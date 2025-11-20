On This Day In Cricket - November 20

As the day of November 20 dawned across cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar (2009) became the first man to cross 30,000 international runs while crafting an unbeaten 100 in Ahmedabad. Polly Umrigar (1955) struck India’s maiden Test double-century (223) against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Gundappa Viswanath (1969) announced himself with a classy 137 on Test debut against Australia in Kanpur. Nathan Lyon (1987), Alzarri Joseph (1996) and Jermaine Blackwood (1991) were born, future match-winners for Australia and West Indies. Dion Nash (1971), the injury-cursed New Zealand seamer who terrorised England, and Chris Harris (1969), the beloved Kiwi one-day specialist, also share this birthday. Hyderabad keeper Ibrahim Khaleel (2011) claimed a record 14 dismissals in a single first-class match.

On This Day - November 20, 1987 - Nathan Lyon Was Born Today

Being a spinner who rose from the Adelaide Oval groundstaff to become Australia’s most successful offbreak bowler, Nathan Lyon built a remarkable career across fourteen years of international cricket. Debuting in 2011 at Galle, he made an immediate impact by dismissing Kumar Sangakkara with his first Test ball, the start of a journey that saw him play 139 Tests and claim 562 wickets at an average of just over 30. His best innings figures of 8 for 50 and match figures of 13 for 154 underline his ability to win games on all kinds of surfaces. Lyon also delivered 26 four wicket hauls, 24 five wicket hauls and five ten wicket match hauls, placing him among Australia’s elite.

(Nathan Lyon was born on November 20, 1987)

Lyon crossed major milestones such as reaching 400 Test wickets in 2021 and becoming only the third Australian to join the 500 wicket club in 2023. Though he featured sparingly in limited overs cricket, collecting 29 ODI and 1 T20I wicket, his value remained firmly rooted in the Test arena. He also contributed over 1600 Test runs and proved a reliable fielder with 64 catches. After missing only one Test in a decade before a 2023 injury, Lyon’s consistency, longevity and classical offspin made him one of Australia’s most influential bowlers of the modern era.

On This Day - November 20, 1996 - Alzarri Joseph Was Born Today

The fast bowler who emerged from Antigua’s school cricket scene as a teenage tearaway, Alzarri Shaheim Joseph has grown into one of the leading quicks for West Indies across formats. His rise began with a standout showing in the 2016 Under 19 World Cup, where he delivered the tournament’s fastest ball at 147 kilometres per hour and finished with 13 wickets. Consistent performances for Leeward Islands soon pushed him into international cricket, and he made his Test debut in 2016 by dismissing Virat Kohli for his first wicket. Across 40 Tests, Joseph has taken 124 wickets with best figures of 5 for 27 and match figures of 7 for 111.

(Alzarri Joseph was born on November 20, 1996)

In ODIs, he has been even more effective, collecting 133 wickets from 81 matches at an average of 27.88, including a career best 5 for 56. His T20I career features 62 wickets from 45 games, highlighted by 5 for 40. Joseph has also built an impressive T20 franchise record, especially in leagues like the CPL, where he has claimed 80 wickets. With more than 200 T20 wickets, over 170 List A wickets and nearly 250 first class scalps, Joseph has proved his value across every level. His pace, bounce and ability to strike early have made him a key figure in the modern West Indies bowling attack.

On This Day - November 20, 2022 - India defeats New Zealand by 65 Runs

Taking away the flow of the contest, the second T20I at Mount Maunganui turned into a one sided match as India dominated New Zealand by 65 runs. India posted 191 for 6, a total shaped almost entirely by a stunning century from Suryakumar Yadav. Walking in early, he controlled the innings with an unbeaten 111 from just 51 balls, hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate above 217. Ishan Kishan added 36, but the innings belonged to Suryakumar, who lifted India from 69 for 2 to a strong total. Tim Southee gave New Zealand a brief lift in the last over with a hat trick, finishing with 3 for 34.

(India defeated New Zealand by 65 runs)

New Zealand’s chase never settled after Finn Allen fell for zero in the second ball. Kane Williamson tried to hold the innings together with 61 from 52 deliveries, while Devon Conway scored 25, but the rest of the lineup failed to offer resistance. The hosts slipped from 69 for 3 to 99 for 6 and were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs. Deepak Hooda was the standout bowler with 4 for 10 in 2.5 overs, and Mohammed Siraj took 2 for 24. India’s complete performance gave them a comfortable victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

On This Day - November 20, 2019 - India Women defeats West Indies Women by 61 Runs

Getting the final match of the series underway, India Women wrapped up a dominant tour with a powerful all round performance to complete a clean sweep over West Indies. Batting first, India posted 134 for 3 in 20 overs after early setbacks at 17 for 2. Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the innings with a steady 50 from 56 balls, while Veda Krishnamurthy lifted the scoring rate with a fluent unbeaten 57 from 48 balls. Their composed partnership carried India through the middle overs and set a competitive total. Extras also added 11 valuable runs to the score.

(India Women defeated West Indies Women by 61 runs)

West Indies struggled right from the chase. Anuja Patil made an immediate impact, striking twice while conceding only 3 runs in her brilliant three over spell. The hosts kept losing wickets regularly and were restricted to 73 for 7 in their 20 overs. Kyshona Knight top scored with 22 from 39 balls, and Shemaine Campbelle remained unbeaten on 19, but the required rate was always out of reach. Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Harleen Deol and Pooja Vastrakar all chipped in with a wicket each. India completed a convincing 61 run win and sealed the series 5 to 0, with Veda earning Player of the Match and Shafali Verma securing Player of the Series.

On This Day - November 20, 2017 - India vs Sri Lanka Ends in a Draw

As the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka unfolded at Eden Gardens, the contest turned into a gripping battle shaped by seam movement, cloudy skies, and disciplined bowling. India were pushed onto the back foot early after opting to bat, collapsing to 17 for 3 and later slipping to 50 for 5. Cheteshwar Pujara held the innings together with 52, while the lower order added brief resistance, but Suranga Lakmal’s brilliant spell of 4 for 26 kept India to 172. Sri Lanka replied strongly, reaching 294 thanks to Lahiru Thirimanne’s 51, Angelo Mathews’ 52, and a crucial 67 from Rangana Herath.

(India vs Sri Lanka ended in a draw)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami shared eight wickets to keep India in the contest. India fought back in the second innings with a solid opening stand. Shikhar Dhawan scored 94 and KL Rahul made 79, but it was Virat Kohli who changed the game with a superb unbeaten 104 off 119 balls. India declared at 352 for 8, setting Sri Lanka a target of 231. Under fading light and sharp swing, Sri Lanka crumbled to 75 for 7, with Bhuvneshwar taking 4 for 8 in a brilliant spell. Despite India’s late push, time ran out and the match ended in a draw, highlighted by Kohli’s century and Bhuvneshwar’s match winning efforts.

On This Day - November 20, 2015 - England defeats Pakistan by 84 Runs

In the fourth ODI at Dubai, England delivered a powerful batting display to secure an 84 run win over Pakistan and seal the series by a 3 1 margin. Batting first, England reached a commanding total of 355 for 5 in their fifty overs. Jason Roy set the platform with a well made 102 off 117 balls, while Joe Root added a neat 71 off 71 deliveries. The real acceleration came from Jos Buttler, who played one of the finest ODI innings of his career. He smashed an unbeaten 116 from just 52 balls with ten fours and eight sixes, reaching his hundred in only 46 balls.

(England defeated Pakistan by 84 runs)

Pakistan made a bright start in their chase, racing to 71 for 2 inside ten overs. Azhar Ali hit 44 from 32 balls and Babar Azam scored a steady 51 from 51 deliveries. Shoaib Malik kept the scoreboard moving with a quick 52 off 34 balls, but regular wickets halted Pakistan’s progress. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali shared six wickets between them, breaking Pakistan’s momentum at crucial stages. The innings collapsed from 228 for 6 to 271 all out in 40.4 overs, leaving them well short of the target. Buttler was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, finishing the contest with a memorable all round performance.

On This Day - November 20, 2009 - Sachin Tendulkar Gets to 30,000 International Runs

Sitting at the top with history on the line, the final day of the Ahmedabad Test turned into a calm finish as India comfortably batted out time to secure a draw against Sri Lanka. Resuming on 190 for 2, India were focused on saving the match, and Gautam Gambhir continued his steady innings before falling for a well composed 114 from 230 balls. After his dismissal at 275 for 4, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman took charge and ensured there were no further setbacks.

(Sachin Tendulkar got 30,000 Runs on November 20, 2009)

The highlight of the day came when Tendulkar reached another major milestone. In the 44th over of the morning, he clipped Chanaka Welegedara for a single to deep square leg, becoming the first player to cross 30,000 international runs. His 35th run of the innings carried him past the landmark, combining his Test, ODI and T20I tallies. Batting with complete control, he went on to complete his 43rd Test century and his 88th international hundred, finishing unbeaten on 100 from 211 deliveries. Laxman provided strong support with an unbeaten 51, and the pair guided India to 412 for 4 in 129 overs. With no real chances created by Sri Lanka, the match drifted to a quiet end, closing a high scoring contest with an expected draw.