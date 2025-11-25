On This Day In Cricket - November 25

As the date moves to November 25, cricket history celebrates the birth of legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in 1982, who became the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs. On this day in 2024, India recorded their biggest-ever Test win in Australia, thrashing the hosts by 295 runs in Perth behind Jasprit Bumrah’s inspired captaincy and eight wickets, plus centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Other notable events include Australia’s ten-wicket rout of England in Brisbane 1990, BJ Watling’s epic double-century powering New Zealand’s innings win over England in 2019, and birthdays of Peter Siddle (1984), Kerry O’Keeffe (1949), Manny Martindale (1909), and Javed Omar (1976).

On This Day - November 25, 2024 - India defeats Australia by 295 Runs

Winning the first Test in Perth by a massive 295 runs, India wrapped up a memorable victory on the fourth day itself. Resuming at 12/3 while chasing an impossible 534, Australia never recovered from Jasprit Bumrah’s early morning spell. The captain struck twice in the first hour, trapping McSweeney lbw for a four-ball duck and removing Labuschagne to make it 12/3. Siraj quickly sent back night-watchman Cummins, and soon Khawaja also edged to Pant. At 17/4, the match was effectively over as a contest.

(India defeated Australia by 295 runs in the first test)

Travis Head counter-attacked with a fearless 89 off 101 balls and added 82 with Mitchell Marsh (47), giving the sparse Perth crowd something to cheer. Once Bumrah returned to dismiss Head, caught behind, the lower order folded. Nitish Kumar Reddy got his first Test wicket by bowling Marsh, Washington Sundar cleaned up Starc and Lyon in the same over, and Harshit Rana finished the job by bowling Carey for 36. Australia were all out for 238 in 58.4 overs. Bumrah finished with 3/42 (match figures 8/72) and was rightly named Player of the Match. India took a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series and earned 12 crucial WTC points.

On This Day - November 25, 2022 - Arshdeep Singh Makes His ODI Debut

When the first ODI between India and New Zealand took place at Auckland on November 25 2022, it also marked the debut of left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in ODI cricket. India posted a strong total of 306 for 7 after a solid start from Shikhar Dhawan who scored 72 and Shubman Gill who added 50. Shreyas Iyer kept the innings going with 80 while Washington Sundar provided a late flourish with 37 from 16 balls. Arshdeep opened the bowling for India as New Zealand chased 307. It turned out to be a tough debut outing for the young pacer on a small ground.

(Arshdeep Singh made his ODI Debut on November 25, 2022)

Arshdeep bowled 8.1 overs and conceded 68 runs without taking a wicket. He did manage to beat the bat a few times but struggled for consistency against set batters. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson took charge of the chase with a massive unbeaten stand of 221. Latham was exceptional with 145 not out from 104 balls, while Williamson finished with 94 from 98 balls. New Zealand reached 309 for 3 in 47.1 overs and won by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining. Though the match did not go India’s way and Arshdeep had a difficult debut, the experience gave him a valuable understanding of ODI demands.

On This Day - November 25, 1993 - Akash Madhwal was Born Today

The pacer Akash Madhwal has built a steady career across formats with his strong right-arm medium-fast bowling. Born in 1993 in Roorkee, he has represented Uttarakhand, Mumbai Indians, and now the Rajasthan Royals. His rise began when he was a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021. Mumbai Indians picked him up during the 2022 season, and he soon became a key option, especially during IPL 2023 when the team missed Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Madhwal produced a breakthrough performance in IPL 2023, taking 14 wickets in 8 matches.

(Akash Madhwal was born on November 25, 1993)

His spell of 5 for 5 in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants remains a career highlight and is one of the best figures by an Indian bowler in IPL history. Overall in the league, he has 23 wickets in 17 matches with a best of 5 for 5. In domestic cricket, he has played 14 first-class games, taking 16 wickets, and has 25 wickets in 22 List A matches. His best returns have come in T20 cricket, where he has taken 58 wickets in 50 games with an average of 25.77.

On This Day - November 25, 1984 - Peter Siddle Was Born Today

The bowler who became one of Australia’s most reliable fast men, Peter Siddle enjoyed a long career built on effort, accuracy and heart. Across 67 Tests from 2008 to 2019, he delivered 13907 balls and picked up 221 wickets at an average of 30.66, with best figures of 6 for 54. His ability to bowl long spells made him a key figure during Australia’s transition years, and he produced 8 five-wicket hauls along with a famous hat trick on his 26th birthday in the 2010 Ashes opener at Brisbane. Siddle also played 20 ODIs and 2 T20Is, but his true impact came in red ball cricket.

(Peter Siddle was born on November 25, 1984)

In domestic first-class cricket, he finished with an outstanding 792 wickets from 231 matches at 26.20, proving his consistency over nearly two decades. He was equally influential in the BBL, taking 111 wickets in 93 games, highlighted by two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5 for 16. A tireless worker, Siddle’s career included memorable comebacks, including his return after a serious back injury and his unexpected Test recall in 2018. His final years saw strong performances for Victoria, Essex and Adelaide Strikers. By the time he finished, Siddle had earned respect not just for his wickets but for his commitment and discipline across formats.

On This Day - November 25, 1982 - Jhulan Goswami Was Born Today

As a bowler, Jhulan Goswami built a career that stands among the greatest in women’s cricket. Playing internationally from 2002 to 2022, she became India’s most successful fast bowler with a remarkable record across formats. In WODIs, she appeared in 204 matches and delivered 10005 balls, taking 255 wickets at an impressive average of 22.04, with a best of 6 for 31. Her economy rate of 3.37 and 2 five wicket hauls underline her consistency and skill over two decades. In Tests, she played 12 matches and claimed 44 wickets, highlighted by her famous 10 for 78 against England in 2006, which remains one of the best match figures in women’s cricket.

(Jhulan Goswami was born on November 25, 1982)

She also earned 56 wickets in 68 WT20Is, with a best of 5/11. Goswami contributed valuable lower-order runs as well, scoring 1228 in WODIs and 291 in Tests, including two Test fifties and a top score of 69. Her longevity is notable, with a career spanning 19 years and 262 days, one of the longest in women’s cricket. Along the way, she collected major honours such as the ICC Women’s Player of the Year in 2007, the Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri in 2012. Jhulan Goswami’s career remains a benchmark for fast bowling in the women’s game.

On This Day - November 25, 2021 - India gets 258/4 on Day 1 against New Zealand

Starting the summary with a look at how day 1 unfolded in the first Test at Kanpur, India ended the opening day in a steady position at 258 for 4 after choosing to bat first. The morning session saw mixed fortunes. Mayank Agarwal fell early for 13, while Shubman Gill looked fluent and scored 52 off 93 balls before being bowled by Kyle Jamieson. Cheteshwar Pujara worked hard for his 26 but was dismissed shortly before lunch, leaving India at 82 for 2. Ajinkya Rahane tried to rebuild and added 35 runs, yet he could not convert his start as Jamieson struck again.

(India gets 258/4 on day 1 against New Zealand)

The real stability came from debutant Shreyas Iyer, who looked confident right from the start. He reached 75 not out by stumps, showing excellent temperament in his first Test innings. Ravindra Jadeja supported him well with an unbeaten 50, playing patiently and rotating the strike with ease. New Zealand’s bowlers kept good control throughout the day, especially Tim Southee, who picked up 2 wickets for 43 runs. Jamieson was the standout bowler with 2 wickets as well. Despite the disciplined bowling, India managed to finish the day with a strong partnership, giving them a solid foundation for the rest of the Test.

On This Day - November 25, 2019 - New Zealand defeats England by an Innings and 65 Runs

Defeating the visitors with complete authority, New Zealand claimed an innings and 65 run victory over England in the 1st Test at Mount Maunganui. England posted 353 in the first innings, built around Ben Stokes with 91, Joe Denly with 74, and Rory Burns with 52. Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 4 wickets, while Neil Wagner took 3. New Zealand replied with a massive 615 for 9 declared. BJ Watling produced the match-turning innings with a marathon 205 from 473 balls, supported strongly by Mitchell Santner, who added 126.

(New Zealand defeats England by an Innings and 65 Runs)

Colin de Grandhomme contributed 65, and Kane Williamson made 51. Their big partnerships drained England across 201 overs. Sam Curran took 3 wickets while Jack Leach and Ben Stokes picked 2 each. Trailing by 262, England struggled again in the second innings and were bowled out for 197. Joe Denly top-scored with 35, while Sam Curran and Jofra Archer added late resistance with 29 and 30. Wagner dominated with 5 wickets and Santner added 3. New Zealand controlled the match after day 2 and never allowed England back, securing a convincing win and taking a 1 0 lead in the series.