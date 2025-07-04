On This Day in Cricket - July 4

With July 4 as a significant date in cricket history, several notable events stand out. In 1918, legendary England seamer Alec Bedser was born, later becoming one of the game's finest post-war bowlers. In 1959, Jan Brittin, the highest run-scorer in women’s Test cricket, was born. Peter Richardson, a successful England opener and known prankster, was born in 1931. In 1986, Mike Gatting scored an unbeaten 183 in a Test against India at Edgbaston and the same date in 1984 saw Alvin Kallicharran smash 206 and take 6 wickets in a NatWest Trophy match. In 1981, Clive Rice shone with 105 not out for Nottinghamshire. Also born today, in 1972, was New Zealand's Craig Spearman.

On This Day - July 4, 2019 - West Indies defeats Afghanistan by 23 Runs

For the West Indies, the 42nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Leeds on July 4 was a triumphant end to their campaign, defeating Afghanistan by 23 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies posted 311/6 in 50 overs, led by Shai Hope’s 77 off 92 balls, earning him Player of the Match. Evin Lewis (58 off 78) and Nicholas Pooran (58 off 43) shone, while Jason Holder’s 45 off 34 boosted the total. Afghanistan’s Dawlat Zadran took 2/73.

(West Indies defeated Afghanistan by 23 runs)

Chasing 312, Afghanistan reached 288 in 50 overs, with Ikram Alikhil’s 86 off 93 and Rahmat Shah’s 62 off 78 leading a spirited fight. However, Carlos Brathwaite’s 4/63 and Kemar Roach’s 3/37 ensured West Indies’ victory. Afghanistan’s chase faltered after a 133-run stand between Ikram and Rahmat ended, leaving them winless in the tournament and West Indies, despite early struggles, finished with 2 wins in 9 games, showing glimpses of their potential with young stars like Pooran and Hope stepping up on a slow Headingley pitch.

On This Day - July 4, 2024 - Indian Team Gets on a Victory Parade after the T20 World Cup 2024 Win

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, Team India returned to a hero’s welcome in Mumbai on July 4. The Rohit Sharma-led squad, fresh from meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, landed in Mumbai on a Vistara flight with the special call sign UK1845, honoring Rohit and Virat Kohli’s jersey numbers. A water salute greeted them at the airport, where Hardik Pandya proudly raised the trophy.

(Indian Team during the T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade)

The open-bus parade along Marine Drive drew lakhs of fans, bringing the city to a standstill despite rain and traffic delays. Fans climbed trees for a glimpse of stars like Kohli, Sharma, and Rahul Dravid, who danced to Chak De India at Wankhede Stadium. Inside, the BCCI awarded the team Rs 125 crore. Rohit praised Hardik’s clutch final over, moving him to tears, while Kohli lauded Jasprit Bumrah as a “once-in-a-generation” bowler and shared an emotional moment about hugging Rohit after the win.

On This Day - July 4, 2009 - Angelo Mathews Makes his Test Debut for Sri Lanla

Starting his Test career, Angelo Mathews made a solid impression in the 1st Test at Galle from July 4-7, 2009, as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 50 runs. Mathews, a young all-rounder, scored 42 off 57 balls in Sri Lanka’s first innings, hitting six fours with a composed 73.68 strike rate, and took 1/26 in Pakistan’s first innings, dismissing Younis Khan. Sri Lanka posted 292, with Tharanga Paranavitana’s 72 leading the way.

(Angelo Mathews made his Test Debut on July 4, 2009)

Pakistan replied with 342, Mohammad Yousuf’s 112 standing out, but Nuwan Kulasekara’s 4/71 kept them in check. In their second innings, Sri Lanka made 217, Paranavitana (49) and Thilan Samaraweera (34) contributing, while Mohammad Amir took 3/38. Chasing 168, Pakistan crumbled to 117, with Rangana Herath’s 4/15, including Salman Butt’s 28, sealing the collapse. Mathews’ debut showed his promise as a batsman and bowler, helping Sri Lanka take a 1-0 series lead.

On This Day - July 4, 2008 - Australia defeats West Indies by just 1 Run

Winning by just 1 run, Australia edged out West Indies in a thrilling 4th ODI at Basseterre on July 4, 2008, taking a 4-0 series lead. Batting first after West Indies chose to bowl, Australia posted 282/8 in 50 overs. Andrew Symonds starred with 87 off 78 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, while David Hussey scored 50 off 51. Shaun Marsh (16) and Michael Clarke (36) chipped in, but Fidel Edwards (2/53) and Daren Powell (2/66) kept West Indies in the game. Chasing 283, West Indies fell agonizingly short at 281/6.

(Australia defeated West Indies by just 1 run)

Chris Gayle smashed 92 off 92 balls, with 6 fours and 4 sixes, and Ramnaresh Sarwan made 63 off 79. Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s 53 off 71 kept hopes alive, but Brett Lee’s 3/64, including Xavier Marshall’s duck, and Nathan Bracken’s 1/50 swung the match. Dwayne Bravo’s 31 off 32 wasn’t enough as Australia’s tight bowling sealed the win. Symonds earned Player of the Match, and the close finish left fans on the edge of their seats.

On This Day - July 4, 2007 - West Indies defeats England by 61 Runs

Claiming a convincing 61-run victory, West Indies levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 against England at Birmingham on July 4, 2007. Batting first after England chose to bowl, West Indies posted 278/5 in 50 overs, driven by Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 116 off 122 balls, with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Marlon Samuels added 77 off 104, forming a 175-run third-wicket stand. Chris Gayle scored 36, while Ryan Sidebottom (2/56) and Stuart Broad (2/49) took wickets for England. Chasing 279, England struggled, finishing at 217 in 46 overs.

(West Indies defeated England by 61 Runs)

Matt Prior top-scored with 52 off 73, and Owais Shah made 45 off 64, but Ravi Rampaul’s 4/41, including Pietersen’s 9, triggered a collapse. Daren Powell and Fidel Edwards grabbed 2 wickets each, while Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 1/24. England’s innings saw 27 extras, but their middle order faltered against West Indies’ disciplined bowling. Chanderpaul’s century earned him Player of the Match, and despite rain interruptions.

On This Day - July 4, 2002 - Sachin Tendulkar scores 105 Runs against England

Covering another match with a century, Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliance shone in the NatWest Series ODI at Chester-le-Street on July 4, 2002. India, batting first, posted 285/4 in 50 overs, largely thanks to Tendulkar’s unbeaten 105 off 108 balls. Facing a disciplined England attack, he anchored the innings with 8 fours and 1 six, scoring at a strike rate of 97.22. After Sourav Ganguly fell for a duck and Virender Sehwag (16) and Dinesh Mongia (27) departed early, Tendulkar steadied the ship.

(Sachin Tendulkar scored 105 runs off 108 balls against England)

He shared a crucial 169-run stand with Rahul Dravid, who scored 82 off 117 balls. Tendulkar’s composed knock, completed in 161 minutes, showcased his trademark cover drives and deft placements. Yuvraj Singh’s explosive 40 not out off 19 balls, with 4 fours and a six, added late fireworks. England’s Darren Gough took 2/52, while James Kirtley and Paul Collingwood claimed a wicket each. Rain interrupted England’s chase at 53/1 after 12.3 overs, with Marcus Trescothick (23) out and Nick Knight (17*) stranded, resulting in a no-result match.

On This Day - July 4, 2001 - India defeats West Indies by 6 Wickets

With the century, Sachin Tendulkar led India to a comfortable six-wicket win over West Indies in the 6th match of the Coca-Cola Cup in Harare on July 4, 2001. West Indies, batting first, posted 229/5 in 50 overs. Wavell Hinds top-scored with 66 off 90 balls, while Daren Ganga made 55. Carl Hooper’s quick 24 and Ridley Jacobs’ unbeaten 27 boosted their total. Harvinder Singh took 2/65, and Harbhajan Singh grabbed 1/33. India chased 230 in 48.1 overs, thanks to Tendulkar’s unbeaten 122 off 131 balls, with 12 fours and a six. His 93.12 strike rate anchored the innings.

(Indian team defeated West Indies by 6 Wickets)

Sourav Ganguly contributed 62 off 87, sharing a 133-run opening stand with Tendulkar. Virender Sehwag (4), Hemang Badani (4), and Rahul Dravid (15) fell, but Reetinder Sodhi’s 16 not out sealed the chase. Mervyn Dillon (1/22) and Carl Hooper (2/39) took wickets for West Indies. Tendulkar’s 29th ODI century earned him Player of the Match, helping India secure 2 points and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.