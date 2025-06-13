On This Day in Cricket - June 13

As the day June 13 returns, it brings unforgettable cricket memories. In 1999, Herschelle Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh on 56, who went on to score 120* and keep Australia alive in the World Cup. In 2018, 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashed a record 232* in a women's ODI. Back in 1930, Duleepsinhji hit a majestic 173 against Australia. Lockie Ferguson, born this day in 1991, starred in the 2019 World Cup with 21 wickets. Alec Bedser’s 14 for 99 in 1953 was in vain due to rain. Chris Cairns and Rachel Priest also share this birth date. A day etched with brilliance, heartbreak, and iconic feats.

On This Day - June 13, 1999 - When Herschelle Gibbs dropped the World Cup

During the 1999 ICC World Cup Super Six match at Leeds on June 13, a moment that became cricket history unfolded when Herschelle Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh’s catch, keeping Australia’s hopes alive. South Africa posted a solid 271/7, thanks to Gibbs’ 101 off 134 balls and Daryll Cullinan’s 50. Australia’s chase got off to a rocky start, losing Adam Gilchrist (5) and Mark Waugh (5) early, slipping to 20/2. Waugh, the captain, walked in and was on 56 when, in the 31st over, Gibbs grassed a straightforward catch at midwicket off Lance Klusener’s bowling.

(Australia defeated South Africa by 5 wickets)

Legend has it Waugh quipped, “You’ve just dropped the World Cup.” That miss proved costly. Waugh, unbeaten on 120 off 110 balls with 10 fours and two sixes, played a captain’s knock at a strike rate of 109.09. His 126-run stand with Ricky Ponting (69) steadied the ship, and a 73-run partnership with Michael Bevan (27) kept Australia on track. Despite a tense finish, Waugh guided Australia to 272/5 in 49.4 overs, winning by five wickets with two balls to spare.

On This Day - June 13, 1983 - Australia thrashes India by 162 Runs

During the 1983 Prudential World Cup clash at Nottingham on June 13, Australia handed India a proper thrashing, winning by 162 runs in a Group B match. Australia, choosing to bat first, piled on 320/9 in 60 overs, thanks to Trevor Chappell’s brilliant 110 off 131 balls, studded with 11 fours. Kim Hughes chipped in with 52, and Graham Yallop’s unbeaten 66 kept the runs flowing. Kapil Dev was India’s star bowler, snagging 5/43, but Madan Lal’s 2/69 couldn’t stop the Aussie onslaught.

(Australia thrashed India by 162 runs)

India’s chase of 321 never got going. They lost Ravi Shastri (11) early and despite Kris Srikkanth’s 39 and Kapil Dev’s fighting 40 off 27 balls, the batting crumbled. Ken MacLeay was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia, taking a stunning 6/39, while Tom Hogan grabbed 2/48. India were bowled out for 158 in 37.5 overs, with only Madan Lal (27) offering some resistance. Chappell’s century earned him Player of the Match, and Australia’s massive win gave them 4 points, boosting their campaign.

On This Day - June 13, 1970 - Chris Cairns was Born on This Day

The star Chris Cairns, born June 13, 1970, in Picton, New Zealand, turns 55 today, and what a legend he is! This Kiwi all-rounder, son of cricketer Lance Cairns, lit up the game with his big hits and clever bowling. In 62 Tests, he scored 3,320 runs at 33.53, with five tons, and nabbed 218 wickets at 29.40, his best being 7/27 against West Indies in 1999. In 215 ODIs, he racked up 4,950 runs and took 201 wickets. His unbeaten 102 in the 2000 ICC KnockOut final against India handed New Zealand their first ICC trophy.

(Chris Cairns was born on June 13, 1970)

He even held the Test record for most sixes (87) for a while. Injuries meant he missed plenty of games, but Cairns was a force for Canterbury, Nottinghamshire, and the Chandigarh Lions in the Indian Cricket League. Named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2000, he retired from Tests in 2004 and ODIs in 2006, last playing a T20I in 2006. Later years brought tough times, with a 2021 heart attack, paralysis, and match-fixing claims he fought off.

On This Day - June 13, 1991 - The Birth of Lockie Ferguson in New Zealand

One of the zippiest bowlers you’ll see, Lockie Ferguson, born June 13, 1991, in Auckland, has been a speed demon for New Zealand. Now 33, this right-arm quick, known for hitting 150 kph, started with Auckland in 2012-13 and made waves in 2014-15, snagging 21 first-class wickets. He burst onto the international scene in 2016, taking David Warner’s wicket on his ODI debut against Australia. His 2019 World Cup was a showstopper—21 wickets at 19.47, just behind Mitchell Starc. Lockie’s played 65 ODIs, grabbing 99 wickets at 31.55 with a best of 5/45, and 43 T20Is, nabbing 64 wickets at 17.00, including a 5/21.

(Lockie Ferguson was born on 13 June, 1991)

His lone Test in 2019 was cut short by a calf injury. In T20 leagues, he’s been a star, picking up 51 IPL wickets across 49 games for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders. Injuries, like missing IPL 2023 and the 2025 Champions Trophy, have been bumps in the road, but his raw pace and bounce keep him a nightmare for batters. With 218 T20 wickets and a record four maidens in a 2024 T20 World Cup game, Ferguson’s a white-ball wizard who thrives in crunch moments.

On This Day - 13 June 2013 - Sri Lanka defeats England by 7 wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy

During the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Group A match at The Oval on June 13, Sri Lanka pulled off a cracking seven-wicket win over England, chasing 294 with 17 balls to spare. England, batting first after Sri Lanka chose to field, piled on 293/7 in 50 overs. Jonathan Trott (76) and Joe Root (68) led the way, with Alastair Cook chipping in with 59. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, including Lasith Malinga (2/58) and Rangana Herath (2/46), kept things tight, but Ravi Bopara’s quick 33 not out pushed England’s total.

(Sri Lanka defeated England by 7 wickets)

Sri Lanka’s chase was all about Kumar Sangakkara, who played a blinder, staying unbeaten on 134 off 135 balls with 12 fours. They lost Kusal Perera early at 10/0, but Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan (44) added 92 to steady the ship. Mahela Jayawardene’s 42 kept the runs flowing, and Nuwan Kulasekara’s explosive 58 not out off 38 balls, with a 110-run stand with Sangakkara, sealed the deal. England’s bowlers, led by James Anderson (2/51), couldn’t find enough swing to stop the onslaught.

On This Day - June 13, 2016 - Travis Head Makes his ODI Debut for Australia

In the 5th ODI of the 2016 West Indies Tri-Series at Warner Park, Basseterre, on June 13, Travis Head made his ODI debut for Australia, though it was a quiet start for the young left-hander. Australia, batting first after West Indies chose to field, posted 265/7 in 50 overs, with Usman Khawaja (98) and Steve Smith (74) leading the way. Head, batting at No. 6, managed just 1 run off 2 balls before being caught by Denesh Ramdin off Kieron Pollard.

(Travis Head made his debut on 13 June 2016)

Despite the low score, he bowled 6 overs of off-spin, conceding 29 runs at an economy of 4.83, showing promise with the ball. West Indies chased down 266/6 in 45.4 overs, powered by Marlon Samuels’ 92 and Johnson Charles’ 48, winning by 4 wickets. Australia’s Adam Zampa took 2 wickets, but Head couldn’t break through. The match, part of a tight series, saw West Indies claim the victory, with Samuels earning Player of the Match

On This Day - June 13, 2024 - England Rolls Out Oman for just 47 Runs

The match where England absolutely smashed Oman in the 2024 T20 World Cup’s Group B clash on June 13 at North Sound, Antigua, was a one-sided thrashing. Oman batted first after England opted to bowl and fell apart, managing just 47 runs in 13.2 overs—their worst T20I score ever. England’s bowlers were on fire: Adil Rashid weaved magic with 4 wickets for 11 runs, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood tore through with 3 wickets each, giving away only 12 runs apiece.

(England defeated Oman by 8 wickets)

Shoaib Khan’s 11 was the best Oman could muster, but they were no match for England’s attack. Chasing a tiny 48, England went full throttle to boost their net run rate. Phil Salt whacked two sixes before getting out for 12, but Jos Buttler, unbeaten on 24 off 8 balls with four fours and a six, and Jonny Bairstow’s quick 8 not out wrapped it up in just 3.1 overs. England won by 8 wickets, with a massive 101 balls left, pushing their NRR to 3.611, leapfrogging Scotland.





