On This Day in Cricket - June 6

June 6 is one of those days cricket fans hold dear, etched in history by moments and players that define the game. Back in 1994, Brian Lara turned Edgbaston into his personal stage, carving out an unbelievable 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham. It’s still the highest score ever in first-class cricket—a record that feels untouchable. That same day, England steamrolled New Zealand by an innings, flexing their dominance in style. The date also marks the birthdays of some cricketing legends. Ajinkya Rahane, born on this day, led India to a gritty, unforgettable Test series triumph in Australia in 2020–21, a masterclass in resilience. Mike Gatting and Graeme Hick brought their own magic—Gatting with his stubborn grit, Hick with his silky flair and Sunil Joshi, the all-rounder, could turn games with bat, ball, or both. Frank Tyson, a fiery fast bowler, sent shivers down batters’ spines.

On This Day - June 6, 1988 - The Birth of India’s star middle order batter, Ajinkya Rahane

Today, June 6, 2025, Ajinkya Rahane turns 37, and his legacy in Indian cricket still shines bright. Born in Maharashtra in 1988, Rahane’s steely determination and calm leadership have won hearts. In 85 Tests, he’s scored 5,077 runs at 38.46, with 12 centuries—none more iconic than his gritty 112 in Melbourne in 2020, guiding India to a famous series triumph in Australia.

(Ajinkya Rahane has played 85 Test Matches for the Indian Team)

In ODIs, he notched 2,962 runs across 90 matches (avg. 35.26) with 3 tons, and in 20 T20Is, he made 375 runs. In the IPL, Rahane’s 5,032 runs in 198 games (avg. 30.49, SR 125.01) include 2 centuries, like his blazing 61 off 27 for CSK in 2023. A Mumbai stalwart, he smashed over 1,000 runs in his second Ranji season, clinching the 2008-09 title. Even after being sidelined in 2022, Rahane bounced back, top-scoring in the 2023 WTC final, proving his class and resilience endure.

On This Day - June 6, 2013 - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan Begin Their Journey as India’s Opening Pair

On June 6, 2013, in Cardiff, something special happened. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stepped out together as India’s openers for the first time in an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy, and boy, did they light up the stage. South Africa chose to bowl first, probably thinking they’d rattle India early. Big mistake. The new duo put on a dazzling 127-run partnership that left everyone in awe. Dhawan was pure fire, smashing his maiden ODI century—114 runs off just 94 balls, with 12 crisp fours and a towering six. He was unstoppable, earning the Player of the Match award for his electric knock.

(Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got a partnership of 127 runs)

Rohit, on the other hand, played the perfect foil, cool and composed, scoring 65 off 81 balls with 8 fours and a six of his own. Their partnership set the tone, and India powered their way to a hefty 331/7, boosted by Ravindra Jadeja’s fiery unbeaten 47 off just 29 balls. South Africa didn’t go down without a fight. AB de Villiers led the charge with a classy 70, Robin Peterson chipped in with a gritty 68, and Ryan McLaren fought till the end with an unbeaten 71. But 305 was all they could muster.

On This Day - June 6, 1996 - Venkatesh Prasad Makes his Test Debut for the Indian Team

One of the most unforgettable Test debuts for an Indian pacer came from Venkatesh Prasad on June 6, 1996, during the first Test of India’s 1996 England tour at Edgbaston. The tall, right-arm medium-fast bowler, renowned for his ability to swing the ball both ways, left a strong impression despite India’s eight-wicket defeat. Teaming up with Javagal Srinath, Prasad bowled 28 overs in England’s first innings, picking up 4 wickets for 71 runs at an impressive economy rate of 2.536 runs per over.

(Venkatesh Prasad made his debut for the Indian Test Team on June 6, 1996)

His scalps included big names like Graeme Hick, Jack Russell, Chris Lewis, and Dominic Cork, proving his skill in breaking crucial partnerships. In England’s second innings, with a modest target of 121 to chase, Prasad struck early, removing Nick Knight and Nasser Hussain to end with 2 for 50. While India struggled with the bat, managing just 214 and 219—saved somewhat by Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliant 122—Prasad’s disciplined bowling on a seam-friendly pitch shone through.

On This Day - June 6, 1994 - Brian Lara Scored 501* in the First Class Cricket

When the cricket world witnessed history on June 6, 1994, Brian Lara delivered an extraordinary 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston, the highest first-class score ever. Coming weeks after his Test-record 375, Lara’s innings was a breathtaking display of dominance. Facing a Durham attack led by Anderson Cummins and Simon Brown, he batted for 474 minutes, smashing 62 fours and 10 sixes off 427 balls at a strike rate of 117.33.

(Brian Lara scored 501* against the Durham Team)

Warwickshire declared at 810/4, with Lara’s marathon knock overshadowing Keith Piper’s 116 not out. Starting day two at 111, Lara accelerated, reaching 200, 300, and 400 with relentless precision, adding 314 runs with Trevor Penney for the third wicket. Despite Durham’s 556/8, powered by John Morris’s 204, Lara’s genius left them reeling. His 501 included 78 extras, with Cummins leaking 158 runs for 2 wickets. This innings, played on a batting-friendly pitch, cemented Lara’s legend as a run-machine.

On This Day - June 6, 2019 - Steve Smith and Coulter-Nile Help Australia defeat West Indies

With the Australian innings teetering at 147/6 during the 2019 World Cup match against West Indies on June 6 at Nottingham, Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile forged a game-changing 102-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Australia, struggling after early collapses, needed a miracle, and the duo delivered. Smith, anchoring with a composed 73 off 103 balls (7 fours, SR 70.87), provided stability, while Coulter-Nile’s explosive 92 off 60 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes, SR 153.33) turned the tide.

(Steve Smith scored 73 runs off 103 balls)

Their stand, spanning 81 balls, lifted Australia from 38/4 to 249/7, setting a defendable 288 in 49 overs. Coulter-Nile’s aggressive knock, including a 50 off 41 balls, capitalized on loose deliveries from Carlos Brathwaite (3/67), while Smith’s gritty fifty ensured the innings didn’t implode. West Indies’ missed catch of Coulter-Nile in the 44th over proved costly and This partnership not only rescued Australia but set the stage for Mitchell Starc’s 5/46, securing a 15-run victory as West Indies fell short at 273/9.

On This Day - June 6, 2017 - England defeats New Zealand in the Group Stage of the ICC Champions Trophy

On June 6, 2017, at Cardiff during the ICC Champions Trophy, England powered their way to an 87-run win over New Zealand, becoming the first team to storm into the semi-finals. Sent in to bat after losing the toss, England piled on 310 in 49.3 overs. Joe Root anchored the innings with a composed 64 off 65 balls, stroking 4 fours and 2 sixes, while Alex Hales laid the foundation with a solid 56 off 62. Jos Buttler turned up the heat late on, smashing an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls, with 2 fours and 2 sixes, to push the total higher. New Zealand’s bowlers fought back, with Adam Milne snagging 3 for 79 and Corey Anderson matching him with 3 for 55.

(Jake Ball picked 2/31 against the New Zealand team)

Chasing 311, New Zealand could only muster 223 in 44.3 overs. Kane Williamson kept them in the hunt with a classy 87 off 98 balls, laced with 8 fours, but Ross Taylor’s 39 off 59 couldn’t keep the momentum going. England’s bowlers took charge, with Liam Plunkett leading the way, grabbing 4 for 55. Jake Ball, named Player of the Match, struck early, dismissing Luke Ronchi for a duck and finishing with 2 for 31. Adil Rashid chipped in with 2 for 47, and Mark Wood’s 1 for 32 piled on the pressure.

On This Day - June 6, 2009 - Chris Gayle’s 88 Runs helped West Indies defeat Australia in the T20 World Cup

On June 6, 2009, at The Oval, the West Indies put on a show, demolishing Australia by seven wickets in a thrilling ICC World Twenty20 clash. Chasing a steep 170, they got there with 25 balls to spare, powered by an explosive 133-run opening stand between Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher. Australia, opting to bat first, ran into early trouble, crumbling to 15/3. David Warner dug in with a hard-fought 63 off 53 balls, hitting 6 fours and a six, while Michael Hussey’s late 28 not out off 15 balls gave them some respectability, finishing at 169/7 in 20 overs. West Indies’ bowlers Jerome Taylor (2/33) and Dwayne Bravo (2/31) kept the pressure on, never letting Australia break free.

(Chris Gayle scored 88 runs off just 50 balls)

The chase was pure fireworks. Chris Gayle, the eventual Player of the Match, went berserk, smashing 88 off just 50 balls—6 fours, 6 sixes, and a blistering strike rate of 176. He raced to his fifty in only 23 balls, setting the tone. Andre Fletcher wasn’t far behind, cracking 53 off 32 with 7 fours and a six. Together, they powered West Indies to 100 in just 7.6 overs and Australia’s bowlers, including Brett Lee (1/56) and Mitchell Johnson (2/36), were left shell-shocked, unable to stem the onslaught.