On This Day in Cricket - June 9

Just like other days, June 9 holds special moments in cricket history. In 1991, Graham Gooch’s epic 154 not out at Headingley, making 61.11% of England’s 252, led to their first home win over West Indies in 22 years. In 1983, Zimbabwe shocked Australia by 13 runs in their ODI debut, with Duncan Fletcher’s 69 not out and 4 for 42. In 2017, Rashid Khan’s 7 for 18 powered Afghanistan’s first 50-over win against a major team, West Indies. In 1919, Sydney Rippon, under the alias S Trimnell, scored 92 and 58 not out for Somerset.

On This Day - June 9, 2024 - India Beats Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup

India edged out arch-rivals Pakistan by 6 runs in a nail-biter at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York on June 9, a massive boost for their campaign. Batting first after Pakistan chose to bowl, India battled a tough pitch, scraping 119 in 19 overs. Rishabh Pant’s gutsy 42 off 31 balls kept them afloat, but Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (3/21) and Haris Rauf (3/21) were relentless.

(India defeated Pakistan by 6 Runs)

Chasing 120, Pakistan looked solid at 80/3, with Mohammad Rizwan’s steady 31 off 44. Enter Jasprit Bumrah, who turned the game with a fiery 3/14, nabbing Rizwan and sparking a collapse. Hardik Pandya’s 2/24 and Axar Patel’s 1/11 piled on the pressure, leaving Pakistan at 113/7 in 20 overs. Despite Naseem Shah’s late 10 not out off 4 balls, Pakistan fell short. Bumrah’s cool-headed brilliance earned him Player of the Match.

On This Day - June 9, 1983 - India starts the 1983 World Cup with a Win over West Indies

The start of the 1983 Prudential World Cup saw a thrilling upset on June 9 at Manchester, where India defeated the mighty West Indies by 34 runs. Batting first after West Indies chose to field, India posted 262/8 in 60 overs. Yashpal Sharma’s 89 off 120 balls, with nine fours, anchored the innings, while Sandeep Patil (36) and Roger Binny (27) chipped in. West Indies’ bowlers, led by Michael Holding and Malcolm Marshall with two wickets each, kept things tight. Chasing 263, West Indies struggled against India’s disciplined bowling.

(Yaspal Sharma scored 89 runs against West Indies)

Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes started steadily, but Balwinder Sandhu dismissed Greenidge for 24. Roger Binny shone, taking 3/48, including Viv Richards (17) and Clive Lloyd (25). Ravi Shastri’s 3/26, with two stumpings by Syed Kirmani, sealed the deal. West Indies were bowled out for 228 in 54.1 overs, despite late resistance from Andy Roberts (37 not out) and Joel Garner (37). Extras (25) boosted both sides’ totals. This victory marked West Indies’ first-ever World Cup loss, a massive shock given their dominance. Yashpal Sharma earned Player of the Match for his gritty knock.

On This Day - June 9, 1975 - The Birth of Australia’s All-Rounder, Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds was a cricketing dynamo, the kind of all-rounder who could flip a game in a heartbeat with his booming bat, clever bowling, or jaw-dropping fielding. Born on June 9, 1975, in Birmingham, he stormed into Australian cricket in 1998 and left a blazing trail across 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20Is until 2009. In Tests, he piled on 1,462 runs at a solid 40.61, with a couple of centuries—his unbeaten 162 was pure class. In ODIs, he smashed 5,088 runs at 39.75, with six hundreds, including that unforgettable 143 not out in the 2003 World Cup that had everyone talking.

(Andrew Symonds was born on June 9, 1975)

His 133 ODI wickets, with a best of 5/18, showed he could trouble any batter. In T20Is, he blasted 337 runs at a wild 169.34 strike rate, always swinging for the fences. In the IPL, Symonds was a beast for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, hammering 974 runs at a 129.86 strike rate, with one century and five fifties. His fielding was something else—82 catches in ODIs, pulling off stunners that left fans gasping and he called it quits in 2012, leaving behind memories of a guy who played with guts and swagger. Sadly, he passed away in 2022 at just 46.

On This Day - June 9, 2015 - Mitchell Santner Makes his ODI Debut for New Zealand

For the New Zealand team, the 1st ODI against England on June 9, 2015, at Birmingham marked a tough day and the ODI debut of Mitchell Santner. England, batting first after New Zealand chose to field, smashed 408/9 in 50 overs. Jos Buttler’s explosive 129 off 77 balls, with 13 fours and five sixes, stole the show, while Joe Root’s 104 off 78 balls and Adil Rashid’s 69 off 50 added firepower. Trent Boult took 4/55, but New Zealand’s bowlers struggled.

(Mitchell Santner made his ODI Debut on June 9, 2015 against England)

Chasing 409, New Zealand crumbled to 198 in 31.1 overs. Ross Taylor’s 57 off 54 balls and Kane Williamson’s 45 off 43 offered resistance, but Steven Finn (4/35) and Adil Rashid (4/55) ran through the batting. Santner, on debut, scored 15 off 23 balls but couldn’t prevent the collapse. England’s aggressive approach, with Buttler’s match-defining knock earning him Player of the Match, led to a 210-run victory—one of their biggest in ODIs.

On This Day - June 9, 2017 - Bangladesh Stuns New Zealand by 5 Wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy

In the ICC Champions Trophy on June 9, 2017, Bangladesh pulled off a stunning five-wicket victory against New Zealand in Cardiff. New Zealand, batting first after winning the toss, posted 265/8 in 50 overs. Kane Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63) led the scoring, but Mosaddek Hossain’s 3/13 turned the innings. Chasing 266, Bangladesh stumbled early, slumping to 33/4. However, Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant 114 off 115 balls, with 11 fours and a six, and Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 102 off 107 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, forged a historic 224-run fifth-wicket stand, the second-highest in Champions Trophy history.

(Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets)

Tim Southee’s 3/45 gave New Zealand hope, but Bangladesh’s determination shone through. They reached 268/5 in 47.2 overs, winning with 16 balls to spare. Shakib earned Player of the Match for his match-defining knock. Bangladesh’s pace-heavy attack, with Taskin Ahmed taking 2/43, complemented their spin, showcasing their evolving ODI strength. This victory, at the same venue as their 2005 upset over Australia, marked another milestone in Bangladesh’s rise.

On This Day - June 9, 2017 - Rashid Khan picks 7/18 against West Indies

On June 9, 2017, Afghanistan pulled off a massive upset, smashing West Indies by 63 runs in the Gros Islet ODI. They batted first after winning the toss, scratching together 212/6 in 50 overs. Javed Ahmadi’s gutsy 81 off 102 balls held it together, and Gulbadin Naib’s unbeaten 41 off 28 balls brought some late bang. Ashley Nurse grabbed 2/34 for West Indies, but they couldn’t stop Afghanistan’s fight.

(Rashid Khan picked 7/18 against the West Indies)

Then, 18-year-old Rashid Khan went wild! His leg-spin was pure fire, snagging 7/18 in 8.4 overs—fourth-best in ODI history! He tore through Shai Hope (35), Jason Holder, and Roston Chase like they were nothing, bagging two wickets in his first two balls. West Indies were toast at 70/6. Alzarri Joseph’s 27 wasn’t enough as they crashed to 149 in 44.4 overs. Dawlat Zadran’s 2/25 helped seal it. This was Afghanistan’s first big 50-over win against a top team!

On This Day - June 9, 2019 - Shikhar Dhawan Scores Century Against Australia Despite Thumb Injury

Coming to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, India delivered a commanding 36-run victory over Australia at The Oval on June 9. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a formidable 352/5 in 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan’s 117 off 109 balls, with 16 fours, set the tone, while Rohit Sharma’s 57 and Virat Kohli’s 82 provided solidity. Hardik Pandya’s explosive 48 off 27 balls, including three sixes, boosted the total. Australia’s Marcus Stoinis took 2/62, but their bowlers struggled.

(Shikhar Dhawan scored 117 runs off 109 balls against Australia)

Chasing 353, Australia reached 316 in 50 overs. David Warner’s 56 and Steven Smith’s 69 kept them in the hunt, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/61) struck crucial blows. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 2/62, including Warner’s wicket, and a tight fielding effort, with two run-outs, sealed Australia’s fate. Alex Carey’s unbeaten 55 off 35 balls came too late. Extras (14) aided Australia, but they fell short. Shikhar Dhawan earned Player of the Match for his century as he continued to bat despite suffering from a broken thumb in the match.

On This Day - June 9, 2022 - Mumbai Defeats Uttarakhand by 725 Runs in the Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals

Mumbai delivered a historic thrashing, defeating Uttarakhand by 725 runs in the 2022 Ranji Trophy quarter-final at Alur from June 6-9, marking the largest victory margin in first-class cricket. Electing to bat, Mumbai declared at 647/8, led by debutant Suved Parkar’s monumental 252 off 447 balls and Sarfaraz Khan’s dynamic 153 off 205. Deepak Dhapola’s 3/89 was Uttarakhand’s best effort and Uttarakhand’s reply was dismal, collapsing to 114 in 41.1 overs, with Shams Mulani’s 5/39 proving devastating.

(Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand by 725 runs)

Mumbai’s second innings ended at 261/3 declared, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s composed 103 off 150 and Prithvi Shaw’s brisk 72 setting an imposing 795-run target. Uttarakhand folded for 69 in 27.5 overs on day four, undone by Mulani (3/15), Tanush Kotian (3/13), and Dhawal Kulkarni’s 3/11. Parkar’s double-century earned him Player of the Match and Mumbai’s dominance shattered a 92-year-old record set by New South Wales (685 runs) in 1929-30 and Shivam Khurana’s 25 not out was Uttarakhand’s only resistance.