On This Day in Cricket - June 2

June 2 has seen some notable cricket events over the years. Steve Smith, one of Australia’s greatest modern batters, was born in 1989. He started as a leg spinner but went on to dominate world cricket with the bat, starring in Ashes and World Cups. On the same date in 1965, the legendary Waugh twins, Steve and Mark, were born. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, known for his all-round skills, was also born on this day in 1987. Back in 1975, snow in England threatened the first World Cup. George Lohmann, one of the greatest bowlers of the 1800s, was also born on this day.

On This Day - June 2, 1989 - The Greatest Test Batsman of this Generation, Steve Smith was Born

Known for his Test cricket brilliance, Steven Smith, born June 2, 1989, turns 36 today, standing tall as an Aussie cricket legend. Starting as a leg-spinner, he became a batting genius, often likened to Don Bradman. In 116 Tests, he’s piled up 10,271 runs at a 56.74 average, smashing 36 centuries, with a top score of 239. His quirky style and grit stole the show in the 2019 Ashes, where he hammered 774 runs after a ball-tampering suspension.

(Steve Smith scored 774 Runs in the 2019 Ashes)

In ODIs, across 170 games, he’s scored 5,800 runs at 43.28, with 12 hundreds, playing a big part in Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup victories. In T20Is, he’s played 67 matches, making 1,094 runs at 24.86, with a best of 90, helping win the 2021 T20 World Cup. Though his T20 form dipped, he roared back with two BBL tons for Sydney Sixers in 2023. Once captain in all formats, his sharp fielding—200 Test catches—and leadership shine. As vice-captain in the 2023 World Test Championship, Smith’s passion and skill keep inspiring fans everywhere.

On This Day - June 2, 1965 - The Birth of Waugh Brothers. Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh

One of the legendary pairs in cricket, Mark and Steve Waugh, born June 2, 1965, in Sydney, were twin brothers who shone for Australia with distinct styles. Mark, an elegant allrounder, played 128 Tests (1988-2002), scoring 8,029 runs at 41.81, with 20 centuries, including a debut 138. In 244 ODIs, he made 8,500 runs at 39.35, with 18 centuries, his best 173. His 844 Test fours and 181 catches showed his flair and fielding brilliance. Mark took 59 Test wickets (best 5/40) and 85 ODI wickets.

(Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh in a Frame)

His 464-run partnership with Steve in 1990-91 for NSW was a highlight, though a 1998 bookmaker scandal marred his record. Steve, a gritty middle-order batter, played 168 Tests (1985-2004), scoring 10,927 runs at 51.06, with 32 centuries, peaking at 200. In 325 ODIs, he scored 7,569 runs at 32.90, with three centuries. Leading Australia to 15 of 16 straight Test wins and the 1999 World Cup, Steve’s twin tons in the 1997 Ashes were iconic. He took 92 Test wickets (best 5/28).

On This Day - June 2, 1987 - Sri Lanka’s Legend, Angelo Mathews Was Born

Being the rock of Sri Lankan cricket, Angelo Mathews, born June 2, 1987, turned 37 today, leaving a huge mark on the game. This all-rounder from Colombo has been a vital cog for Sri Lanka. In 118 Tests, he’s scored 8,167 runs at 44.62, with 16 centuries (highest 200*), and taken 33 wickets. His gritty, unbeaten 157 against Pakistan in 2013 saved a Test, while his 160 at Headingley in 2014 helped Sri Lanka win their first Test series in England. In 226 ODIs, Mathews has 5,916 runs at 40.24, with 3 centuries, and 126 wickets, shining in the 2011 World Cup semi-final.

(Angelo Mathews was born on 2nd June, 1987)

In 90 T20Is, he’s made 1,416 runs and taken 45 wickets, starring in Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup victory with a fiery 40 off 23 in the semi-final. Despite injuries and board disputes, his leadership as captain from 2013 and clutch performances, like a seven-hour ton in Wellington 2018, define his legacy. With 100 Tests under his belt, Mathews’ fight and flair continue to inspire Sri Lanka’s cricketing hopes.

On This Day - June 2, 2015 - New Zealand defeats England by 199 Runs in the 2nd Test

With the 2nd Test of the series at Leeds’ Headingley from May 29 to June 2, 2015, New Zealand clinched a thrilling 199-run victory over England, levelling the series 1-1. Choosing to field, England saw New Zealand post 350, with Luke Ronchi’s 88 off 70 and Tom Latham’s 84. Stuart Broad’s 5/109 shone for England. England matched the total, reaching 350,

thanks to Adam Lyth’s 107 and Alastair Cook’s 75, but Tim Southee’s 4/83 kept it tight.

(New Zealand defeated England by 199 runs)

New Zealand’s second innings soared to 454/8 declared, led by BJ Watling’s 120 and Martin Guptill’s 70. Mark Wood took 3/97. Chasing a daunting 455, England crumbled to 255 in 91.5 overs. Jos Buttler fought with 73, and Cook added 56, but Mark Craig’s 3/73 and Kane Williamson’s surprising 3/15 sealed their fate. Watling’s century earned him Player of the Match, while Cook and Trent Boult shared series honours.

On This Day - June 2, 2019 - Bangladesh Stuns South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup

One of the major upsets of the 2019 ODI World Cup where Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval on June 2, 2019, left fans in shock. Bangladesh, batting first, posted a solid 330/6 in 50 overs, powered by Shakib Al Hasan’s 75 off 84 and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 78 off 80. Their 142-run third-wicket stand set the tone, while Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 46 off 33 and Mosaddek Hossain’s 26 off 20 boosted the total. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir took 2 wickets each.

(Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 21 runs)

Chasing 331, South Africa fought but fell short at 309/8. Faf du Plessis led with 62 off 53, and Aiden Markram scored 45 off 56, but Mustafizur Rahman’s 3/67 and Mohammad Saifuddin’s 2/57 kept them in check. Shakib’s 1/50 and a run-out added to his all-round heroics, earning him Player of the Match. The result rocked South Africa’s campaign, while Bangladesh’s bold batting and tight bowling proved they could take down giants,

On This Day – June 2, 2017: Kane Williamson’s Century in Vain as Rain Spoils New Zealand vs Australia Clash in Champions Trophy

For both Australia and New Zealand, the ICC Champions Trophy match on June 2, 2017, at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ended in frustration as rain washed out a thrilling contest, resulting in a no-result. New Zealand, batting first, posted 291 all out in 45 overs, with Kane Williamson’s brilliant 100 off 97 balls (8x4, 3x6) leading the charge. Luke Ronchi’s fiery 65 off 43 (9x4, 3x6) and Ross Taylor’s 46 off 58 helped, but Josh Hazlewood’s stunning 6/52 kept Australia in the game.

(Kane Williamson scored 100 runs off 97 Balls)

Rain reduced the match to 46 overs per side, and Australia’s chase was adjusted to 235 in 33 overs under DLS. They stumbled to 53/3 in 9 overs, with David Warner’s 18 off 16 and Moises Henriques’ 18 off 14 before rain stopped play. Adam Milne’s 2/9 and Trent Boult’s 1/28 had Australia wobbling. Both teams earned a point, but New Zealand’s strong batting, especially Williamson’s ton, left them feeling they had the upper hand.

On This Day – June 2, 2021 - Devon Conway scores a Double Century on his Test Debut

The match-winner from New Zealand, Devon Conway, stole the show on his Test debut during the 1st Test against England at Lord’s from June 2-6, 2021, earning Player of the Match. Opening the batting, the 29-year-old left-hander smashed a stunning 200 off 347 balls, with 22 fours and a six, anchoring New Zealand’s first innings total of 378. His marathon knock, lasting nearly 10 hours, showcased grit and class, forming key partnerships, including a 174-run stand with Henry Nicholls (61).

(Devon Conway scored a Double-Century on his Test Debut)

Conway’s double century made him the seventh New Zealander to score a debut Test hundred, and his run-out ended a masterclass. In the second innings, he added 23 off 64 before falling to Ollie Robinson. New Zealand set England 273 to win, but the match ended in a draw, with England at 170/3, thanks to Dom Sibley’s unbeaten 60.

On This Day - June 2, 2023 - Matheesha Pathirana Makes his ODI Debut for Sri Lanka

Fresh off a solid IPL 2023 stint with CSK, 20-year-old Matheesha Pathirana, nicknamed “Baby Malinga” for his slingy bowling action, stepped onto the ODI stage for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan on June 2, 2023, in Hambantota. It was a rough debut for the young quick. In 8.5 overs, he leaked 66 runs at an economy of 7.47, struggling with accuracy and spraying 8 wides. Still, he snagged his first ODI scalp, getting Rahmat Shah (55) out, showing a spark of his raw talent.

(Matheesha Pathirana made his ODI Debut for Sri Lanka on 2nd June 2023)

Sri Lanka managed 268, thanks to Charith Asalanka’s gritty 91, but Afghanistan chased it down easily in 46.5 overs, powered by Ibrahim Zadran’s 98. Pathirana found it tough to rein in Zadran, who even smashed two sixes off him. Skipper Dasun Shanaka stood by him, saying the jump from IPL to ODIs was a big ask, especially with World Cup qualifiers looming.