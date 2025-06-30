On This Day in Cricket - June 30

As the day of June 30 unfolds, cricket history shines with memorable moments. In 1924, England smashed 503 runs in a single day at Lord’s against South Africa, with Jack Hobbs (211) and Herbert Sutcliffe (122) leading the charge, setting a record that stood until 2002. In 1930, Don Bradman’s 254 powered Australia to 720 for 6 at Lord’s, the highest first-class total there, securing a seven-wicket win. In 1933, England captain Mike Smith was born, leading in 25 Tests. In 1980, Dutch star Ryan ten Doeschate, key to Netherlands 2011 World Cup squad, was born.

On This Day - June 30, 1969 - Sanath Jayasuriya was Born Today

A kid from Matara, Sri Lanka, swinging a bat under the blazing sun, dreaming of cricket glory. That’s Sanath Jayasuriya, born on June 30, 1969, who didn’t just play cricket, he flipped the game on its head. Starting as a left-arm spinner who could handle a bat, he morphed into a left-handed opener who made bowlers want to hide. His style was like a firecracker going off: loud, unpredictable, and impossible to ignore. In Tests, he played 110 matches, racking up 6,973 runs at a tidy 40.07 average, with 14 centuries. His 340 against India in 1997-98 was a masterpiece that left bowlers dazed and fans roaring.

(Sanath Jayasuriya was born on June 30, 1969)

But ODIs? That’s where Sanath became a legend. In 445 matches, he smashed 13,430 runs at 32.36, with 28 centuries and a 91.20 strike rate that was pure chaos for bowlers in his day. His 82 off 44 balls in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final against England was electric, earning him Player of the Tournament as Sri Lanka lifted the trophy. He led Sri Lanka in 38 Tests and took them to the 2003 World Cup semi-finals with a cool head and a big heart. Even in the IPL, he lit up Mumbai Indians with 768 runs, including a century.

On This Day - June 30, 1980 - The Birth of Ryan ten Doeschate in Cricket

A guy born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, but destined to be a hero for the Netherlands. That’s Ryan ten Doeschate, born on June 30, 1980, with Dutch roots that pulled him to cricket’s underdog stage. Ryan wasn’t just a player; he was a one-man army for a nation that rarely gets the cricket spotlight. In 33 ODIs, he piled up 1,541 runs at a jaw-dropping 67.00 average, the highest for anyone with over 20 innings. He smashed five centuries, including a gutsy 119 against England in the 2011 World Cup, showing the world that the Dutch could play with the big dogs. His medium-fast bowling snagged 55 ODI wickets, with a best of 4/31, proving he was a true all-rounder.

(Ryan ten Doeschate was born on June 30, 1980)

At Essex, where he played from 2003, Ryan was a superstar. He captained them to County Championship titles in 2017 and 2019, averaging in the mid-40s in first-class cricket with 29 centuries, including an unbeaten 259 that had bowlers begging for mercy. In T20s, he played 382 matches, scoring 7,597 runs and taking 114 wickets, and shone for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL with 326 runs. A three-time ICC Associate Player of the Year (2008, 2010, 2011), Ryan hung up his boots after the 2021 T20 World Cup and later became India’s assistant coach in 2024.

On This Day - June 30, 1988 - The Birth of West Indies Express, Kemar Roach

Born on June 30, 1988, in St. Lucy, Barbados, Kemar Roach is the kind of fast bowler who makes batters double-check their helmets. His skiddy pace, often tearing into the late 140s kph, is like a Caribbean thunderstorm, fast and fierce. In 85 Tests, he’s grabbed 284 wickets at 27.21, with a best of 6/48 and an epic 10-wicket haul against Australia in 2012. In ODIs, he’s taken 125 wickets in 95 matches at 31.08, with a best of 6/27, and even in T20Is, his 10 wickets in 11 games show he’s a threat in any format.

(Kemar Roach was born on June 30, 1988)

Kemar burst onto the scene in 2008 against Bangladesh, snagging 13 wickets in two Tests, and by 2009, he was giving Australia’s best, including Ricky Ponting, a proper scare. In first-class cricket, Kemar’s got 570 wickets in 180 matches and even chipped in 2,404 runs, with three fifties to his name. He played for Deccan Chargers in the 2010 IPL and was a cornerstone for Surrey, helping them clinch the 2022 County Championship with 25 wickets. Injuries tried to derail him in 2014, but Kemar’s fire burned brighter, shining in domestic cricket.

On This Day - June 30, 2019 - England defeats India by 31 runs

June 30, 2019, was a day when Edgbaston turned into a stage of World Cup excitement. England faced India in the 38th match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, and it was a proper showdown. England won the toss, batted first, and piled on 337/7 in 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow was on fire, smashing 111 off 109 balls with 10 fours and 6 sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Jason Roy chipped in with a quick 66 off 57, and Ben Stokes went berserk with 79 off 54, leaving India’s bowlers gasping. Mohammed Shami fought back with 5/69, but England’s total looked like a mountain.

(England defeated India by 31 runs)

India’s chase of 338 was a rollercoaster. They finished at 306/5 in 50 overs, with Rohit Sharma playing a gem, scoring 102 off 109 with 15 fours. Virat Kohli added a classy 66 off 76, and Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 33 kept the crowd on edge. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 42 off 31 was gritty, but it wasn’t enough. Liam Plunkett’s 3/55 and Chris Woakes’ 2/58 kept India on a leash. England’s powerplay was a breezy 47/0, while India crawled to 28/1. England hit 100 in 15.3 overs and 300 in 46.3, with India lagging at 100 in 21.6 overs and 300 in 49.1.

On This Day - June 30, 2017 - Zimbabwe defeats Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

On June 30, 2017, Galle was the stage for one of cricket’s wildest upsets. Zimbabwe, the perennial underdogs, chased down 317 to stun Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the 1st ODI, leaving jaws on the floor. Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, posted 316/5 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis led the charge with 86 off 80 balls, hitting 8 fours and a six, while Upul Tharanga’s unbeaten 79 off 73 and Angelo Mathews’ 43 off 30 set a daunting target. Tendai Chatara kept things tight with 2/49 for Zimbabwe.

(Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets)

But Zimbabwe’s chase was pure fairy-tale stuff. They reached 322/4 in 47.4 overs, with Solomon Mire playing the innings of his life, 112 off 96 balls with 14 fours, earning him Player of the Match. Sean Williams chipped in with 65 off 69, and Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 67 off 56 sealed the deal and Sri Lanka’s fielders dropped three catches, and Asela Gunaratne’s 2/45 couldn’t stop the tide. Zimbabwe’s powerplay was 46/1, hitting 100 in 17.2 overs and 300 in 45.4. Sri Lanka reached 50 in 9.4 overs and 200 in 34.3.

On This Day - June 30, 2012 - Samuel Badree Makes his T20 Debut for West Indies

June 30, 2012, was when Samuel Badree stepped into the T20I spotlight for West Indies, and he kicked things off with a bang. In the 1st T20I against New Zealand at Lauderhill, West Indies cruised to a 56-run win and New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl, but West Indies went full throttle, smashing 209/2 in 20 overs. Chris Gayle was untouchable, unbeaten on 85 off 52 with 7 fours and 5 sixes, earning Player of the Match. Kieron Pollard joined the party with an unbeaten 63 off 29, including 5 fours and 5 sixes, for a 100-run third-wicket stand that left New Zealand reeling.

(Samuel Badree made his T20 Debut on June 30, 2012)

Chasing 210, New Zealand collapsed to 153 in 18.3 overs. Rob Nicol scored 32 off 31, and Jacob Oram hit 27 off 13, but Sunil Narine’s 3/34, with two stumpings, and Daren Sammy’s 1/13 shut them down. Badree bowled 4 overs for 33 runs, wicketless but solid and West Indies’ powerplay was 43/1, hitting 100 in 12.5 overs, while New Zealand reached 50 in 5.5 overs. Ross Taylor retired hurt at 10 off 11. This win gave West Indies a 1-0 series lead, and Badree’s debut was the start of a T20 career that’d make waves.

On This Day - June 30, 2013 - West Indies defeats India by 1 Wicket

On June 30, 2013, West Indies pulled off a heart-stopping 1-wicket win against India in the 2nd match of the 2013 West Indies Tri-Nation Series at Kingston and India, batting first after West Indies won the toss, scored 229/7 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma anchored with 60 off 89, hitting 4 fours and a six, while Suresh Raina’s 44 off 55 kept the scoreboard ticking. Kemar Roach and Tino Best took 2 wickets each, with Marlon Samuels’ 1/20 being stingy as hell.

(West Indies defeated India by 1 wicket)

Chasing 230, West Indies reached 230/9 in 47.4 overs, and Johnson Charles was the hero, smashing 97 off 100 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes, earning Player of the Match and Darren Bravo’s 55 off 78 built a massive 116-run stand. Umesh Yadav’s 3/43 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 2/44 kept India in the game, but a nervy last-wicket stand of 10 runs between Kemar Roach (14* off 32) and Tino Best (3* off 10) stole the win. West Indies’ powerplay was 44/3, hitting 100 in 21.2 overs, while India reached 50 in 13.2 overs and 200 in 46.4.