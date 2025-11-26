On This Day In Cricket - November 26

As the time came on 26 November across cricket history, emotions and milestones intertwined. In 1984, a tearful Kim Hughes resigned as Australia captain after relentless West Indies dominance. In 2011, R Ashwin’s desperate second-run attempt off the last ball left India and West Indies locked in the rarest of tied Tests. A year later, England’s spinners Swann and Panesar crushed India in Mumbai. Faf du Plessis announced himself with an epic match-saving debut century in Adelaide in 2012. Deandra Dottin powered Adelaide Strikers to their maiden WBBL title in 2022, while tragic memories linger from the 1995 Nagpur stadium collapse. England also completed a rare 3-0 sweep in Sri Lanka in 2018.

On This Day - November 26, 1994 - Romario Shepherd Was Born Today

The birthday of Romario Shepherd on November 26 1994 marked the rise of a powerful all-rounder who has become a key figure in West Indies cricket. A right-hand batter and right-arm fast medium bowler, Shepherd began his List A career in 2016 and made his international debut in 2019. Over the years, he has grown into a reliable lower-order striker and a useful wicket-taker across formats. In ODIs, he has played 42 matches with 455 runs at a strike rate of 104.35 and taken 34 wickets with best figures of 3 for 37.

(Romario Shepherd was born on November 26, 1994)

His T20I numbers highlight his strength in the shortest format, scoring 808 runs at a strike rate of 144.02 and picking up 75 wickets with best figures of 4 for 31 in 71 matches. In franchise cricket, Shepherd has featured in 211 T20s, producing 2327 runs at a strike rate of 155.34 and taking 200 wickets. His CPL success stands out with 79 wickets and 780 runs, while his IPL journey includes 185 runs at a strike rate of 212.64 and 10 wickets across 18 matches. Known for his explosive hitting, including the memorable 32-run over against Anrich Nortje in IPL 2024, Shepherd continues to be a valuable all-rounder in world cricket.

On This Day - November 26, 1998 - Shivam Mavi Was Born Today

As the career of Shivam Mavi is observed closely, it becomes clear that he has experienced both early promise and difficult setbacks. Born in 1998, Mavi first gained attention at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup where his pace regularly crossed 140 kph. This early impact earned him an IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3 crore, but injuries and inconsistency slowed his progress. Across 32 IPL matches for KKR, he picked up 30 wickets with best figures of 4 for 21. Mavi made his T20I debut for India in January 2023 and impressed right away with 4 for 22 against Sri Lanka. However, in his next 5 T20Is, he managed only 3 wickets and finished with overall T20I figures of 7 wickets from 6 matches at an economy of 8.78.

(Shivam Mavi was born on November 26, 1998)

His domestic record shows stronger control and rhythm. In first-class cricket, he has taken 82 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 22.37, including 5 four-wicket hauls and 4 five-wicket hauls. He has also produced 542 runs with a highest score of 101 not out, proving his ability as a lower-order contributor. In List A cricket, he has 72 wickets in 46 matches, while in all T20s he has collected 57 wickets. Despite repeated injuries, Mavi continues to fight his way back, showing resilience and determination to revive his career.

On This Day - November 26, 2023 - India defeats Australia by 44 Runs

Between the two teams, India produced a dominant all round display to win the 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram by 44 runs after posting a massive total of 235 for 4. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the innings a blazing start with 53 from 25 balls, hitting 9 fours and 2 sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad supported him well with 58 from 43 balls, while Ishan Kishan added a quick 52 from 32. The finishing touch came from Rinku Singh, who smashed 31 from only 9 balls to lift India beyond 230. Australia began the chase with a quick start but kept losing wickets inside the powerplay and reached 53 for 3 in 6 overs.

(India defeated Australia by 44 runs)

Marcus Stoinis tried to bring stability with 45 from 25 balls and Tim David struck 37 from 22, but the asking rate kept climbing. Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 42 from 23, yet Australia finished on 191 for 9 in 20 overs. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna were excellent with the ball, taking 3 wickets each. Axar Patel added 1 for 25 in his 4 overs and kept things tight in the middle overs. India’s strong batting effort and timely wickets ensured a comfortable victory and a 2 0 lead in the series.

On This Day - November 26, 2016 - England Gets to 268/8 on Day 1 against India

Playing against the conditions in Mohali, England battled through a mixed first day of the third Test and closed at 268 for 8 after 90 overs. The visitors made a steady start through Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed, but both fell early as India’s bowlers kept the pressure on. Joe Root looked positive with 15 from 13 balls before being trapped by Jayant Yadav, leaving England at 51 for 3. Jonny Bairstow then anchored the innings with a fighting 89 from 177 balls that included 6 fours. He built important stands with Ben Stokes, who scored 29, and Jos Buttler, who added 43.

(England scored 268/8 on day 1 against India)

India kept striking at key moments, with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav using reverse swing effectively in the final session. Shami finished the day with 2 wickets, while Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also claimed 2 each. England slipped from 213 for 6 to 268 for 8 by stumps, with Adil Rashid unbeaten on 4 and Gareth Batty yet to score. Bairstow’s dismissal at 258 proved a turning point as India tightened control late in the day. The pitch offered slow turn and uneven bounce, and India’s disciplined attack ensured England never fully settled across the opening day.

On This Day - November 26, 2015 - England defeats Pakistan by 14 Runs

Getting the first T20I between England and Pakistan in Dubai turned into a tight contest, but England’s middle order made the decisive impact. After choosing to bat, England slipped early to 19 for 3 as Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Moeen Ali fell inside the first 4 overs. James Vince steadied the innings with 41 from 36 balls, adding important runs with captain Eoin Morgan. The real boost came when Sam Billings launched a stunning counterattack, smashing 53 from just 25 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Morgan stayed unbeaten on 45 off 38 deliveries, guiding England to a competitive total of 160 for 5.

(England defeated Pakistan by 14 runs)

Pakistan’s chase never settled after early wickets. They were 32 for 3 inside the powerplay and continued to lose batters at regular intervals. Sohaib Maqsood’s 24 off 16 and late hitting from Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanvir and Wahab Riaz kept Pakistan in the contest, but the asking rate kept climbing. Liam Plunkett led England’s attack with 3 for 21, while Reece Topley also picked 3 wickets for 24. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 146 in 20 overs, giving England a solid 14 run win. Sam Billings’ explosive innings and two catches earned him the Player of the Match award.

On This Day - November 26, 2012 - England defeats India by 10 Wickets

Winning against the conditions in Mumbai turned out to be easier for England than handling the pressure of a must-win situation, as the visitors produced a clinical all round effort to win the 2nd Test by 10 wickets and level the series 1 1. India chose to bat first but could only reach 327, with Cheteshwar Pujara anchoring the innings with 135 from 350 balls and Ravichandran Ashwin adding 68. Monty Panesar was the standout bowler for England with 5 wickets, while Graeme Swann supported him with 4.

(England defeated India by 10 wickets)

England replied with a strong total of 413 as Kevin Pietersen played one of his finest Test innings, smashing 186 off 233 balls with 20 fours and 4 sixes. Alastair Cook continued his superb form with 122, helping England gain a valuable 86 run lead. Pragyan Ojha picked up 5 wickets but India struggled to contain Cook and Pietersen. India collapsed in the second innings for 142 in only 44.1 overs. Gautam Gambhir top scored with 65, but Panesar again dominated with 6 wickets and Swann claimed 4, leaving England a target of 57. Cook and Nick Compton calmly finished the chase at 58 for 0, sealing a memorable win for the visitors.

On This Day - November 26, 2008 - India defeats England by 6 Wickets

On the day of the fifth ODI in Cuttack, India delivered another confident all round performance to seal a comfortable win against England by 6 wickets with 38 balls left. England, asked to bat first, reached 270 for 4 from 50 overs. Kevin Pietersen held the innings together with an unbeaten 111 from 128 balls that included 10 fours and a six. He received steady support from Paul Collingwood who made 40 and Owais Shah who struck 66 not out from 57 balls. Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh picked up one wicket each while Ishant Sharma dismissed Andrew Flintoff for 0.

(India defeated England by 6 wickets)

India’s chase began in aggressive fashion thanks to Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. The opening stand produced 136 runs and put India in full control. Sehwag dominated with a superb 91 from 73 balls with 15 fours and a six, while Tendulkar added 50 from 57 balls. Even after both openers fell, India stayed ahead as MS Dhoni contributed 50 from 61 balls and Suresh Raina finished the job with a composed 53 not out from 53 balls. India reached 273 for 4 in 43.4 overs to complete a 5 to 0 lead in the series, with Sehwag named Player of the Match.