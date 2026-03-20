On This Day in Cricket - March 22

For the fans of cricket, the day of March 22 has been home to some special moments that made the game special for them. In 1992, West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase was born, who went on to lead the team. In 2009, the England Women defeated the New Zealand Women to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup. In 2001, the Indian team defeated the Australian team by 2 wickets to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. In 1992, the South African team lost to England in the 1992 ODI World Cup Semi-Finals due to rain.

On This Day - March 22, 1992 - England defeats South Africa by 19 Runs in the semi-final-Finals

The Semi Finals where 1992 Cricket World Cup saw England defeat South Africa by 19 runs in a rain-affected match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first in a reduced 45-over innings, England posted 252 for 6. Graeme Hick led the charge with a solid 83 off 90 balls, while Alec Stewart added 33. Late contributions from Chris Lewis and Dermot Reeve helped push the total beyond 250.

(England defeated South Africa by 19 runs in the Semi-Finals)

In reply, South Africa were set a revised target of 252 from 43 overs after rain interruptions. Jonty Rhodes scored 43, and Andrew Hudson made 46, but the chase slowed in the middle overs. Despite being close at 231 for 6, the rain rule left them needing an impossible 21 from 1 ball. England bowlers, especially Richard Illingworth and Gladstone Small, picked up 2 wickets each. England advanced to the final in dramatic fashion.

On This Day - March 22, 1992 - Roston Chase was Born Today

Being the All-rounder who has been serving the West Indies team well, Roston Chase was born on 22nd March 1992 in Barbados. Talking about his career, Roston Chase has proved to be a valuable player in the Test format as he has played 57 matches for the West Indies team and has scored 2486 runs at an average of 24.37.

(Roston Chase was born on 22nd March, 1992)

He has also scored 5 centuries and coming to the bowling department, he has picked 94 wickets while averaging 48.36 with the ball. In the ODI Format, he has played 69 matches and has scored 1158 runs at an average of 25.73. He has picked 45 wickets at an economy rate of 4.92 with the ball. The T20I Format is the one where Roston Chase has played just 57 matches and has scored 813 runs with a strike rate of 121.34 and has picked 38 wickets for the team.

On This Day - March 22, 2009 - England Women lifts the ICC Women's World Cup

The Finals between 2009 ICC Women's World Cup Final saw England Women lift the title with a 4-wicket win at North Sydney Oval. New Zealand Women batted first and scored 166 in 47.2 overs. Lucy Doolan top-scored with 48, while Haidee Tiffen added 30. However, regular wickets stopped them from building a big total. England’s bowlers were disciplined, led by Nicky Shaw, who took 4 for 34.

(England Women won the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2009)

Laura Marsh supported well with 2 wickets. Chasing 167, England got a steady start through Sarah Taylor 39, and Caroline Atkins, 40. Despite losing wickets in the middle, Nicky Shaw stayed calm with an unbeaten 17 to guide the team home in 46.1 overs. England finished at 167 for 6 and won the World Cup comfortably.

On This Day - March 22, 2001 - India defeats Australia by 2 Wickets

The last day of the famous Chennai Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team turned into a tense finish as India chased a target of 155 runs. Australia had earlier posted 391 in the first innings, powered by Matthew Hayden’s brilliant 203. In reply, India scored 501 with key contributions from Sachin Tendulkar 126, Rahul Dravid 81, and Shivam Sunder Das 84, taking a lead of 110 runs. Australia fought back in the second innings but were bowled out for 264.

(India defeated Australia by 2 wickets)

Harbhajan Singh starred again with 8 wickets, finishing with 15 wickets in the match. Chasing 155, India got a strong start from VVS Laxman who scored 66. However, quick wickets created pressure as India slipped to 135 for 7. Calm batting from Sameer Dighe and the tail helped India reach 155 for 8 and win by 2 wickets. It was a closely fought Test and a memorable finish to the series, which India won 2 to 1.