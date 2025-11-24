On This Day In Cricket - November 24

Being the day of Sir Ian Botham’s birth in 1955, England’s legendary all-rounder and 1981 Ashes hero. Herbert Sutcliffe (1894), the immaculate opener with a Test average of 60.73, and Ken Barrington (1930), the ultra-dependable No. 4, were also born. In 2024, Rishabh Pant became the IPL’s most expensive player ever at ₹27 crore in Jeddah, with all top-five auction buys being Indian. India crushed Bangladesh by an innings in the inaugural Eden Gardens pink-ball Test (2019), while Australia women lifted their fourth T20 World Cup, beating England (2018). Fred Titmus (1932), Romesh Kaluwitharana (1969), Brijesh Patel (1952), Amit Mishra (1982) and Neil McKenzie (1975) share the November 24 birthday.

On This Day - November 24, 1982 - Amit Mishra Was Born Today

The player who built a long and respected career in Indian cricket is Amit Mishra, a legspinner known for his classical style, clever variations and impressive consistency in domestic and T20 cricket. Born on November 24, 1982, Mishra made his international debut in 2003, but strong competition from Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh limited his early opportunities. His big break came in 2008 when he made his Test debut against Australia and claimed 5 for 71, finishing the series with 14 wickets in 3 matches. Across 22 Tests, he picked up 76 wickets at an average of 35.72. Mishra was more effective in limited-overs cricket.

(Amit Mishra was born on November 24, 1982)

In 36 ODIs, he took 64 wickets at 23.60, including a best of 6 for 48, and equalled Javagal Srinath with 18 wickets in a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in 2013. He also enjoyed success in T20Is with 16 wickets from 10 games at a strike rate of 14.2. His greatest impact came in the IPL, where he played 162 matches and claimed 174 wickets at 23.82, becoming the only bowler with three IPL hat tricks. In first-class cricket, he finished with 535 wickets in 152 matches. Mishra retired in 2025, leaving behind a record of skill, longevity and valuable contributions across formats.

On This Day - November 24, 1955 - Ian Botham Was Born Today

As a Legend of English cricket, Ian Botham built a career that combined power, skill and unforgettable drama. Born in 1955, Botham became England’s leading allrounder from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, playing 102 Tests and 116 ODIs. His Test numbers show the impact he made with both bat and ball. He scored 5200 runs at an average of 33.54, including 14 centuries and a best of 208. With the ball, he finished with 383 Test wickets at 28.40, producing 27 five wicket hauls and four match hauls of 10 wickets. His best bowling in a Test innings, 8 for 34, remains one of the finest spells by an England bowler.

(Ian Botham was born on November 24, 1955)

In ODIs, he added 2113 runs and 145 wickets, proving his value in limited-overs cricket as well. Across first-class cricket, he played 402 matches, scoring 19399 runs and taking 1172 wickets, numbers that underline his consistency over two decades. Beyond the statistics, Botham became a national figure through his heroic Ashes performances in 1981, where his match-winning spells and attacking batting lifted England to a famous series win. A strong personality on and off the field, Botham’s influence extended far beyond scorecards. His ability to change games with bat or ball made him one of the greatest all-rounders the sport has seen.

On This Day - November 24, 2024 - Rishabh Pant gets sold for INR 27 Crore in the IPL Auction

Fetching an amount of INR 27 crore, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants secured him during the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. The bidding began between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before Sunrisers Hyderabad joined in. Once SRH exited at INR 20.75 crore, Delhi Capitals were given the chance to use the right to match, and they initially said yes. Under the new rules, LSG were allowed to raise their bid again, which they did by pushing it straight to INR 27 crore. Delhi decided not to match that figure, finalising Pant’s move to LSG for a record fee.

(Rishabh Pant was picked for INR 27 Crores in the IPL Auction)

LSG owner Shashwat Goenka said the franchise had planned for this signing and increased the bid only to ensure the RTM option could not be used against them. Pant’s price surpassed the earlier record of INR 26.75 crore, which Punjab Kings had paid moments earlier for Shreyas Iyer. It also went past the INR 24.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders had spent on Mitchell Starc in the previous mega auction. With LSG looking for a new captain and a dependable match-winner, Pant’s arrival at this historic price highlights his value and the belief the franchise has in his leadership and batting ability.

On This Day - November 24, 2023 - India defeats Australia by 2 Wickets

The match where India pulled off a thrilling chase in Visakhapatnam saw both teams produce high-scoring performances. Australia posted 208 for 3, built on a stunning 110 from 50 balls by Josh Inglis, who smashed 11 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 220. He dominated a 130-run stand with Steven Smith, who added 52 from 41 balls. Despite 40 runs in the powerplay, Australia accelerated strongly to reach 208 in 20 overs, with Tim David’s 19 not out giving the finishing touch.

(India defeated Australia by 2 wickets)

Chasing 209, India began with a burst as Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 21 from 8 balls, but two early wickets left them at 22 for 2. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan then changed the game with a 112-run partnership. Kishan struck 58 from 39 balls with 5 sixes, while Suryakumar led the chase with an outstanding 80 from 42 balls, hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 190. India crossed 200 in 18.5 overs but lost wickets in a cluster towards the end. With 1 run needed off 1 ball, Rinku Singh stayed calm and finished with 22 not out from 14 balls to seal a 2-wicket win with 1 ball to spare.

On This Day - November 24, 2019 - India defeats Bangladesh by an Innings and 46 Runs

Defeating the Bangladesh side with complete authority, India wrapped up the first-ever day-night Test in the country with an innings and 46 runs win at Eden Gardens. Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in the first innings as Ishant Sharma dominated with 5 for 22 and Umesh Yadav added 3 for 29. Only Shadman Islam with 29 and Litton Das with 24 showed some resistance. India replied with a strong 347 for 9 declared, built on a classy 136 from Virat Kohli and solid support from Cheteshwar Pujara with 55 and Ajinkya Rahane with 51.

(India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs)

Bangladesh struggled again in the second innings, reaching 195 before being dismissed. Mushfiqur Rahim fought hard with 74 and Mahmudullah added 39 before retiring hurt, but Ishant and Umesh continued to strike regularly. Umesh finished with 5 for 53 while Ishant took 4 for 56, giving the pacers a combined 9 wickets in the innings. India’s dominance with both bat and ball ensured the match ended inside 3 days. Ishant Sharma was named Player of the Match and also Player of the Series for his 12 wickets, as India sealed a 2 match series sweep.

On This Day - November 24, 2004 - South Africa vs India Ends in a Draw

When the first Test between India and South Africa began at Kanpur in November 2004, very few expected it to turn into a slow, grinding contest dominated by long batting efforts. South Africa batted first and posted a strong 510 for 9 declared, built almost entirely around Andrew Hall’s remarkable 163 from 454 balls. He opened the innings as a makeshift option and ended up batting for 588 minutes, while Zander de Bruyn added 83 and Boeta Dippenaar scored 48. Anil Kumble bowled tirelessly for India, finishing with 6 for 131 from 54 overs.

(South Africa vs India ended in a draw)

India’s reply was led by a fluent 164 from Virender Sehwag and a well-paced 96 from Gautam Gambhir, giving the hosts a powerful start of 218 for the first wicket. Rahul Dravid added 54 and Sourav Ganguly contributed 57, but the innings ended at 466. Andrew Hall continued his brilliant match by taking 3 for 93, while Makhaya Ntini picked 3 wickets as well. South Africa’s second innings was focused on saving the match. Graeme Smith made 47, and Jacques Kallis remained unbeaten on 28 as they reached 169 for 4 in 64 overs. With time running out and no chance of a result, the match ended in a draw.

On This Day - November 24, 2002 - West Indies defeats India by 135 Runs

Beating the strong West Indies unit proved far too difficult for India in the seventh ODI at Vijayawada as the visitors dominated the match from start to finish. Batting first, West Indies posted a powerful total of 315 for 6, built around a superb 108 not out from 75 balls by Marlon Samuels. He struck 11 fours and 5 sixes and controlled the innings after early wickets. Ramnaresh Sarwan added 83 from 101 balls, while Wavell Hinds contributed 58 from 69 balls. Virender Sehwag picked up 3 wickets for 59, but India struggled to contain the scoring in the final overs.

(West Indies defeated India by 135 runs)

Chasing 316, India never found stability as Jermaine Lawson ripped through the top order with 4 for 57. India slipped to 67 for 4, with Sehwag, Mongia, Laxman and Dravid falling early. Yuvraj Singh tried to fight back with 68 from 69 balls, hitting 7 fours and 1 six, but the required rate kept climbing. Chris Gayle added to India’s problems by taking 3 for 22, including the key wicket of Yuvraj at 180, which ended the innings in 36.5 overs. India were bowled out for 180, handing West Indies a 135-run victory and sealing the series 4 to 3.