holding chipped in with 2/16. Richards earned Player of the Match for his masterful knock.

On This Day - June 23, 1980 - Ramnaresh Sarwan was Born Today

The star of West Indies cricket, Ramnaresh Sarwan, born June 23, 1980, celebrates his 45th birthday with a legacy of grit and elegance. A right-handed batsman, Sarwan debuted in 2000, scoring an unbeaten 84 against Pakistan at 19 and over 87 Tests, he amassed 5,842 runs at a 40.01 average, including 15 centuries, with a career-best 291 against England in 2009. In 181 ODIs, he scored 5,804 runs at 42.67, with five centuries, notably a 115 not out in his 100th ODI.

(Ramnaresh Sarwan was born on June 23, 1980)

His T20I tally was 298 runs across 18 matches. Sarwan’s flair shone in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, earning him Player of the Tournament. He captained the West Indies briefly in 2007 before injuries sidelined him. Playing for teams like Guyana, Gloucestershire, and Kings XI Punjab, he also led Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL. Despite controversies, including a 2011 match-fixing rumour and a board dispute, Sarwan’s technique and resolve made him a fan favourite.

On This Day - June 23, 2021 - New Zealand lifts the Maiden WTC against India

Winners of the first WTC, New Zealand outplayed India by 8 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton from June 18-23, 2021. India, batting first, managed 217 in 92.1 overs, with Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) top-scoring. Kyle Jamieson’s 5/31 wrecked India’s innings. New Zealand replied with 249 in 99.2 overs, led by Devon Conway’s 54 and Kane Williamson’s 49. Mohammed Shami’s 4/76 kept India in the fight. India’s second innings faltered at 170 in 73 overs, with Rishabh Pant’s 41 the highlight.

(New Zealand defeated India in the WTC Finals 2021 to win the Mace)

Tim Southee (4/48) and Trent Boult (3/39) shone for New Zealand. Chasing 139, New Zealand cruised to 140/2 in 45.5 overs, with Williamson’s unbeaten 52 and Ross Taylor’s 47 sealing the deal. Jamieson, with 7 wickets and 21 runs, earned Player of the Match. Despite rain washing out two days, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling and steady batting clinched the historic title. The victory, a redemption after their 2019 World Cup heartbreak.

On This Day - June 23, 2017 - Kuldeep Yadav Makes his ODI Debut

Starting his career in style, Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI debut during the rain-affected first ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain on June 23, 2017. India, put in to bat, reached 199/3 in 39.2 overs before heavy rain ended the match with no result. Shikhar Dhawan led the charge with a fluent 87 off 92 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, while Ajinkya Rahane scored a solid 62 off 78 with 8 fours.

(Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI Debut for India on June 23, 2017)

Their 132-run opening stand set a strong foundation. Virat Kohli (32 not out) and MS Dhoni (9 not out) were at the crease when rain intervened. West Indies’ Devendra Bishoo (1/39) and Jason Holder (1/34) took wickets, but their bowlers struggled to break through. Kuldeep, though not bowling due to the rain, marked his international debut, a significant milestone for the young spinner.

On This Day - June 23, 2003 - Ian Harvey scores the first Century of the T20 Format

Gloucestershire crushed Warwickshire by 8 wickets in a thrilling Twenty20 Cup match at Birmingham on June 23, 2003, with Ian Harvey etching his name in history as the first T20 centurion and Warwickshire, batting first, posted 134/7 in 20 overs, led by Jonathan Trott’s unbeaten 65 off 54, with two sixes. Jon Lewis and Mark Alleyne took 2 wickets each for Gloucestershire.

(Ian Harvey scored the first century of the T20 Format in the Twenty20 Cup)

Chasing 135, Gloucestershire romped home in just 13.1 overs, powered by Harvey’s explosive 100 not out off 50 balls, including 13 fours and 4 sixes, at a stunning strike rate of 200. Craig Spearman’s quick 23 off 14 supported him until Graham Wagg dismissed Jonty Rhodes for 1 and Harvey, who also took 1/24, earned Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. His century, scored in 57 minutes, marked a historic milestone in the newly launched T20 format, setting a blazing standard for the game’s future and Gloucestershire’s dominant chase, finishing with 41 balls to spare.

On This Day - June 23, 2024 - England defeats USA by 10 Wickets

In the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on June 23, 2024, England steamrolled the USA by 10 wickets in Bridgetown, Barbados. The USA, batting first, struggled to 115 all out in 18.5 overs and Nitish Kumar (30 off 24) and Corey Anderson (29 off 28) offered some resistance, but Chris Jordan’s hat-trick (4/10) and Adil Rashid’s tight 2/13 triggered a late collapse and England’s chase was a breeze, wrapping up the 116-run target in just 9.4 overs.

(England defeated USA by 10 Wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup)

Jos Buttler led the charge with a blazing 83 not out off 38 balls, smashing 6 fours and 7 sixes, while Phil Salt chipped in with an unbeaten 25 off 21. Their unbroken 117-run stand ensured England finished with 62 balls to spare, securing a semi-final spot. Rashid earned Player of the Match for his economical spell, while Buttler’s explosive knock topped the batting charts and the USA’s bowlers, including Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh, couldn’t contain England’s aggressive batting.