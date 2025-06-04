On This Day in Cricket - June 4

June 4 marks the birthday of England’s superstar all rounder Ben Stokes, born in 1991. He became the hero of England’s 2019 World Cup win and played an unforgettable Ashes knock at Headingley. Another iconic moment came in 1993 when Shane Warne bowled his famous “ball of the century” to Mike Gatting. In 1971, Zaheer Abbas scored a stunning 274 against England. June 4 also saw debuts of stars like Geoff Boycott (1964) and Alec Stewart’s first official day as captain in 1998. In 2017, India thrashed Pakistan in the Champions Trophy by 124 runs.

On This Day – June 4, 1991 – The Birth of One of the Best All-Rounders, Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, with his never-say-die spirit, is England’s ultimate all-rounder. Born in New Zealand and raised in Cumbria, England, he started with Durham at 17 and joined England’s team in 2011, dazzling as a tough left-handed batsman and fierce fast bowler. His magic moment was the 2019 World Cup final, where he stayed not out on 84 off 98 balls, then smashed 8 runs in a nail-biting Super Over to win England their first 50-over trophy, earning Player of the Match.

(Ben Stokes was born on June 4, 1991)

That same year, during the Ashes, he pulled off an epic 135 not out at Headingley, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. In the 2022 T20 World Cup final, his unbeaten 52 off 49 balls guided England to a 5-wicket win over Pakistan, making up for the sting of the 2016 T20 final loss. Despite a rough patch with a 2017 nightclub incident and injuries, Stokes bounced back strong. Since becoming Test captain in 2022, his fearless “Bazball” style has shaken up England’s Test cricket, proving he’s a real spark for the game.

On This Day – June 4, 1993 - Shane Warne delivers “Ball of the Century” against England

With the sun shining at Manchester’s Old Trafford from June 3–7, 1993, Australia kicked off the Ashes with a 179-run victory over England in the 1st Test. Australia posted 289 in their first innings, led by Mark Taylor’s 124, while Peter Such took 6/67 on debut for England. England crumbled to 210, with Graham Gooch’s 65 the highlight, as Shane Warne’s 4/51, including the “Ball of the Century” to dismiss Mike Gatting, stole the show. Warne’s leg-spinning googly, pitching outside leg and hitting off stump, left Gatting stunned and marked Warne’s arrival.

(Shane Warne dismissed Mike Gatting with “Ball of the Century”)

Australia’s second innings saw David Boon’s 93 and Ian Healy’s unbeaten 102, declaring at 432/5. Set 512 to win, England fought to 332, with Gooch’s 133 a valiant effort, but Warne’s 4/86 and Merv Hughes’ 4/92 sealed their fate. Warne, earning Player of the Match, bowled with magic, while debutants Michael Slater, Brendon Julian, Andy Caddick, and Such added spark.

On This Day - June 4, 1999 - Australia defeats India in the 1999 World Cup League Game

During the ICC World Cup Super Six match at The Oval on June 4, 1999, Australia outplayed India by 77 runs. Batting first, Australia posted a solid 282/6 in 50 overs, with Mark Waugh’s classy 83 off 99 balls leading the charge. Adam Gilchrist chipped in with 31 off 52, and Steve Waugh added 36 off 40. Robin Singh took 2/43 for India, but their bowlers struggled to contain the runs. Chasing 283, India faltered at 205 in 48.2 overs.

(Australia won against India by 77 Runs)

Ajay Jadeja fought valiantly with an unbeaten 100 off 138 balls, and Robin Singh’s 75 off 94 offered hope, but early blows hurt. Glenn McGrath, earning Player of the Match, struck with 3/34, dismissing Sachin Tendulkar (0) and Rahul Dravid (2). Damien Fleming and Steve Waugh grabbed 2 wickets each, while Australia’s sharp fielding sealed India’s fate. Tendulkar’s rare duck and Ganguly’s quick 8 off 12 added to India’s woes.

On This Day – June 4, 2011 - Shikhar Dhawan, Parthiv Patel and Subramaniam Badrinath Make Their T20I Debut for India

On June 4, 2011, at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, India kicked off their West Indies tour with a 16-run win in a one-off T20. West Indies chose to field, and India posted 159/6, thanks to Subramaniam Badrinath’s steady 43 off 37 balls, earning him Player of the Match on his T20I debut. Parthiv Patel, also debuting, scored a brisk 26 off 20, while Shikhar Dhawan, another debutant, managed just 5 off 11. Darren Sammy starred for West Indies, taking 4/16.

(India defeated West Indies by 16 Runs)

A dropped catch and a no-ball in the final overs cost West Indies dearly, as Rohit Sharma (26) and Yusuf Pathan (15 not out) boosted India’s total. Chasing 160, West Indies reached 143/5, with Darren Bravo’s 41 off 41 leading the way. Harbhajan Singh’s 2/25 and tight spin bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (1/30) kept the hosts in check. Christopher Barnwell’s late 34 off 16 wasn’t enough. The slow, turning pitch favored India’s spinners, and the debut trio—Badrinath, Patel, and Dhawan—gained valuable experience.

On This Day – June 4, 2013 - Mohammad Ashraful admits to Spot-Fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League

With the spot-fixing scandal rocking cricket, Mohammad Ashraful, former Bangladesh captain, confessed to his involvement in corrupt practices during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on June 4, 2013. The 28-year-old admitted to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) that he helped fix matches, including a February 2 game between Dhaka Gladiators and Chittagong Kings, where he was allegedly paid 1 million taka ($12,800), though the cheque bounced.

(Mohammad Ashraful during his playing days for the Bangladesh team)

He was also linked to fixing a match against Barisal Burners on February 12, which his team lost. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) suspended him from all cricket pending a full ACSU report. Ashraful, tearfully apologizing to fans, expressed deep shame for betraying the nation. Having become the youngest Test centurion at 17 in 2001 and captaining Bangladesh from 2007 to 2009, his fall was a blow to the country’s cricket.

On This Day – June 4, 2017 - India Thrashes Pakistan by 124 Runs in the ICC Champions Trophy League Match

As the rain came and went at Birmingham’s Edgbaston on June 4, 2017, India powered past Pakistan by 124 runs in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy Group B clash, using the D/L method. India, batting first, piled on 319/3 in 48 overs, with Rohit Sharma’s steady 91 off 119 balls setting the stage. Shikhar Dhawan added 68 off 65, and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 81 off 68 kept the momentum. Yuvraj Singh’s explosive 53 off 32, with eight fours and a six, earned him Player of the Match.

(India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs)

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Hasan Ali’s 1/70, struggled to contain them. Chasing a revised 289 in 41 overs, Pakistan crumbled to 164 in 33.4 overs. Azhar Ali’s 50 off 65 was their best effort, but Ravindra Jadeja (2/43), Umesh Yadav (3/30), and Hardik Pandya (2/43) tore through their lineup. Rain interruptions didn’t dampen India’s dominance, as their sharp bowling and fielding secured 2 points.

On This Day - June 4, 2019 - Sri Lanka Thrashes Afghanistan by 34 Runs

Coming to the ICC World Cup clash at Cardiff on June 4, 2019, Sri Lanka edged out Afghanistan by 34 runs in a rain-affected match, decided by the D/L method. Sri Lanka, batting first, managed 201 all out in 36.5 overs. Kusal Perera led with a spirited 78 off 81 balls, while Dimuth Karunaratne scored 30. Mohammad Nabi’s 4/30 caused a middle-order collapse, with Afghanistan’s bowlers exploiting a tricky pitch.

(Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 34 Runs)

Rain adjusted Afghanistan’s target to 187 in 41 overs, but they faltered at 152 in 32.4 overs. Najibullah Zadran’s 43 off 56 showed fight, and Hazratullah Zazai added 30, but Nuwan Pradeep’s fiery 4/31, earning him Player of the Match, and Lasith Malinga’s 3/39 broke their back. Early wickets and a run-out hurt Afghanistan, despite a 50-run stand between Gulbadin Naib (23) and Zadran. Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding secured 2 points, marking their first win of the tournament.