On This Day in Cricket - May 15

As we move to the halfway point of the month of May, the cricket fans have got a number of events to remember in cricketing history. In 2022, Australia’s star cricketer and all-rounder, Andrew Symonds, passed away in a car accident. In 2017, the Indian women’s cricket team saw the highest partnership ever in women's ODI history as Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut made 320 runs. In 2024, the Punjab Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in a close encounter. In 2016, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals by 80 runs.

On This Day - May 15, 2003 - Suyash Sharma was Born Today

Being an Indian spinner and bowling with a leg break googly, Suyash Sharma was born on 15th May, 2003, and has been a rock for his IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Coming to his List A Career, Suyash Sharma has played a total of 4 matches and has been able to pick up 10 wickets at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 4.00.

(Suyash Sharma was born on 15th May, 2003)

When it comes to the IPL, he has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024, and in the 13 matches played, he has picked up 8 wickets for the team while winning the 2024 season too. After this, he was picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and in the IPL 2025, he played 14 matches while picking up 8 wickets at an average of 55.25 and an economy rate of 8.84. His performance allowed the RCB team to win the IPL 2025.

On This Day - May 15, 1995 - Tushar Deshpande was Born Today

India’s fast bowler Tushar Deshpande was born on 15th May 1995 in Mumbai. Having a bowling style of right-arm medium-fast, Tushar Deshpande has represented India in the 2 T20I matches so far and has picked 2 wickets at an average of 27.50 and an economy rate of 9.16. Talking about his First-Class career, he has played 46 matches and has picked 125 wickets at an average of 28.93 and an economy rate of 3.36.

(Tushar Deshpande was born on 15th May, 1995)

In his List A career, he has been a part of 46 matches and has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 35.16 while giving an economy rate of 5.70. Coming to the IPL career of the bowler, he has been a part of teams like Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals and has picked 55 wickets in the 52 matches at an average of 33.16 and an economy rate of 10.08.

On This Day - May 15, 2016 - Mumbai Indians defeats Delhi Daredevils by 80 Runs

In the 47th match of IPL 2016, the Mumbai Indians delivered a complete performance to crush the Delhi Daredevils by 80 runs in Visakhapatnam. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai posted a huge total of 206/4 in 20 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma gave a quick start with 31 off 21 balls, while Martin Guptill played a steady knock of 48 from 42 balls. The real game changer was Krunal Pandya, who played a stunning innings of 86 from just 37 balls, smashing 7 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 232.43.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Daredevils by 80 runs)

His aggressive batting pushed Mumbai beyond 200. Jos Buttler also added an unbeaten 18 from 9 balls. Chasing 207, Delhi never looked comfortable and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 40 off 28 balls, but lacked support from the other batters. Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 13 runs in 4 overs.

On This Day - May 15, 2022 - Andrey Symonds Passes away at 46

On 15 May, 2022, the cricket world was left shocked after former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident in Queensland at the age of 46. The incident happened near Townsville when his vehicle left the road and rolled over late at night. Emergency services tried to save him, but he could not survive. Symonds was one of Australia’s finest match winners and played a key role in their 2003 and 2007 World Cup victories.

(Andrew Symonds passed away on 15th May, 2022)

In 26 Test matches, he scored 1462 runs at an average of 40.61 and also took 24 wickets. In ODI cricket, he played 198 matches, scoring 5088 runs and picking up 133 wickets. Known for his explosive batting, useful bowling, and brilliant fielding, Symonds was a crowd favourite across the world. His memorable 143 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup remains iconic. He is survived by his wife Laura and children Chloe and Billy.