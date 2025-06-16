On This Day in Cricket - June 16

June 16 has seen some memorable cricketing moments. England’s stylish batter Tom Graveney, born on this day in 1927, made over 4800 Test runs and averaged nearly 59 against West Indies. In 1932, Sutcliffe and Holmes created a record 555-run opening stand for Yorkshire. Hampshire made a miraculous comeback in 1922, winning after being bowled out for just 15. The 1977 Jubilee Test at Lord’s marked Mike Brearley’s captaincy debut. In 2014, Sri Lanka survived a tense finish at Lord’s, drawing a Test after batting more than 90 overs. Also on this day, Australian opener Ed Cowan was born in 1982 and later made a hundred against South Africa.

On This Day - June 16, 1982 - Ed Cowan celebrates his Birthday Today

Celebrating his 43rd birthday today, June 16, 2025, Ed Cowan, born in 1982 in Paddington, New South Wales, remains a respected figure in Australian cricket. A left-handed opening batter, Cowan played 18 Tests for Australia between 2011 and 2013, scoring 1,001 runs at an average of 31.28, with a highest score of 136 and one century. His first-class career was prolific, amassing 10,097 runs in 143 matches at 41.89, including 25 centuries, with a best of 225 for Tasmania. Cowan’s move to Tasmania in 2008-09 revitalized his career, where he scored 957 runs in his debut season.

(Ed Cowan during the 2013 Ashes)

He also shone in List A cricket, scoring 2,984 runs in 98 matches, and played 16 T20s, with a top score of 70. Beyond Australia, he played club cricket in the Netherlands, one-day cricket for Scotland, and represented British Universities. A thoughtful cricketer, Cowan balanced cricket with a commerce degree and a master’s in applied finance. His Test debut came against India in 2011, and he retired from first-class cricket in 2018.

On This Day - June 16, 2023 - Zak Crawley starts the Ashes 2023 With a First Ball Boundary

Starting the 2023 Ashes with a bang, Zak Crawley smashed a first-ball boundary, setting the tone for an electrifying 1st Test at Birmingham on June 16. England, electing to bat, raced to 393/8d in 78 overs on Day 1, driven by their aggressive “Bazball” approach. Crawley’s 61 off 73 balls, including 7 fours, gave England a flying start, though Ben Duckett fell early for 12. Joe Root’s unbeaten 118 off 152 balls, with 7 fours and 4 sixes, was the backbone, while Jonny Bairstow’s 78 off 78 balls, with 12 fours, added fireworks.

(Zak Crawley scored a first ball boundary in the 2023 Ashes)

Nathan Lyon led Australia’s bowling with 4/149, supported by Josh Hazlewood’s 2/61. Australia’s reply began late on Day 1, reaching 14/0 in 4 overs with David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*) unbeaten. The day showcased England’s bold batting, with Crawley’s opening shot signalling their intent. Despite losing wickets, including Ollie Pope (31) and Harry Brook (32), England’s declaration late on Day 1 put Australia under pressure.

On This Day - June 16, 2011 - India Wins the ODI Series 3-2 despite losing the 5th ODI against West Indies

In the thrilling 5th ODI at Kingston on June 16, 2011, West Indies clinched a 7-wicket victory over India, though India won the series 3-2. India, batting first after West Indies chose to field, posted 251 all out in 47.3 overs. Virat Kohli’s 94 off 104 balls, with 10 fours, and Rohit Sharma’s 57 off 72 balls anchored the innings, supported by a 110-run partnership. Andre Russell shone with 4/35, while Kieron Pollard took 2/39.

(India won the ODI Series 3-2 against West Indies)

West Indies’ chase of 252 was powered by Darren Bravo’s 86 off 99 balls, including 3 fours and 6 sixes, and Ramnaresh Sarwan’s 75 off 94 balls before retiring hurt. Their 103-run stand turned the game. Lendl Simmons fell early for 6, but Marlon Samuels (28*) and Pollard (24* off 13 balls) sealed the win in 48.4 overs, finishing at 255/3. Amit Mishra took 2/46 for India. Russell’s fiery bowling earned him Player of the Match, while Sharma’s 257-run series tally made him Player of the Series.

On This Day - June 16, 2013 - England defeated New Zealand by 10 Runs

For the 11th match of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, England edged out New Zealand in a tense Group A clash at Cardiff on June 16. Rain shortened the game to 24 overs per side. England, batting first after New Zealand won the toss, posted 169 all out in 23.3 overs. Alastair Cook led with a brisk 64 off 47 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, while Joe Root added 38. Kyle Mills starred for New Zealand, taking 4/30, and Mitchell McClenaghan grabbed 3/36.

(England defeated New Zealand by 10 runs)

England’s innings saw a late collapse, losing their last four wickets for just 3 runs. Chasing 170, New Zealand struggled early, slumping to 14/2. Kane Williamson’s fighting 67 off 54 balls, with 8 fours and a six, and Corey Anderson’s 30 kept them in the hunt. But England’s bowlers, led by James Anderson’s 3/32 and Ravi Bopara’s 2/26, held their nerve. New Zealand finished at 159/8, falling 10 runs short. Cook’s match-winning knock earned him Player of the Match. The victory secured England’s semi-final spot, while New Zealand’s hopes took a hit in a game defined by tight bowling and clutch moments.

On This Day - June 16, 2014 - Sri Lanka Earns a Draw against England on the Last Ball

Getting a draw, Sri Lanka showed grit in the 1st Investec Test against England at Lord’s from June 12-16, 2014. England, batting first after Sri Lanka chose to field, piled on 575/9d in 130.3 overs, led by Joe Root’s unbeaten 200 off 298 balls, with 16 fours. Matt Prior added 86, and Stuart Broad smashed 47. Nuwan Pradeep took 4/123 for Sri Lanka. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 453 in 138.4 overs, with Kumar Sangakkara’s 147 off 258 balls and Angelo Mathews’ 102 steering the innings.

(England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test ended in a draw)

James Anderson and Chris Jordan claimed 3 wickets each. England’s second innings reached 267/8d in 69 overs, with Gary Ballance’s unbeaten 104 off 188 balls. Rangana Herath took 4/95. Chasing 390, Sri Lanka battled to 201/9 in 90 overs, with Kaushal Silva’s 57 and Sangakkara’s 61. Anderson’s 4/25 and Broad’s 3/43 pushed England close to victory, but Sri Lanka held on. Root’s marathon knock earned him Player of the Match.

On This Day - June 16, 2019 - Rohit Sharma’s 140 Runs Help India defeat Pakistan

Marking his dominance, Rohit Sharma powered India to an 89-run victory over Pakistan in their 2019 ICC World Cup clash at Manchester on June 16. India, batting first after Pakistan’s decision to field, posted a formidable 336/5 in 50 overs. Rohit’s brilliant 140 off 113 balls, with 14 fours and 3 sixes, set the tone, supported by KL Rahul’s 57 and Virat Kohli’s 77. Mohammad Amir was Pakistan’s best bowler, taking 3/47. Rain interruptions adjusted Pakistan’s chase to 302 in 40 overs under the D/L method.

(Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs against Pakistan)

Pakistan’s reply started shakily, losing Imam-ul-Haq early. Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) fought back with a 104-run stand, but Kuldeep Yadav’s 2/32 and Vijay Shankar’s 2/22 triggered a collapse. Hardik Pandya’s 2/44, including two quick wickets, sealed Pakistan’s fate as they managed 212/6, with Imad Wasim’s unbeaten 46 in vain. Rohit’s match-defining knock earned him Player of the Match. Despite rain disruptions, India’s batting firepower and disciplined bowling outclassed Pakistan.

On This Day - June 16, 2021 - Shafali Verma Makes his Test Debut for the Indian Women’s Team

Making her debut, Shafali Verma shone brightly in the one-off Test between England Women and India Women at Bristol from June 16-19, 2021, which ended in a thrilling draw. England, batting first, posted 396/9d in 121.2 overs, led by Heather Knight’s 95 and Sophia Dunkley’s unbeaten 74. Sneh Rana (4/131) and Deepti Sharma (3/65) were India’s best bowlers. India’s first innings faltered at 231 in 81.2 overs, with Verma’s 96 off 152 balls, including 13 fours and 2 sixes, stealing the show.

(Shafali Verma made her Test Debut on 16 June 2021)

Smriti Mandhana added 78, but Sophie Ecclestone’s 4/88 triggered a collapse. Forced to follow on, India fought back in their second innings, reaching 344/8 in 121 overs. Verma again impressed, scoring 63 off 83 balls with 11 fours and a six, while Sneh Rana’s unbeaten 80 and Taniya Bhatia’s 44* ensured the draw. Ecclestone took 4/118 for England. Verma’s fearless 159 runs across both innings earned her Player of the Match, marking her as a rising star.





