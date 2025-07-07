On This Day in Cricket - July 7

As the calendar goes to July 7, cricket history unfolds with notable events. In 1981, MS Dhoni, India’s future World Cup-winning captain, was born in Jharkhand, later leading India to T20 and ODI World Cup triumphs and that same year, Ian Botham resigned as England captain after a dismal run, paving the way for a historic Ashes comeback. In 2005, Vikram Solanki became the first ODI Supersub, aiding England’s record win over Australia. In 2001, Karen Rolton smashed an unbeaten 209, setting a women’s Test record.

On This Day - July 7, 1981 - The Birth of Captain Cool, MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, fondly called Captain Cool, was born on July 7, 1981, in Jharkhand, India. Rising from a small town, his unique batting style and sharp wicketkeeping made him a cricket legend. Debuting in 2004, Dhoni stunned with ODI knocks of 148 and 183* and taking over India’s captaincy in 2007, he led them to the T20 World Cup title that year and the 2011 ODI World Cup, sealing the final with a memorable 91*. Under him, India also topped the Test rankings. In Tests, he scored 4,876 runs (average 38.09) with six centuries and made 294 dismissals.

(MS Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981)

In ODIs, he racked up 10,773 runs (average 50.57), including 10 centuries, and 444 dismissals. His T20I stats show 1,617 runs and 91 dismissals. In the IPL, Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings to five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023), scoring 5,439 runs at a 137.45 strike rate. Known for his cool-headedness and powerful sixes, he retired from Tests in 2014 and internationals in 2020, last playing for CSK in 2025. His recent ICC Hall of Fame induction solidifies his iconic legacy.

On This Day - July 7, 1984 - Mohammad Ashraful was Born Today

Mohammad Ashraful, a Bangladeshi cricket star, was born on July 7, 1984, in Dhaka. At just 17, he made history as the youngest Test centurion, scoring 114 against Sri Lanka in 2001. His flair lit up the game, though inconsistency marked his career. In 61 Tests, he scored 2,737 runs (average 24.00), with six centuries, his best being 190 against Sri Lanka in 2013. In 177 ODIs, he made 3,468 runs (average 22.23), including three centuries, with a standout 100 against Australia in 2005 and his T20I tally was 450 runs across 23 matches.

(Mohammad Ashraful was born on July 7, 1984)

Ashraful’s bold batting sparkled in an unbeaten 158 against India in 2004 and an 87 in the 2007 World Cup. As a part-time bowler, he took 21 Test wickets and 18 in ODIs. He captained Bangladesh from 2007 to 2009 but struggled, with no Test wins in 13 matches. A 2013 match-fixing scandal in the BPL led to a five-year ban (two suspended). After returning, he showed his class with a 141* in domestic cricket in 2022, proving his talent despite past setbacks.

On This Day - July 7, 2000 - Devdutt Padikkal was Born Today in India

Devdutt Padikkal, a tall and stylish left-handed opener, was born on July 7, 2000, in Kerala. At 6ft 3in, he uses his height to command the crease, especially in white-ball cricket. In 2020, he shone brightly, leading domestic run charts and winning the IPL emerging player award with 473 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and in 2021, he smashed an unbeaten 101* in the IPL and made history as the first Indian to score four consecutive List A centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His Test debut came in 2024 against England, where he scored 90 runs in two matches.

(Devdutt Padikkal was born on July 7, 2000)

In first-class cricket, Padikkal has 2,815 runs (average 41.39) with six centuries. His List A record is stellar, with 2,071 runs (average 79.65) and nine centuries and in T20s, he’s scored 3,053 runs (strike rate 133.31), including 1,806 IPL runs across three teams. Health issues caused a form slump in 2022-23, but he roared back, topping Karnataka’s runs in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy and hitting four first-class centuries in 2025, proving his grit and immense potential.

On This Day - July 7, 2005 - Vikram Solanki becomes the First ODI Supersub

Vikram Solanki became the first ODI Supersub, stepping into cricket history during England’s dominant nine-wicket win over Australia in the 1st ODI at Leeds on July 7, 2005. The Supersub rule allowed a player to fully replace another, and Solanki subbed for Simon Jones during Paul Collingwood’s fiery 4/34, which included three wickets in just 14 balls. Australia, batting first after England won the toss, limped to 219/7 in 50 overs. Michael Hussey’s unbeaten 46 off 52 balls and Adam Gilchrist’s 42 off 51 were their best efforts.

(Vikram Solanki became the first ODI Supersub)

England’s bowlers, with Collingwood and Steve Harmison (2/39), kept the pressure on. Chasing 220, England eased to 221/1 in 46 overs, led by Marcus Trescothick’s unbeaten 104 off 134 balls (8 fours, 1 six), earning him Player of the Match. Michael Vaughan’s unbeaten 59 off 65 and Andrew Strauss’s 41 off 84 sealed the chase with 24 balls to spare. This victory, England’s biggest over Australia by wickets then, gave them a 1-0 series lead. The Supersub rule, however, was abandoned by early 2006.

On This Day - July 7, 2011 - England Women defeats Australia Women by 34 Runs in the NatWest Women's Quadrangular Series Finals

Coming to the Finals of the NatWest Women's Quadrangular Series at Wormsley on July 7, 2011, England Women triumphed over Australia Women by 34 runs. After Australia opted to bowl first, England posted 230/8 in their 50 overs. Lydia Greenway starred with 58 off 85 balls, hitting 6 fours and a six, while Sarah Taylor added 43 off 48 and Charlotte Edwards scored 31 off 51 and Sarah Coyte was Australia’s standout bowler, claiming 4/39. In reply, Australia managed only 196 in 47.2 overs, with Jess Duffin’s 75 off 77 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes) being their best effort.

(Katherine Sciver-Brunt picked 5/18 in the match)

Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s brilliant 5/18, dismissing Meg Lanning and Leah Poulton early, earned her Player of the Match and Support came from Holly Colvin (1/37) and Danni Wyatt (1/13). England reached 50 runs in 14.4 overs and 150 in 40.2 overs, while Australia hit 100 in 24.5 overs. This victory sealed the series for England, with Jess Duffin named Player of the Series for her 169 runs and one wicket. Sciver-Brunt’s devastating bowling ensured England’s commanding performance in the final.

On This Day - July 7, 2012 - England defeats Australia by 8 Wickets

In the fourth ODI of Australia’s 2012 tour of England, played on July 7 at Chester-le-Street, England secured a commanding eight-wicket win. Australia, sent in to bat after England won the toss, could only muster 200/9 in 50 overs. David Hussey led with 70 off 73 balls, hitting 9 fours, while Michael Clarke scored 43 off 85. Steven Finn’s brilliant 4/37, dismissing David Warner (2) and Peter Forrest (0) early, earned him Player of the Match. James Anderson (2/34) and Tim Bresnan (2/46) kept Australia’s batting in check.

(England defeated Australia by 8 wickets on 7th July, 2012)

England chased down 201 in 47.5 overs, finishing at 201/2 with 13 balls to spare and Ian Bell’s 69 off 94 balls (9 fours) set the tone, with Jonathan Trott’s unbeaten 64 off 102 and Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 33 off 47 ensuring a smooth victory. Alastair Cook contributed 29 before Clint McKay (2/29) got him. Australia’s bowling was weakened by injuries to Brett Lee and Shane Watson. England’s tight bowling and composed batting gave them a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

On This Day - July 7, 2022 - Arshdeep Singh Makes his T20 Debut for India

India's premier swing bowler and the man who shone brightest, Hardik Pandya, led India to a commanding 50-run victory over England in the 1st T20I at Southampton on July 7, 2022, and it was also the debut match for Arshdeep Singh. He impressed with 2 wickets for 18 runs in 3.3 overs. India, batting first after winning the toss, posted 198/8 in 20 overs. Thanks to Pandya’s explosive 51 off 33 balls (6 fours, 1 six). Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) and Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) chipped in with quick runs. England’s bowlers, led by Chris Jordan (2/23), struggled.

(Arshdeep Singh made his T20 Debut on 7th July, 2022)

Chasing 199, England crumbled to 148 in 19.3 overs. Pandya starred again, taking 4/33. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2/32. England’s Moeen Ali (36 off 20) and Harry Brook (28 off 23) offered resistance, early blows from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) and Arshdeep dismantled their top order. India’s powerplay dominance (66/2) and Pandya’s all-round heroics earned him the Player of the Match award, giving India a 1-0 series lead.