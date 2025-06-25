On This Day in Cricket - June 25

As the day of 25 June starts, cricket history shines with iconic moments. In 1983, India stunned West Indies in the World Cup final at Lord’s, defending 183 to win with Mohinder Amarnath’s 3/12 and Kris Srikkanth’s 38. In 1932, India played their first Test, losing to England by 158 runs but earning praise. In 1963, a thrilling Lord’s Test between England and West Indies ended in a draw, with all results possible until the final ball and in 1934, Hedley Verity’s 14 wickets led England to an innings victory over Australia. Birthdays include Vic Marks (1955), Ian Davis (1953), and Steve Tikolo (1971).

On This Day - June 25, 1983 - India Lifts the 1983 World Cup against West Indies

Winning the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s on June 25, India pulled off a stunning upset against West Indies. Batting first after West Indies chose to field, India struggled to 183 in 54.4 overs. Kris Srikkanth top-scored with 38, while Mohinder Amarnath made 26. West Indies’ Andy Roberts took 3/32, and Joel Garner bowled tightly for 1/24. Chasing 184, West Indies started strong, reaching 50/1, with Viv Richards blazing 33 off 28 balls. But his dismissal, caught brilliantly by Kapil Dev off Madan Lal, sparked a collapse.

(Kapil Dev with the 1983 World Cup Trophy)

From 57/3, they slumped to 76/6, as India’s medium-pacers ran riot. Amarnath’s 3/12 earned him Player of the Match, while Madan Lal also took 3/31. Balwinder Sandhu chipped in with 2/32, dismissing Gordon Greenidge early. Jeff Dujon’s 25 was West Indies’ best effort, but they were bowled out for 140 in 52 overs, handing India a 43-run victory and Kapil Dev’s leadership and a team effort turned an unlikely dream into reality, shocking the cricketing world and cementing India’s place in history.

On This Day - June 25, 1932 - India Embarks on Its Test Cricket Journey

The day when India started their Test cricket journey was June 25, 1932, facing England at Lord’s in their first-ever Test match. England, batting first after winning the toss, scored 259 in 105.1 overs, with Douglas Jardine’s 79 and Les Ames’ 65 standing out and Mohammad Nissar shone on debut, taking 5/93, while Amar Singh claimed 2/75. India’s reply was tough, managing 189 in 93 overs, with C.K. Nayudu’s 40 the top score. Bill Bowes (4/49) and Bill Voce (3/23) led England’s attack.

(The first Indian team which toured England in 1932)

England’s second innings saw Jardine’s unbeaten 85 guide them to 275/8 declared, setting India a target of 346. Jahangir Khan took 4/60 for India. Chasing, India fought hard but were bowled out for 187 in 59.3 overs, with Amar Singh’s 51 the highlight. Wally Hammond’s 3/9 and Voce’s 2/28 sealed England’s 158-run victory. Despite the loss, India’s spirited performance, with debutants like Nayudu, Nissar, and Lall Singh, won admiration.

On This Day - June 25, 2017 - Dawid Malan Makes his T20 Debut for England

Marking his debut with a blazing 78, Dawid Malan stole the show in England’s 19-run victory over South Africa in the 3rd T20I at Cardiff on June 25, 2017, clinching the series 2-1. England, batting first after South Africa chose to field, posted 181/8 in 20 overs. Malan’s 78 off 44 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes, powered a 105-run stand with Alex Hales (36). Jos Buttler added 31, but Dane Paterson’s 4/32 kept South Africa in the game. Chasing 182, South Africa struggled early, reaching 38/2 after the powerplay.

(Dawid Malan made his T20 Debut on 25 June 2017)

AB de Villiers’ 35 off 19 and Mangaliso Mosehle’s 36 off 22 gave hope, but Chris Jordan’s 3/31 and Tom Curran’s 2/22 restricted them to 162/7. Malan’s explosive knock, at a strike rate of 177.27, earned him Player of the Match on debut, setting a daunting target. England’s bowlers, backed by sharp fielding, ensured South Africa fell short despite a late 54-run stand by Mosehle and Andile Phehlukwayo (27*).

On This Day - June 25, 2019 - Australia defeats England by 64 Runs

The rivalry between England and Australia got a thrilling chapter in their World Cup clash at Lord’s on June 25, 2019, with Australia winning by 64 runs Batting first after England chose to field, Australia posted 285/7 in 50 overs, led by Aaron Finch’s 100 off 116 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes. David Warner scored 53, and Alex Carey’s unbeaten 38 boosted the total. Chris Woakes took 2/46 for England.

(Australia defeated England by 64 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup League Match)

Chasing 286, England faltered early, slumping to 53/4. Ben Stokes fought back with 89 off 115 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, but lacked support. Jason Behrendorff’s 5/44 and Mitchell Starc’s 4/43, including a stunning yorker to dismiss Stokes, bowled England out for 221 in 44.4 overs. Jos Buttler’s 25 and Adil Rashid’s 25 were brief sparks, but Australia’s bowlers dominated. Finch’s century earned him Player of the Match, while England’s loss raised questions about their semi-final hopes.

On This Day - June 25, 2005 - Australia defeats Bangladesh by 10 Wickets

Defeating the opponents by 10 wickets, Australia dominated Bangladesh in their NatWest Series clash on June 25, 2005, at Old Trafford. Choosing to field first, Australia bowled out Bangladesh for 139 in 35.2 overs. Andrew Symonds was the star, taking 5/18, including the wickets of Shahriar Nafees (47) and Mohammad Ashraful (58), who offered some resistance. Brad Hogg supported with 3/29, while Brett Lee grabbed 2/36. Bangladesh’s collapse was swift, losing their last four wickets for no runs. Chasing 140, Australia’s openers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden made light work of the target, both scoring unbeaten 66s.

(Australia defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the match)

Gilchrist’s 60-ball knock included seven fours and a six, while Hayden’s 54-ball effort had nine fours and two sixes. They chased the total in just 19 overs, finishing at 140/0 with 186 balls to spare, at a run rate of 7.36 and Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza (0/32), couldn’t break through. Symonds’ devastating spell earned him Player of the Match, as Australia’s clinical performance restored their dominance in the series.

On This Day - June 25, 2017 - Ajinkya Rahane’s Century Helps India defeat West Indies by 105 Runs

Defeating the West Indies team, India showcased their dominance in the 2nd ODI at Port of Spain on June 25, 2017, winning by a massive 105 runs. Batting first after West Indies chose to field, India posted a strong 310/5 in a rain-shortened 43-over match. Ajinkya Rahane led the charge with a brilliant 103 off 104 balls, earning Player of the Match honors, while Virat Kohli smashed 87 off 66. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with a solid 63. The West Indies bowlers struggled, with Alzarri Joseph taking 2 wickets but conceding 73 runs.

(Ajinkya Rahane scored 103 runs off 104 balls)

In response, West Indies could only manage 205/6 in their 43 overs. Shai Hope fought hard with 81, but Kuldeep Yadav’s 3/50, including key wickets, derailed their chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early, dismissing Kieran Powell for a duck, and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with a wicket. Despite Roston Chase (33*) and Ashley Nurse (19*) offering some resistance, the target proved too steep. India’s clinical performance with bat and ball, coupled with smart fielding, secured a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On This Day - June 25, 2022 - India Women defeats Sri Lanka Women by 5 Wickets

The Women’s team of India clinched a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women in the 2nd T20I at Dambulla on June 25, 2022, sealing the series 2-0 and Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, posted 125/7 in 20 overs. Vishmi Gunaratne (45 off 50) and Chamari Athapaththu (43 off 41) built a solid 87-run opening stand, but India’s spinners fought back. Harmanpreet Kaur, named Player of the Match, took 1/12, while Deepti Sharma grabbed 2/34, and Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav chipped in with a wicket each.

(India Women defeated England Women by 5 wickets)

Chasing 126, India reached 127/5 in 19.1 overs. Smriti Mandhana led with a brisk 39 off 34, supported by Shafali Verma’s quick 17 and Sabbhineni Meghana’s 17 and Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 31 off 32 anchored the innings, guiding India home with 5 balls to spare. Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe took 2 and 2 wickets respectively, but couldn’t stop India’s steady chase.