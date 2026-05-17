On This Day in Cricket - May 17

The day of 17th May has witnessed some epic moments in the game of cricket, as in 1968, Mickey Arthur was born, who managed to play 110 first-class matches for teams like Free State, Griqualand West, and South Africa A. In 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a high-scoring encounter. In 2017, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in the Eliminator to make their place in the Qualifier-2. In 2009, the Punjab Kings defeated the Deccan Chargers by just 1 run in a close encounter.

On This Day - May 17, 1968 - Mickey Arthur was Born Today

Born on 17th May, 1968 in Johannesburg, Transvaal, Mickey Arthur is considered one of the top coaches in the current cricketing world. Starting his cricketing journey with teams like Free State, Griqualand West, and South Africa A, Mickey Arthur managed to play a total of 110 First-Class matches and was able to score 6657 runs at an average of 33.45. In this period, he managed to score 13 centuries and a total of 34 half-centuries for the team.

(Mickey Arthur was born on 17th May, 1968)

Coming to the List A career, Mickey Arthur has been a part of 150 matches, and in the 146 matches played, he scored 3774 runs at an average of 26.76 with 2 centuries and a total of 19 half-centuries for the team. Mickey Arthur has been in the coaching business after retiring from the game and has had some successful stints with teams such as South Africa, Pakistan, and many more.

On This Day - May 17, 2024 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Mumbai Indians by 18 Runs

In the 67th match of the IPL 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants met the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and it turned out to be a big run-fest. Batting first at a high-scoring ground, the Lucknow Super Giants started well as it was KL Rahul who scored 55 runs from 41 balls while in the middle order, Nicholas Pooran blasted 75 runs from just 29 balls with a strike rate of 258.62.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs)

These two innings helped the team to reach 214 runs with a loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Chasing such a big target, the Mumbai Indians team went with Rohit Sharma who made 68 runs from 38 balls with a strike rate of 178.94 while at the end, Naman Dhir scored 62 runs from just 28 balls for the team. Despite such innings, Mumbai Indians scored just 196 runs with the loss of 6 wickets and lost the match by 18 runs.

On This Day - May 17, 2009 - Punjab Kings defeats Deccan Chargers by 1 Run

In the 49th match of IPL 2009 at Johannesburg, Kings XI Punjab kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 1 run win over Deccan Chargers. Batting first, Punjab scored 134/7 in 20 overs after a shaky start at 52/4. Kumar Sangakkara played the key knock with 56 runs from 43 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six. Yuvraj Singh also chipped in with 20 runs, while Irfan Pathan added a quick 17 from 11 balls. For Deccan, RP Singh was the best bowler with 3/26.

(Punjab Kings defeated Deccan Chargers by 1 run)

Chasing 135, Deccan Chargers finished on 133/8 and fell just short in a tense final over. Rohit Sharma nearly took the game away with a brilliant 42 off 26 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. However, Yuvraj Singh turned the match with the ball, taking 3/13 in 4 overs, removing key batters like Herschelle Gibbs, Andrew Symonds, and Venugopal Rao to seal a memorable win.

On This Day - May 17, 2017 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets

For the Eliminator of IPL 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 7 wicket win in a rain affected game at Bengaluru. Batting first, Sunrisers could only manage 128/7 in 20 overs. Captain David Warner top scored with 37 off 35 balls, while Kane Williamson made 24 and Vijay Shankar added 22 from 17 balls. KKR bowlers kept things tight throughout the innings, with Nathan Coulter-Nile producing a brilliant spell of 3/20 in 4overs and earning the Player of the Match award.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets)

Umesh Yadav also chipped in with 2 wickets. Rain reduced KKR’s target to 48 runs in 6 overs under the DLS method. The chase started badly as KKR slipped to 12/3, but captain Gautam Gambhir stayed calm and played a match winning knock of 32 not out from 19 balls. KKR reached 48/3 in 5.2 overs and moved into the next round.