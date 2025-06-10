On This Day in Cricket - June 10

The day of June 10 was packed with cricket magic! In 1986, India stunned England at Lord’s, chasing 134 to win their first Test there in 11 tries. Kapil Dev smashed 23 off 10 balls, ending with a six, while Dilip Vengsarkar’s 126 not out earned him the match award. In 2012, Tino Best’s 95 as a No. 11 set a Test record for West Indies at Edgbaston, though rain ruined the match. In 2018, Scotland shocked No. 1 England in Edinburgh, scoring 371 to win by six runs. That same day, Bangladesh’s women clinched the T20 Asia Cup, edging India by three wickets in Kuala Lumpur.

On This Day - June 10, 1989 - The Birth of South Africa’s David Miller

One of the most reliable and explosive middle-order batsmen, David Miller, celebrates his 36th birthday today, June 10, 2025! Born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, “Killer Miller” debuted for the Dolphins in 2007-08 and broke into the national side in 2010 against West Indies, scoring 33 off 26 balls in a one-run T20I win. In ODIs, he’s played 178 matches, scoring 4,611 runs at an average of 42.30, with seven centuries, including a 138 off 92 balls in the 2015 World Cup.

(David Miller was born on June 10, 1981)

In T20Is, his 130 matches have yielded 2,591 runs at a 140.66 strike rate, with a record-setting 35-ball century in 2017. In the IPL, Miller’s 141 matches produced 3,077 runs, including a 38-ball 101* for Kings XI Punjab in 2013, and he helped Gujarat Titans win the 2022 title with 481 runs. A left-handed powerhouse, he’s also played in leagues like CPL, SA20, and PSL, captaining teams like Paarl Royals.

On This Day - June 10, 1986 - India defeats England for the first time at Lords

The day which will be etched in cricket history—June 10, 1986—saw India defeat England for the first time at Lord’s, a massive five-wicket victory! England, batting first, scored 294 in 128.2 overs, with Graham Gooch’s 114 leading the way. Chetan Sharma’s 5/64 was the highlight for India. In reply, India posted 341 in 137 overs, thanks to Dilip Vengsarkar’s unbeaten 126 and Mohinder Amarnath’s 69. England’s Graham Dilley took 4/146.

(India defeated England by 5 wickets)

England’s second innings crumbled to 180 in 96.4 overs, with Kapil Dev’s 4/52 and Maninder Singh’s 3/9 shining. Chasing 134, India wobbled at 78/4, but Kapil Dev’s explosive 23 not out off 10 balls, including a match-sealing six, sparked wild celebrations. Ravi Shastri’s 20 not out steadied the ship. Kapil earned Player of the Match for his all-round heroics. This win, India’s first at Lord’s after 11 attempts, marked the end of David Gower’s England captaincy. Vengsarkar became the first to score centuries in three straight Lord’s Tests.

On This Day - June 10, 1981 - South Africa’s All-Rounder, Albie Morkel was Born

The man who blasted Virat Kohli for a 28-run over in the 2012 IPL, Albie Morkel, born June 10, 1981, in Vereeniging, South Africa, was a dynamic allrounder. A left-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler, he debuted for Easterns in 1999-00 and South Africa in 2004. In 58 ODIs, he scored 782 runs at 23.69, with two fifties, and took 50 wickets at 37.98, including 4/29. In 50 T20Is, he made 572 runs at 142.28 strike rate and claimed 26 wickets at 33.23, with a best of 3/12.

(Albie Morkel was born on June 10, 1981)

His only Test, against Australia in 2009, saw him score 58 and take 1/132. In first-class cricket, 77 matches brought 4,117 runs at 44.26, with eight centuries, and 203 wickets at 30.28. In T20s, 319 matches yielded 4,248 runs at 138.59, with 12 fifties, and 248 wickets at 25.43. Morkel shone in the IPL, scoring 974 runs and taking 85 wickets in 91 matches for Chennai Super Kings and others.

On This Day - June 10, 1999 - South Africa Crush New Zealand by 74 Runs to Edge Closer to Semi-Final Spot

One of the most amazing displays of all-round brilliance lit up Birmingham on June 10, 1999, as South Africa thrashed New Zealand by 74 runs in the ICC World Cup Super Sixes, edging closer to the semi-finals. Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa posted a formidable 287/5 in 50 overs. Herschelle Gibbs led with 91 off 118 balls, Gary Kirsten added 82 off 121, and Jacques Kallis smashed an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, including 3 sixes. Hansie Cronje’s 39 off 22 boosted the total.

(South Africa defeated New Zealand by 74 Runs)

Kallis then starred with the ball, taking 2/15 in 6 overs, dismissing Matt Horne and Nathan Astle early. New Zealand, chasing 288, managed only 213/8 in 50 overs, with Stephen Fleming’s 42 off 64 the top score. Lance Klusener (2/46) and Cronje (2/37) chipped in, while Shaun Pollock’s 1/29 kept things tight. Kallis’ heroics earned him Player of the Match, showcasing his versatility. South Africa’s powerplay yielded 36/0, compared to New Zealand’s 34/2.

On This Day - June 10, 2013 - Chris Morris Makes his ODI Debut for South Africa

Starting his career as a promising all-rounder, Chris Morris made a memorable ODI debut for South Africa against Pakistan on June 10, 2013, during the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham. South Africa, electing to bat, posted 234/9 in 50 overs, thanks to Hashim Amla’s classy 81 off 97 balls. Morris, batting at No. 9, scored just 1 run off 2 balls but shone with the ball. Bowling 7 overs, he claimed 2 wickets for 25 runs, dismissing Imran Farhat and Mohammad Hafeez, helping restrict Pakistan to 167 in 45 overs.

(Chris Morris picked 2 wickets on his ODI Debut)

Ryan McLaren’s 4/19 and Lonwabo Tsotsobe’s 2/23 backed him up, while Misbah-ul-Haq’s 55 off 75 was Pakistan’s lone fight. Morris’ disciplined bowling on a big stage earned praise. South Africa’s 67-run win, with Amla named Player of the Match, marked a strong start for Morris, whose pace above 140kph and lower-order hitting promised a bright future.

On This Day - June 10, 2017 - England defeats Australia to Knock them Out of the Champions Trophy

The rivalry between England and Australia lit up Edgbaston on June 10, 2017, in the ICC Champions Trophy, with England clinching a 40-run victory (D/L method). Australia, batting first after England chose to field, posted 277/9 in 50 overs. Aaron Finch’s 68 off 64 and Travis Head’s unbeaten 71 off 64 kept them competitive, but Mark Wood’s 4/33 and Adil Rashid’s 4/41 pegged them back. England’s chase of a revised 201 in 40.2 overs started shakily at 35/3, with Josh Hazlewood (2/50) striking early.

(England defeated Australia by 40 Runs)

But Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 102 off 109, alongside Eoin Morgan’s 87 off 81, turned the tide with a 159-run fourth-wicket stand. Jos Buttler’s 29 not out off 32 sealed the deal at 240/4. Stokes’ all-round show (1/61 and 102*) earned him Player of the Match, knocking Australia out of the tournament. England’s powerplay yielded 58/3, while Australia’s was 56/1. Rain interruptions didn’t dampen England’s spirit, as their 6-point Group A lead showcased their dominance.

On This Day - June 10, 2018 - Scotland defeats England by 6 Runs in an ODI Match

What can be termed a major shocking upset unfolded on June 10, 2018, when Scotland stunned world No. 1 England by 6 runs in a thrilling ODI at Edinburgh. Scotland, batting first after England opted to field, smashed 371/5 in 50 overs. Calum MacLeod’s unbeaten 140 off 94 balls, with 16 fours and 3 sixes, was the heartbeat of their innings. Kyle Coetzer’s 58 off 49 and George Munsey’s 55 off 51 added firepower, while Liam Plunkett’s 2/85 was England’s best bowling effort.

(Scotland defeated England by 6 Runs)

Chasing 372, England fought hard, led by Jonny Bairstow’s explosive 105 off 59, including 12 fours and 6 sixes. Alex Hales (52 off 56) and Moeen Ali (46 off 33) kept them in the hunt, but Mark Watt’s 3/55 and Alasdair Evans’ 2/50 turned the tide. England fell short at 365 in 48.5 overs, with Safyaan Sharif’s 1/71 sealing the deal. MacLeod’s heroics earned him Player of the Match. Scotland’s fearless batting and tight bowling outshone England’s stars, marking their first-ever win over England.

On This Day - June 10, 2018 - Bangladesh Women Clinch Historic Asia Cup Victory Over India in Thrilling Final

The match that changed the course of women’s cricket in Bangladesh unfolded on June 10, 2018, at Kuala Lumpur, as Bangladesh Women clinched their first-ever Asia Cup T20 title, stunning six-time champions India by 3 wickets in a thrilling final. India, batting first after Bangladesh chose to field, struggled to 112/9 in 20 overs, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s fighting 56 off 42 balls leading the way.

(Bangladesh Women defeated India Women by 3 Wickets)

Rumana Ahmed’s 2/22 and Khadija Tul Kubra’s 2/23 kept India in check. Chasing 113, Bangladesh wobbled at 55/3, but Nigar Sultana’s 27 off 24 and Rumana’s 23 off 22 kept them alive. Poonam Yadav’s brilliant 4/9 nearly stole the game, but Jahanara Alam’s nervy 2 not out off 1 ball sealed the win on the final delivery at 113/7. Rumana’s all-round heroics earned her Player of the Match, while Harmanpreet took Player of the Series with 215 runs and 5 wickets.

On This Day - June 10, 2024 - South Africa narrowly defeats Bangladesh by 4 Runs in the T20 World Cup

One of the closest battles in the 2024 T20 World Cup saw South Africa edge Bangladesh by just 4 runs on June 10 in New York! South Africa, batting first after winning the toss, struggled on a tough pitch, crawling to 113/6 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen’s gritty 46 off 44 balls and David Miller’s 29 off 38 held things together, but Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s fiery 3/18 rocked them early. Chasing 114, Bangladesh started shakily at 50/4, with Kagiso Rabada (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/17) striking.

(South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 4 Runs)

Towhid Hridoy’s 37 off 34 and Mahmudullah’s 20 off 27 kept hopes alive, but Keshav Maharaj’s clutch 3/27, including two late wickets, sealed the deal. Bangladesh finished at 109/7, agonizingly short despite a late push. Klaasen earned Player of the Match for his crucial knock. Both teams fought tooth and nail, with South Africa’s powerplay at 25/4 and Bangladesh’s at 29/1 showing the intensity.