On This Day in Cricket - June 27

The day of 27 June has seen significant cricket moments. In 1939, George Headley became the first to score twin centuries in a Lord's Test, though West Indies lost to England. That same year, Martin Donnelly’s century for New Zealand against England at Lord’s marked a historic treble and in 1899, 13-year-old Arthur Collins scored a record 628 not out in a school match. In 2022, England, under Ben Stokes, chased 296 to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 at Headingley. In 2024, India’s 68-run win over England in the T20 World Cup semi-final secured their final berth.

On This Day - June 27, 1980 - Kevin Pietersen Was Born Today

The day when Kevin Pietersen debuted for England in 2004 marked the start of a dazzling yet controversial career. Born June 27, 1980, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Pietersen scored 8,181 Test runs in 104 matches at an average of 47.28, with 23 centuries, including a career-best 227 and his 4,440 ODI runs in 136 matches came at 40.73, with nine hundreds, and he smashed 1,176 T20I runs in 37 games at 37.93. Known for flamboyant shots like the switch hit, he shone in the 2005 Ashes, scoring 473 runs, including a match-saving 158. Pietersen’s 2010 World T20 heroics earned him Player of the Tournament.

(Kevin Pietersen was born on June 27, 1980)

In the IPL, he scored 1,001 runs in 36 matches, with a century for Delhi Capitals. However, his outspoken nature led to clashes, notably his 2009 captaincy exit and 2012 text-message controversy, ending his England career in 2014 after 5,695 T20 runs across 200 matches. A brief bowling stint yielded 10 Test wickets. Now a mentor for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, Pietersen’s legacy as a game-changer endures.

On This Day - June 27, 1983 - The Birth of a Speed Demon, Dale Steyn

With the speed of a bullet, Dale Steyn, born June 27, 1983, in Phalaborwa, South Africa, became one of cricket’s most fearsome fast bowlers. His 439 Test wickets in 93 matches at an average of 22.95, with 26 five-wicket hauls, rank him among South Africa’s greatest. Steyn’s fiery pace and swing shone in 2008, taking 86 wickets in 14 Tests, earning him ICC Test Player of the Year. He claimed 196 ODI wickets in 125 games at 25.95 and 64 T20I wickets in 47 matches at 18.35.

(Dale Steyn was born on June 27, 1983)

In the IPL, he took 97 wickets in 95 matches, with a best of 3/8. His 7/51 against India in 2010 and 11/60 against Pakistan in 2013 were standout performances. Steyn’s 618 first-class wickets at 23.57 and a Test best of 6/8 underline his dominance. Despite injuries post-2013, including groin and shoulder issues, he led South Africa to series wins in England and Australia. Retiring from Tests in 2019, Steyn focused on T20s until 2021.

On This Day - June 27, 2010 - England defeats Australia by 1 Wicket

Another match where England edged out Australia, this time by one wicket in a thrilling 3rd ODI on June 27, 2010, at Manchester, taking a 3-0 series lead. Australia, batting first after England chose to bowl, scored 212 in 46 overs. Shane Watson’s 61 off 76 balls and Tim Paine’s 44 off 48 set a solid start, but Graeme Swann’s 4/37, earning him Player of the Match, and James Anderson’s 3/22 triggered a collapse. Michael Clarke’s 33 off 54 was the next best.

(England defeated Australia by 1 wicket)

Chasing 213, England reached 214/9 in 49.1 overs, led by Andrew Strauss’s 87 off 121. Paul Collingwood’s 40 off 61 and Eoin Morgan’s 27 off 35 kept hope alive, but Shaun Tait’s 3/28 and Doug Bollinger’s 3/20 made it tense. Tim Bresnan’s unbeaten 14 off 15 sealed the win with five balls left. England’s chase survived a late scare, losing 6 wickets for 28 runs, while Australia’s 75-run opening stand was their highlight.

On This Day - June 27, 2019 - India defeats West Indies by 125 Runs

Winning their seventh match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India crushed West Indies by 125 runs in Manchester on June 27, 2019, inching closer to the semi-finals. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 268/7 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli’s 72 off 82 balls, with eight fours, earned him Player of the Match, while MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 56 off 61 and Hardik Pandya’s 46 off 38 boosted the total. KL Rahul added 48 off 64, but Kemar Roach’s 3/36 and Jason Holder’s 2/33 kept West Indies in the game.

(India defeated West Indies by 125 Runs)

Chasing 269, West Indies collapsed to 143 in 34.2 overs. Mohammed Shami’s 4/16, including Chris Gayle’s 6, was devastating, while Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/9 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s 2/39 dismantled the middle order. Sunil Ambris (31 off 40) and Nicholas Pooran (28 off 50) offered brief resistance, but India’s bowlers dominated. The 50-run third-wicket stand was West Indies’ highlight, but they lost 8 wickets for 114 runs in the second powerplay.

On This Day - June 27, 2021 - Shafali Verma Makes Her ODI Debut for India

Starting her career in the ODI format, Shafali Verma debuted for India Women on June 27, 2021, against England Women in Bristol, scoring 15 off 14 balls with three fours before being caught off Katherine Sciver-Brunt. India, batting first after England chose to bowl, managed 201/8 in 50 overs. Mithali Raj’s 72 off 108 balls, with seven fours, anchored the innings, supported by Punam Raut’s 32 off 61 and Deepti Sharma’s 30 off 46. Sophie Ecclestone’s 3/40 and Sciver-Brunt’s 2/35 kept India in check, with 181 dot balls hurting their momentum.

(Shafali Verma Made her ODI Debut on June 27, 2021)

Chasing 202, England cruised to 202/2 in 34.5 overs, led by Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 87 off 87 balls, with 12 fours and a six, earning her Player of the Match. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 74 off 74, with 10 fours and a six, sealed an eight-wicket win with 91 balls to spare. Their 119-run third-wicket stand was decisive. Jhulan Goswami took 1/25, dismissing Lauren Winfield-Hill (16), while Ekta Bisht got Heather Knight (18). India’s bowling struggled, and England’s dominant chase gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

On This Day - June 27, 2018 - England defeats Australia by 28 Runs

The only T20 international between England and Australia on June 27, 2018, at Birmingham saw England triumph by 28 runs. Batting first after Australia chose to bowl, England posted a formidable 221/5 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler’s explosive 61 off 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes, set the tone, while Jason Roy scored 44 off 26 and Alex Hales added 49 off 24. Joe Root’s 35 off 24 and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 14 off 8 kept the momentum. Mitchell Swepson took 2/37 for Australia. Chasing 222, Australia managed 193 in 19.4 overs. Led by Aaron Finch’s blistering 84 off 41, including seven fours and six sixes.

(England defeated Australia by 28 Runs)

Ashton Agar’s 29 off 23 provided late resistance, but Adil Rashid’s 3/27, earning him Player of the Match, and Chris Jordan’s 3/42 derailed the chase. Liam Plunkett’s 2/34, including the final wicket, sealed the win. England’s 95-run opening stand and a 50-run fourth-wicket partnership were key, while Australia’s collapse from 158/5 to 193 all out highlighted England’s bowling dominance, leaving Australia winless on their tour.

On This Day - June 27, 2024 - India Storms Into the Final of the 2024 T20 World Cup

The match where India made it to the T20 World Cup final was a commanding 68-run victory over England in the 2nd Semi-Final on June 27, 2024, at Providence, Guyana and India, batting first after England opted to bowl, posted 171/7 in 20 overs on a spin-friendly pitch. Rohit Sharma’s 57 off 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Suryakumar Yadav’s 47 off 36 anchored a 73-run stand. Hardik Pandya (23 off 13) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* off 9) boosted the total, despite Chris Jordan’s 3/37.

(India defeated England by 68 runs in the Semi-Finals)

England’s chase of 172 crumbled to 103 in 16.4 overs under India’s spin attack. Axar Patel’s 3/23, including Jos Buttler’s 23, earned him Player of the Match, while Kuldeep Yadav’s 3/19 dismissed Harry Brook (25). Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/12 sealed England’s fate. India’s sharp fielding, with Pant’s stumping and two run-outs, outshone England’s efforts.

On This Day - June 27, 2022 - England Starts their Bazball Era with 3-0 Win Over New Zealand

The start of Bazball saw England, under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, clinch a 7-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 3rd Test at Leeds, June 23-27, 2022, completing a 3-0 series whitewash. New Zealand, batting first, scored 329 in 117.3 overs. Daryl Mitchell’s 109 and Tom Blundell’s 55, and Jack Leach’s 5/100 led England’s bowling. England replied with 360 in 67 overs, driven by Jonny Bairstow’s explosive 162 off 157 balls and Jamie Overton’s 97. Trent Boult took 4/104 for New Zealand.

(England defeated New Zealand by 7 Wickets)

In their second innings, New Zealand made 326, with Blundell’s 88 not out and Mitchell’s 56, but Leach’s 5/66 shone again. Chasing 296, England cruised to 296/3 in 54.2 overs. Ollie Pope’s 82 and Joe Root’s unbeaten 86. Bairstow’s rapid 71 not out off 44 balls sealed the win, earning Leach Player of the Match and the 113-run fourth-wicket stand between Root and Bairstow was decisive. England’s aggressive chase, part of three consecutive 250-plus successful chases in the series, marked the bold “Bazball” era’s beginning.