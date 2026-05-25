On This Day in Cricket - May 25

Starting the 25th day of May, the fans have witnessed some epic moments in the game of cricket as in 1995, Kagiso Rabada was born, who has been the key pacer for the South African team. In 2025, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs as Heinrich Klaasen scored 105 runs from just 39 balls in the match. In 2022, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator match of the tournament.

On This Day - May 25, 1995 - Kagiso Rabada was Born Today

South Africa is often known as the Land of Pacers, and on 25th May, 1995, the South African team was blessed with another star bowler, Kagiso Rabada, who has been rated highly because of his pace and accuracy. In the test format, Kagiso Rabada has played 73 matches so far and has picked up 340 wickets at an average of 22.03 and an economy rate of 3.34.

(Kagiso Rabada was born on 25th May, 1995)

Talking about the ODI Format, he has been able to play 106 matches so far and has picked up 168 wickets at an average of 27.45 and an economy rate of 5.08 while keeping a strike rate of 32.4. When it comes to the T20I Format, he has experience of 79 matches so far and has produced 83 wickets at an average of 28.65 and an economy rate of 8.40 while keeping the strike rate of 20.4.

On This Day - May 25, 2025 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 Runs

In the 68th match of IPL 2025, the Sunrisers Hyderabad were up against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, and it turned out to be a one-sided contest between both the teams. While batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad was able to score 278 runs with the loss of 3 wickets, and it was because of Travis Head’s 76 runs from 40 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen got 105 runs from the 39 balls played.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs)

While chasing such a big score, the Kolkata Knight Riders needed someone to step up but their entire batting unit failed as they got all-out for 168 runs in the 18.4 overs. Sunil Narine got 31 runs from 16 balls while Manish Pandey made 37 runs from 23 balls to take the team up. Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually won the match by 110 runs as they dismantled the KKR’s batting line up and earned the 2 points.

On This Day - May 25, 2022 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 14 Runs

During the Eliminator match of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in a high scoring contest. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB posted a huge total of 207/4 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar played one of the finest knocks in IPL playoff history as he smashed an unbeaten 112 runs from just 54 balls with 12 fours and 7 sixes.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs)

Virat Kohli added 25 runs while Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 37 from 23 balls to give RCB a strong finish. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants fought hard but ended at 193/6. KL Rahul scored 79 runs from 58 balls and Deepak Hooda made 45 from 26 deliveries, keeping the chase alive for a long time. However, RCB bowlers handled the pressure well in the final overs. Josh Hazlewood picked up 3 wickets while Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj also contributed. With this victory, RCB advanced to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022.

On This Day - May 25, 2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 Runs

In the IPL 2016 Eliminator at Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 runs to move into the second qualifier. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 162/8 in 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh played a brilliant knock of 44 runs from 30 balls with 8 fours and 1 six. Moises Henriques also made an important 31 from 21 balls, while Deepak Hooda added 21 quick runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the best bowler for Kolkata with 3 wickets.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 runs)

In reply, Kolkata struggled to keep up with the required run rate and finished on 140/8. Manish Pandey top-scored with 36 runs, while Gautam Gambhir made 28. Hyderabad’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding with 3 wickets for 19 runs, and Henriques also picked up 2 wickets. Henriques was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.