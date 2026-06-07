On This Day in Cricket - June 7

Another day of the month of June, which has got multiple cricketing events, June 7, 1975, saw the first World Cup match being played between India and England. In 2024, the Afghanistan team defeated the New Zealand team by 84 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In 1975, New Zealand’s fast bowler and the man with one of the most beautiful bowling actions, Shane Bond, was born today. In 2023, the Australian team made 327 runs with the loss of 3 wickets on the first day of the World Test Championship Finals against India.

On This Day - June 7, 1975 - Shane Edward Bond was Born Today

One of the greatest fast bowlers from the New Zealand team, Shane Edward Bond, was born on 7th June, 1975 in Christchurch, Canterbury. Coming to his Test Career, he went on to play 18 test matches, and in the 32 innings, he has got 87 wickets at an average of 22.09 and an economy rate of 3.41.

(Shane Bond was born on 7th June, 1975)

When it comes to ODI Cricket, Shane Bond has managed to get 147 wickets in the 82 matches played and has an average of 20.88, along with an economy rate of 4.28 and having a strike rate of 29.2. In the T20Is, Shane Bond has been able to play 20 matches for the Indian team and has got 25 wickets at an average of 21.72 along with an economy rate of 7.00 for the team. He retired from International Cricket in 2010, playing his last match on 10th May.

On This Day - June 7, 2024 - Afghanistan defeats New Zealand by 84 Runs

On the day of June 7, 2024, the Afghanistan team played against the New Zealand team at the Providence Stadium, Guyana in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Starting with the bat first, the Afghanistan team started with a brilliant start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 80 runs from the 56 balls played and had a strike rate of 142.85 for the team. His batting partner Ibrahim Zadran got 44 runs from 41 balls and hence the Afghanistan team reached 159 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Afghanistan defeated New Zealand by 84 runs)

Chasing the target, the New Zealand team failed to have a proper innings as the batting crumbled. Glenn Phillips scored 18 runs from 18 balls but the rest of the players failed to make an impact in the innings and hence Afghanistan defeated the New Zealand team by 84 runs as they were all out for 75 runs in the 15.2 overs played by them.

On This Day - June 7, 1975 - England defeats India by 202 Runs

For the opening match of the 1975 Prudential World Cup at Lord's, England produced a dominant performance to defeat India by 202 runs. After choosing to bat first, England piled up 334 for 4 in their 60 overs. Dennis Amiss played a historic knock of 137 from 147 balls, becoming the first player to score a century in World Cup history. He was well supported by Keith Fletcher, who made 68, while Chris Old blasted an unbeaten 51 from just 30 deliveries. For India, Syed Abid Ali claimed 2 wickets.

(England defeated India by 202 runs)

Chasing a huge target of 335, India never looked interested in attacking the total. Gundappa Viswanath scored 37 and Aunshuman Gaekwad added 22, but England's bowlers kept the scoring rate under control throughout the innings. Sunil Gavaskar remained unbeaten on 36 from 174 balls, one of the most talked about innings in ODI history. India finished on 132 for 3 in 60 overs, handing England a comfortable victory.

On This Day - June 7, 2023 - Australia ends Day 1 on 327/3 against India

At the Kennington Oval in London, Australia took complete control on the opening day of the 2023 World Test Championship Final against India. After India chose to bowl first, Mohammed Siraj removed Usman Khawaja for 0, while Shardul Thakur dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to leave Australia at 76 for 3. However, Travis Head and Steven Smith turned the match around with a brilliant unbeaten partnership.

(Australia ended day 1 against India at 327/3)

Head played an attacking innings and raced to 146 not out from 156 balls, striking 22 fours and a six. Smith, on the other hand, batted with patience and finished unbeaten on 95 from 227 deliveries. The pair added 251 runs for the fourth wicket and frustrated the Indian bowlers throughout the day. By stumps, Australia had reached a commanding 327 for 3 in 85 overs, putting themselves in a strong position in the final.