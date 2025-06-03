On This Day in Cricket - June 3

June 3 has seen many iconic cricket moments over the years. In 1928, New Zealand great John Reid was born, who led his team to their first Test wins and impressed as a true allrounder. Walter Robins, born in 1906, was a leg spinner and England captain who once took 6 for 32 against West Indies. Imran Khan made a quiet Test debut in 1971, scoring 5 and going wicketless. Mike Brearley and Larry Gomes also debuted in 1976 but failed to score. In 2000, Azharuddin and Jadeja played their final internationals and Other events include Galle hosting its first Test in 1998 and birthdays of cricketers like Stuart Binny, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green.

On This Day – June 3, 1998 – The Birth of England’s Young All-Round Star Sam Curran

The main reason behind England's 2018 Test series win against India was the emergence of Sam Curran, a dynamic all-rounder whose contributions were pivotal. Born on June 3, 1998, in Northampton, the 26-year-old left-hander debuted for England in Tests against Pakistan in 2018 at just 19. His standout performance came at Edgbaston, earning a Man-of-the-Match award with four wickets and a vital half-century. Curran's versatility shone in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he claimed 13 wickets at an average of 11.38, including a 3/12 in the final, helping England clinch the title.

(Sam Curran was born on June 3, 1998)

In the IPL, he became the most expensive player in 2023, signed by Punjab Kings for INR 18.5 crore, though he later joined Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.4 crore in 2025. Across formats, he’s played 24 Tests (815 runs, 47 wickets), 35 ODIs (597 runs, 33 wickets), and 58 T20Is (356 runs, 54 wickets). His first-class record includes 3413 runs and 215 wickets, with a maiden century in 2022.

On This Day - June 3, 1998 - Galle International Stadium Hosts its first Test Match

One of the Test matches where Sri Lanka showcased their dominance was the 2nd Test against New Zealand at Galle International Stadium, the venue’s first-ever Test, from June 3–7, 1998. Sri Lanka won by an innings and 16 runs, leveling the series 1-1. New Zealand, batting first, struggled to 193 in 101.1 overs, with Nathan Astle’s 53 the top score. Kumar Dharmasena’s 6/72 and Niroshan Bandaratilleke’s 4/47 dismantled their batting.

(Galle International Stadium hosted it’s first Test Match on 3rd June 1998)

Sri Lanka replied with 323 in 106.4 overs, powered by Mahela Jayawardene’s stellar 167 off 278 balls, earning him Player of the Match. Arjuna Ranatunga’s 36 supported the cause, while Daniel Vettori took 4/88 for New Zealand. The visitors collapsed to 114 in their second innings, with Bandaratilleke’s 5/36 and Muttiah Muralidaran’s 3/24 sealing their fate. Adam Parore’s 32 was their best effort. Bandaratilleke’s match haul of 9/82 was the third-best for Sri Lanka in Tests.

On This Day – June 3, 1999 – Birth of Australia’s Promising All-Rounder Cameron Green

The lad from Australia, Cameron Green, has emerged as a stellar all-rounder, born on June 3, 1999, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Standing at 200cm, the right-handed batsman and fast-medium bowler debuted for Western Australia at 17, claiming 5/24 in his first-class match against Tasmania in 2017, becoming the youngest to take a five-wicket haul in Sheffield Shield history. Despite early stress fractures, Green’s batting flourished, with a career-best 197 in 2020, earning him an international call-up.

(Cameron Green was born on June 3, 1999)

He debuted in ODIs and Tests against India in 2020, later scoring a maiden Test century (114) in Ahmedabad in 2023 and an unbeaten 174 against New Zealand in 2024. In 28 Tests, he’s scored 1,377 runs (average 36.23) and taken 35 wickets. In ODIs, he has 626 runs and 20 wickets, including a 5/33 against Zimbabwe. His T20I exploits include 263 runs and 12 wickets. In the IPL, Green fetched INR 17.5 crore with Mumbai Indians, scoring a 47-ball century in 2023, and later joined RCB.

On This Day - June 3, 2000 - The Last Match of Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja

The night of June 3, 2000, at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu National Stadium marked a gripping Asia Cup clash where Pakistan defeated India by 44 runs, in what was the final international match for Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja. Pakistan, batting first, posted 295/7 in 50 overs, led by Mohammad Yousuf’s unbeaten 100 off 112 balls, with nine fours and a six. Saeed Anwar’s 43 and Moin Khan’s 46 boosted the total.

(Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja in a Frame)

Anil Kumble took 3/43 for India. Chasing 296 in 48 overs due to a slow over-rate penalty, India managed 251 in 47.4 overs. Ajay Jadeja’s valiant 93 off 103, with eight fours and four sixes, was the highlight, but early dismissals, including Azharuddin’s 1, hurt their cause. Abdul Razzaq’s 4/29, including key wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, sealed India’s fate. Wasim Akram and Arshad Khan chipped in with a wicket each. Sadly, this match ended the careers of Azharuddin and Jadeja, who faced BCCI bans later that year for alleged match-fixing.

On This Day - June 3, 2014 - Sri Lanka clinches the ODI Series 3-2 against England

On a buzzing evening at Birmingham’s Edgbaston on June 3, 2014, Sri Lanka pulled off a cracking 6-wicket win over England in the 5th ODI, nabbing the series 3-2. England went first, scratching out 219 runs in 48.1 overs. Alastair Cook dug in for a solid 56 off 85 balls, with Ian Bell adding a handy 37, but Lasith Malinga’s sizzling 3/50 and Ajantha Mendis’ clever 2/50 kept them on a leash. Things got spicy when Sachithra Senanayake ran out Jos Buttler with a Mankading, sparking a big debate.

(Sri Lanka clinched the ODI Series 3-2 against England)

Chasing 220, Sri Lanka sailed to 222/4 in 48.2 overs, thanks to Lahiru Thirimanne’s cool-headed 60 not out off 101 balls, which bagged him Player of the Match. Mahela Jayawardene’s stylish 53 and Angelo Mathews’ punchy 42 not out off 34 sealed it with flair. James Tredwell gave England some hope with 2/30, but Sri Lanka’s steady chase was too much and Malinga’s seven wickets in the series earned him Player of the Series, wrapping up a gutsy Sri Lankan tour that showed their heart and talent.

On This Day - June 3, 2015 - Australia defeats West Indies by 9 Wickets in the First Test Match

On a balmy June 3–5, 2015, at Roseau’s picturesque Windsor Park in Dominica, Australia steamrolled West Indies in the 1st Test, clinching a 9-wicket win. It was a dream debut for Adam Voges, who stole the show with an unbeaten 130 off 247 balls, anchoring Australia’s first innings to a steady 318. West Indies, opting to bat first, stumbled to a meagre 148 in 53.5 overs, with Shai Hope’s 36 their only real fight. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Johnson tore through with three wickets apiece.

(Australia defeated West Indies by 9 wickets)

In their second dig, West Indies showed some spirit through Shane Dowrich’s gutsy 70 and Marlon Samuels’ 74, reaching 216, but Mitchell Starc’s fiery 4/28, alongside Hazlewood’s 2/17 and Nathan Lyon’s 2/67, crushed their hopes. Chasing a modest 47, Australia zipped to 47/1 in just 5 overs, with David Warner’s quickfire 28 setting the tone. Devendra Bishoo’s 6/80 was a bright spot for West Indies, but their batting woes let them down and Voges’ calm, match-defining knock and Australia’s relentless pace attack sealed a commanding victory, kicking off the series with a 1-0 lead.

On This Day - June 3, 2017 - South Africa Beats Sri Lanka by 96 Runs

On June 3, 2017, at The Oval, South Africa outplayed Sri Lanka by 96 runs in a lively ICC Champions Trophy Group B match. Choosing to bat after Sri Lanka opted to field, South Africa built a strong 299/6 in their 50 overs. Hashim Amla led with a classy 103 off 115 balls, peppering five fours and two sixes, while Faf du Plessis kept the scoreboard ticking with a brisk 75 off 70. Jean-Paul Duminy’s unbeaten 38 off 20 provided a late surge.

(South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 96 Runs)

Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Pradeep grabbed 2/54, but their bowlers couldn’t stem the flow of runs. In reply, Sri Lanka struggled, folding for 203 in 41.3 overs. Upul Tharanga fought hard with 57 off 69, and Kusal Perera’s unbeaten 44 off 66 showed grit, but Imran Tahir’s brilliant 4/27 tore through their batting and Chris Morris supported with 2/32, while South Africa’s fielders, led by David Miller and AB de Villiers, shone with three sharp run-outs.