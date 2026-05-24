On This Day in Cricket - May 24

The day of the IPL Finals, the history of May 24, has seen some of the best cricketing matches, as in 2009, the Deccan Chargers defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 runs to win the first IPL Title. In 2015, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs to win their second IPL Trophy. In 2016, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Lions by 4 wickets to make their place in the Finals of the tournament. In 2023, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator.

On This Day - May 24, 2009 - Deccan Chargers lifts the 2009 IPL Trophy

The Finals of the IPL 2009 were played on May 24 at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Deccan Chargers. While batting first in the match, the Deccan Chargers faltered early, but it was Herschelle Gibbs who got 53 runs from the 48 balls played, while at the end of the innings, Andrew Symonds got 33 runs from 21 balls, and Rohit Sharma made 24 runs from 23 balls to power the Deccan Chargers team to 143 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Deccan Chargers won the IPL 2009 Trophy)

In reply, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru started well but lost wickets in the middle overs. Roelof van der Merwe made 32 runs from 21 balls, while Ross Taylor got 27 runs from 20 balls played. At the end, the Deccan Chargers lifted the IPL Trophy by defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 runs.

On This Day - May 24, 2015 - Mumbai Indians defeats Chennai Super Kings by 41 Runs

In the IPL 2015, the Chennai Super Kings were up against the Mumbai Indians in the Finals of the tournament at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After getting to bat first in the match, the Mumbai Indians team lost Parthiv Patel in the first over, but there was a partnership between Rohit Sharma and Lendl Simmons, which allowed the team to do well in the middle overs as they reached 202 runs with the loss of 5 wickets.

(Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs)

Rohit Sharma’s innings of 50 runs from 26 balls helped the team to make a statement in the Finals. In response to this, the Chennai Super Kings failed to replicate the heroics, as apart from Dwayne Smith’s 57 runs from 48 balls, the rest of the team didn’t contribute much. In their 20 overs, the Chennai Super Kings reached 161 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as the Mumbai Indians won the match by 41 runs and lifted their second IPL Title.

On This Day - May 24, 2016 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Gujarat Lions by 4 Wickets

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was a night full of pressure, drama, and one unforgettable knock from AB de Villiers in the 2016 IPL Qualifier 1 at Bengaluru. Chasing 159 against Gujarat Lions, RCB were in deep trouble after losing 5 wickets for just 29 runs inside the powerplay. Dhawal Kulkarni shocked the home side with figures of 4 for 14, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up 2 wickets.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Lions by 4 wickets)

But de Villiers stayed calm and completely changed the match with a brilliant unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, smashing 5 fours and 5 sixes. He found strong support from Iqbal Abdulla, who scored an unbeaten 33. Earlier, Dwayne Smith played a fighting innings of 73 off 41 balls to help Gujarat Lions reach 158. RCB chased the target in 18.2 overs and booked their place in the IPL 2016 final.

On This Day - May 24, 2023 - Mumbai Indians defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 81 Runs

As the knockout pressure reached its peak at Chepauk, the Mumbai Indians delivered a complete performance to crush the Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. Batting first, MI posted 182/8 in 20 overs with Cameron Green leading the charge with a quick 41 off 23 balls. Suryakumar Yadav added 33 while Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera chipped in with valuable runs in the middle order. Naveen ul Haq starred for LSG with 4 wickets, but Mumbai still managed a strong total.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs)

In reply, Lucknow started positively but lost control after the early wickets. Marcus Stoinis fought alone with 40 runs, while no other batter could stay long at the crease. The turning point came when Akash Madhwal produced a sensational spell, taking 5 wickets for just 5 runs in 3.3 overs. LSG collapsed for 101 in 16.3 overs as Mumbai sealed a dominant win and moved into the next stage of the tournament.