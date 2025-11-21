On This Day In Cricket - November 21

Being the day of November 21, cricket history celebrates the births of legendary Australian figures, inspiring captain Joe Darling (1870), “female Bradman” Betty Wilson (1921), gritty opener Justin Langer (1970), and World Cup-winning all-rounder Karen Rolton (1974). England’s multifaceted Stanley Jackson (1870), fiery paceman Andy Caddick (1968), and stylish opener Tim Robinson (1958) were also born. On-field milestones include Pat Cummins’ heroic match-winning debut (2011) as Australia chased 310 in Johannesburg, Australia retaining the women’s Ashes (2017) with Ellyse Perry’s double-century, and Basil Williams’ explosive century on Test debut (1978).

On This Day - November 21, 1998 - Will Jacks Was Born Today

The player who has made a mark in both international and domestic cricket, Will Jacks is a right-handed batting allrounder and off-spin bowler from England. Born on November 21, 1998, in Chertsey, Surrey, he started his career with Surrey, playing all formats from a young age and helping the team win the Championship in 2018. He gained attention with a 25-ball hundred in a T10 game in 2019 and represented England Under-19s, scoring a century against India and serving as vice-captain at the 2018 U19 World Cup.

(Will Jacks was born on November 21, 1998)

Jacks made his Test debut in 2022 against Pakistan and became the first England spinner since 1993 to take a five-wicket haul on debut. He has also played 21 ODIs and 29 T20Is, scoring 621 runs in ODIs with an average of 32.68 and 401 runs in T20Is at 17.43, while also contributing with the ball across formats. In T20 leagues, he has played 240 matches, scoring over 6,000 runs with five centuries and 80 wickets. In the IPL, Jacks played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, scoring an unbeaten 100 in eight innings, and was bought by Mumbai Indians for 2025. Known for his aggressive batting and useful off-spin, he continues to be a key all-rounder for England and franchises around the world.

On This Day - November 21, 1991 - Shashank Singh Was Born Today

When the spotlight fell on Shashank Singh, it was for his explosive innings of 61 not out off 29 balls for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. A right-hand batter and occasional right-arm medium and offbreak bowler, Shashank has built a career as a batting allrounder across multiple teams. He started with Delhi Daredevils in 2017, later moved to Rajasthan Royals (2019-21), then Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022, and finally found stability at Punjab Kings.

(Shashank Singh was born on November 21, 1991)

Shashank grew up playing in Mumbai's Kanga League, earning a reputation as a powerful six-hitter, though his unorthodox style delayed his entry into the domestic circuit. He spent a season with Puducherry in 2018-19 before joining Chhattisgarh, where he became a consistent performer. Notably, he played a crucial role in Chhattisgarh’s first domestic win over Mumbai and became the first Indian to score 150+ runs and take five wickets in the same List-A match against Manipur in 2023-24. In 91 T20s, he has scored 1,530 runs at an average of 27.32 and a strike rate of 145.29, including 10 fifties, while also taking 20 wickets. In IPL matches alone, he has 773 runs from 41 games at a strike rate of 157.75, establishing himself as a reliable finisher.

On This Day - November 21, 1970 - Justin Langer Was Born Today

As a coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, Justin Langer is widely respected for his remarkable career as an opening batter for Australia. Born on November 21, 1970, in Perth, he played international cricket from 1993 to 2007, earning nicknames like JL and Alfie. A left-handed batsman and occasional right-arm medium bowler, Langer became known for his grit and determination at the crease. In Tests, he played 105 matches, scoring 7,696 runs at an average of 45.27, including 23 centuries and 30 fifties, with a highest score of 250. He also took 73 catches. His first-class career was even more prolific, amassing 28,382 runs at 50.23, with 86 centuries.

(Justin Langer was born on November 21, 1970)

Although his ODI career was brief, he played eight matches and scored 160 runs. In T20s, he scored 1,015 runs in 41 games, maintaining a strike rate of 136.42. Langer formed a legendary opening partnership with Matthew Hayden, breaking records and redefining Australian batting. Despite facing injuries and tough competition, he consistently delivered under pressure and was Australia’s top scorer during the challenging series. Known for his courage against fast bowling, Langer’s career highlighted both resilience and skill. His contributions extend beyond playing, as he now guides players with the same dedication and passion that defined his cricketing journey.

On This Day - November 21, 2021 - India defeats New Zealand by 73 Runs

Starting the third T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 21, 2021, India put on a commanding performance to win by 73 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Winning the toss, India elected to bat first and set a challenging total of 184 for 7 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma led the way with a brilliant 56 off 31 balls, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes. Ishan Kishan contributed 29 off 21 balls, while Shreyas Iyer scored 25 and Venkatesh Iyer added 20. Deepak Chahar finished strongly with 21 not out off just 8 balls, ensuring India maintained a high scoring rate of 9.2 per over. Extras added 9 more runs to India’s total.

(India defeated New Zealand by 73 runs)

New Zealand struggled in reply, managing only 111 in 17.2 overs. Martin Guptill was the top scorer with 51 off 36 balls, but no other batter could make a significant impact. Axar Patel starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 9 runs, while Harshal Patel picked up 2 more. Deepak Chahar and Venkatesh Iyer also claimed a wicket each. New Zealand’s batting faltered against disciplined Indian bowling, and the match ended early with India’s bowlers dominating. Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Series, and Axar Patel earned Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling, highlighting India’s complete dominance.

On This Day - November 21, 2018 - Australia defeats India by 4 Runs

Playing the first T20I of India’s 2018 tour of Australia at Brisbane, the hosts set a challenging target despite rain interruptions. Australia batted first and scored 158 for 4 in 17 overs under the DLS method. Glenn Maxwell led the charge with 46 off 24 balls, while Chris Lynn contributed 37 off 20. Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten on 33, helping Australia reach a strong total. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets for 24 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed took a wicket each.

(Australia defeated India by 4 runs)

Chasing 174 as the revised target, India started strongly with Shikhar Dhawan smashing 76 off 42 balls. Dinesh Karthik also played a quickfire 30 off 13 deliveries, and Rishabh Pant scored 20. However, wickets fell at regular intervals, including captain Virat Kohli for 4. Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis struck crucial blows with the ball, picking up two wickets each, and Australia managed to defend their total by just 4 runs. Extras were costly for both sides, with India conceding 12 and Australia 6. Despite strong batting performances, India fell short, and Adam Zampa was named Player of the Match for his two wickets that turned the game in Australia’s favour.

On This Day - November 21, 2016 - India defeats England by 246 Runs

Winning the second Test at Visakhapatnam, India dominated England by 246 runs in a comprehensive performance. Electing to bat first, India posted a massive 455 in their first innings, powered by Cheteshwar Pujara’s 119 and Virat Kohli’s brilliant 167. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed a valuable 58, helping India build a strong total. England struggled in reply, managing only 255, with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 70, while Ashwin led India’s attack, taking 5 wickets. In the second innings, India added 204 more runs, with Kohli again leading the charge, scoring 81, supported by Jayant Yadav’s unbeaten 27.

(India defeated England by 246 runs)

England’s chase of 405 fell short as they were bowled out for 158. Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 and 3 wickets respectively, while Jayant Yadav claimed 3 crucial wickets. James Anderson scored 54 in England’s second innings, but no other batter offered significant resistance. Kohli’s twin centuries and consistent performance earned him the Player of the Match. India’s strong batting, coupled with disciplined bowling from Ashwin, Jadeja, and the Yadavs, ensured a dominant victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, showcasing their strength at home.

On This Day - November 21, 2014 - Australia defeats South Africa by 3 Wickets

Taking up the fourth ODI between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 21, 2014, it turned out to be an exciting day-night contest. South Africa batted first after winning the toss and putting up 267 for 8 in their 50 overs. AB de Villiers led the way with a commanding 91 off 88 balls, supported by David Miller’s 45 and Faf du Plessis’ 28. South Africa struggled to accelerate, losing wickets at regular intervals, and extras added 19 runs to their total. Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, and Mitchell Starc shared the wickets, keeping Australia in control.

(Australia defeated South Africa by 3 wickets)

Chasing 268, Australia had a shaky start with early wickets, including David Warner for 4. However, Steven Smith played a brilliant innings, scoring 104 off 112 balls, with 7 boundaries, anchoring the chase. Matthew Wade added a valuable 52, and James Faulkner’s unbeaten 34 off 19 balls helped maintain momentum. Despite losing 7 wickets, Australia reached 268 for 7 in 49 overs, winning the match by 3 wickets with 6 balls remaining. Smith’s outstanding all-round performance, including two catches, earned him the Player of the Match award. The win gave Australia a 3-1 lead in the five-match series, showcasing their ability to chase challenging totals under pressure.