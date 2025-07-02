On This Day in Cricket - July 2

On 2nd July, cricket history saw remarkable moments. In 1969, Ireland stunned West Indies, bowling them out for 25 in Londonderry, with Dougie Goodwin’s 5/6 leading to a six-wicket win. In 1966, Basil Butcher’s 209 not out powered West Indies to a 139-run Test victory over England at Trent Bridge. In 2023, a controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow sparked drama in the Ashes Test at Lord’s, where Ben Stokes’ 155 wasn’t enough as Australia won by 43 runs. In 2022, Stuart Broad conceded a record 35 runs in a single Test over against India at Edgbaston, with Jasprit Bumrah smashing 29.

On This Day - July 2, 2019 - India defeats Bangladesh by 28 Runs

In the 2019 ODI World Cup’s 40th match at Birmingham on July 2, India secured a 28-run victory over Bangladesh. India, batting first after winning the toss, posted 314/9 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma’s 104 off 92 balls, with 7 fours and 5 sixes, earned him Player of the Match, while KL Rahul’s 77 off 92 and Rishabh Pant’s 48 off 41 kept the scoreboard ticking. Mustafizur Rahman’s 5/59 was Bangladesh’s highlight. Chasing 315, Bangladesh fought hard but finished at 286 in 48 overs.

(Rohit Sharma scored a century against Bangladesh in the 2019 ODI World Cup)

Shakib Al Hasan’s 66 off 74 and Mohammad Saifuddin’s unbeaten 51 off 38 showed grit, but Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/55 and Hardik Pandya’s 3/60 sealed India’s win. Bangladesh’s innings saw 50 runs in 11.1 overs and 200 in 37.3, but early losses like Tamim Iqbal’s 22 hurt. India’s 180-run opening stand between Rohit and Rahul set the tone, reaching 100 in 17.2 overs. Despite a late collapse, losing 5 wickets for 63 in the final 10 overs, India’s total proved enough. Bangladesh’s effort, boosted by a 50-run 7th-wicket stand, fell short, giving India 2 points and a step closer to the semi-finals in a thrilling clash.

On This Day - July 2, 2022 - Jasprit Bumrah blasts Stuart Broad for 35 Runs in an Over

Bowling one of the most expensive overs in Test history on July 2, 2022, Stuart Broad was hammered for 35 runs by India’s Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston. In the 84th over, with India at 412/9, Bumrah, batting at No. 10, unleashed chaos. He started with a top-edged four off a hook, followed by five wides as Broad’s short ball sailed over wicketkeeper Sam Billings. A no-ball six, hoicked fine, added seven runs, then a full toss was smashed for four through mid-on.

(Jasorit Bumrah during the 35 runs over bowled by Stuart Broad)

Another thick-edged four went to fine leg, and a swung four through midwicket piled on the pain. A final six over deep backward square sealed the over, with Bumrah scoring 29 (4x4, 2x6) off five legal deliveries. Mohammed Siraj added a single, surviving a run-out scare. This over broke the Test record for most runs, previously set at 28 by Brian Lara, George Bailey, and Keshav Maharaj. Broad, who had bowled 17 overs for 54 runs prior, saw his figures balloon to 18-3-89-1. Bumrah’s fearless hitting, including a world-record 35 runs, pushed India past 400.

On This Day - July 2, 1985 - The Birth of Katherine Sciver-Brunt

Coming to the birthday of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, born July 2, 1985, her remarkable career as England’s bowling allrounder shines bright. Debuting in 2004 against New Zealand, she became England’s leading wicket-taker, with 170 wickets in 141 WODIs (best 5/18) and 114 in 112 WT20Is (best 4/15). In 14 WTests, she took 51 wickets, including a stellar 6/69. Her fiery pace, often rivalling the fastest in women’s cricket, was key in England’s 2005 Ashes triumph, taking 14 wickets and scoring her maiden Test fifty.

(Katherine Sciver-Brunt was born July 2, 1985)

She also grabbed 3/6 in the 2009 World T20 final, securing England’s title. Despite back injuries, her grit saw her return stronger, notably in the 2013 Ashes with nine wickets. Her batting grew, scoring 1090 runs in WODIs (highest 72*) and 590 in WT20Is. In the Women’s Hundred, she took 10 wickets and scored 176 runs for Trent Rockets. Married to teammate Nat Sciver-Brunt, she retired in 2023 after a hip injury, ending with 14 Tests, 141 ODIs, and 112 T20Is.

On This Day - July 2, 2023 - Jonny Bairstow Gets Stumped in a Controversial Manner

Coming to the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord’s on July 2, 2023, it sparked outrage. During England’s chase of 371, on 193/6, Bairstow, on 10 off 22, ducked a Cameron Green bouncer and stepped out of his crease, assuming the ball was dead. Alex Carey, quick as a flash, under-armed the ball to the stumps. Umpire Marais Erasmus upheld Australia’s appeal, ruling Bairstow out, triggering boos and MCC member abuse, leading to one ban and two suspensions.

(Jonny Bairstow was stumped out in a controversial manner)

The incident overshadowed England’s fight, with Ben Stokes’ 155 off 214 (9x4, 9x6) nearly pulling off a miracle, but England fell for 327, losing by 43 runs. Australia’s first innings saw 416, with Steven Smith’s 110 off 184 earning him Player of the Match, while England replied with 325, Ben Duckett’s 98 shining. Australia’s second innings made 279, Usman Khawaja’s 77 leading, as Stuart Broad took 4/65. England’s chase crumbled early at 45/4, but Stokes’ 108-run stand with Broad (11) gave hope. Australia’s Mitchell Starc (3/79) and Pat Cummins (3/69) sealed the win, giving Australia a 2-0 series lead.

On This Day - July 2, 2017 - West Indies defeats India by 11 Runs

In the 2017 4th ODI at North Sound, West Indies stunned India by 11 runs in a low-scoring thriller on July 2. West Indies, batting first after winning the toss, managed 189/9 in 50 overs. Evin Lewis (35 off 60) and Kyle Hope (35 off 63) gave a steady start, but Hardik Pandya’s 3/40 and Umesh Yadav’s 3/36 kept them in check. Jason Holder’s 11 off 10 added late runs. Chasing 190, India faltered at 178 in 49.4 overs. Ajinkya Rahane’s 60 off 91 and MS Dhoni’s slow 54 off 114, India’s slowest half-century in 16 years, weren’t enough.

(West Indies defeated India by 11 runs)

Holder’s maiden ODI five-for (5/27) was game-changing, earning him Player of the Match. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and tight bowling from Kesrick Williams (1/29) and Ashley Nurse (1/29) sealed the collapse. India’s top order struggled, with Virat Kohli (3) and Shikhar Dhawan (5) falling early. A 50-run stand between Rahane and Dhoni offered hope, but poor shot selection, as Kohli noted, led to India’s downfall. West Indies’ spirited fielding and bowling flipped the series, leaving India leading 2-1.

On This Day - July 2, 2005 - Natwest Series Finals Ends in a Draw

The Finals of the 2005 NatWest Series at Lord’s on July 2 ended in a thrilling tie between England and Australia. Australia, batting first after England chose to field, scored 196 in 48.5 overs. Michael Hussey’s unbeaten 62 off 81 kept them afloat, but Andrew Flintoff (3/23) and Steve Harmison (3/27) rattled their top order, with Geraint Jones taking five catches. Australia slumped from 147/5 to 196, losing wickets to Darren Gough (2/36). England’s chase of 197 saw early chaos at 33/5, with Glenn McGrath’s 3/25 devastating.

(Natwest Series Finals between England and Australia ended in a draw)

Geraint Jones’ 71 off 100 and Paul Collingwood’s 53 off 116 rebuilt with a 116-run stand, earning Jones Player of the Match. Brett Lee (2/36) and Brad Hogg (1/25) fought back, and two late run-outs, including Darren Gough’s 12 off 13, left England at 196/9 in 50 overs. Ashley Giles’ unbeaten 18 couldn’t clinch it. Andrew Symonds, with 218 runs and 6 wickets in the series, was Player of the Series.

On This Day - July 2, 1969 - Ireland Gets West Indies All-Out for 25 Runs

For just a score of 25, West Indians collapsed in a historic upset against Ireland at Sion Mills on July 2, 1969. In a one-day, two-innings match, West Indians, batting first after winning the toss, were skittled out in 25.3 overs. Douglas Goodwin’s 5/6 and Alec O’Riordan’s 4/18 decimated their lineup, with only Grayson Shillingford’s 9 not out showing resistance. Ireland replied with 125/8 declared in 47.2 overs, led by David Pigot’s 37 and O’Riordan’s 35. John Shepherd took 3/20 for West Indians.

(Ireland got West Indies all-out for 25 runs)

In their second innings, West Indians reached 78/4 in 34 overs, with Basil Butcher’s 50, but Ireland won on first-innings lead as per the match agreement. Goodwin’s match figures of 7/7 and Gerald Duffy’s 2/12 in the second innings sealed the deal. The West Indians, including stars like Clive Lloyd and Clyde Walcott, crumbled to 12/9 before a last-wicket stand of 13. Ireland’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, with catches by Pigot and Waters, stunned the visitors.