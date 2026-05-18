On This Day in Cricket - May 18

Coming to the 18th day of the month of May, the cricketing fans can celebrate the birthday of India’s fast bowler Sandeep Sharma, who has been a nightmare for players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the IPL. In 1998, Sri Lanka got their star opener player, Pathum Nissanka Silva who had represented the Sri Lankan team in 18 test matches so far. Having played for two different teams, South Africa and Namibia, David Wiese was born on 18th May, 1985 in Roodepoort.

On This Day - May 18, 1993 - Sandeep Sharma was Born Today

Having a career which is known for making the life difficult for the batters, Sandeep Sharma was born on 18th May, 1993 in Patiala, Punjab. Being the medium fast bowler, Sandeep Sharma has played a total of 2 T20I matches for the Indian team and has picked just 1 wicket with an average of 73.00 and an economy rate of 10.42.

(Sandeep Sharma was born on 18th May, 1993)

Coming to his First-Class career, he has been a part of 55 matches so far and has picked up 186 wickets at an average of 28.04 and an economy rate of 2.95. In the IPL, he has been a part of three teams so far, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals and has played a total of 142 matches so far. In those matches, he has picked 151 wickets at an average of 28.15 and an economy rate of 8.12 with a strike rate of 20.8.

On This Day - May 18, 1998 - Pathum Nissanka Silva was Born Today

A Sri Lankan opener who has been the game changer now, Pathum Nissanka Silva was born on 18th May, 1998 in Galle. Starting his career with some amazing knocks, Pathum Nissanka has played 18 test matches so far and has scored 1305 runs at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 56.76 with 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

(Pathum Nissanka Silva was born on 18th May, 1998)

In the ODIs, Nissanka has been able to score 2920 runs in the 77 matches and has been averaging 40.55 along with a strike rate of 89.48. In the same format, he has 7 centuries and 18 half-centuries, which allows him to be rated as one of the best players in the format. In the T20I format, Pathum Nissanka Silva has made 2648 runs at an average of 31.15 and with a strike rate of 128.66. In this, he has scored 2 centuries and 19 half-centuries for the team.

On This Day - May 18, 1985 - David Wiese was Born Today

The birthday of David Wiese is a good time to look back at the career of one of Namibia’s most experienced all-rounders. Born on May 18, 1985, in Roodepoort, Wiese started his international journey with South Africa in 2013 before later representing Namibia through ancestry. Across 15 ODIs, he scored 330 runs at an average of 25.38, with a best of 67, while taking 15 wickets.

(David Wiese was born on 18th May, 1985)

In T20Is, he became more effective, scoring 624 runs in 54 matches at a strike rate of 127.86, including 3 fifties, and also picked up 59 wickets with best figures of 5 for 23. Wiese built a strong reputation in franchise cricket too. In 419 T20 matches, he scored 4552 runs at a strike rate of 144 and claimed 338 wickets. He also played 18 IPL matches, scoring 148 runs and taking 16 wickets. After retiring from international cricket in 2024, Wiese remained active in leagues worldwide, proving his value as a dependable all-rounder.

On This Day - May 18, 2016 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Punjab Kings by 82 Runs

After the rain reduced the game to 15 overs per side, Royal Challengers Bangalore delivered a stunning performance to crush Kings XI Punjab by 82 runs through the DLS method at Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB posted a huge 211 for 3 in 15 overs, thanks mainly to a breathtaking knock from Virat Kohli. The RCB captain smashed 113 runs from just 50 balls, hitting 12 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 226.

(RCB defeated PBKS by 82 runs)

Chris Gayle gave him perfect support with a brutal 73 off 32 balls, including 8 sixes, as the pair added 147 runs for the opening wicket. Chasing a revised target of 203 in 14 overs, Kings XI Punjab never recovered after losing quick wickets. Wriddhiman Saha made 24 off 10, while Gurkeerat Singh scored 18, but no batter could build a strong innings. Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 25 runs, while Shane Watson claimed 2 for 7. RCB completely dominated both departments.