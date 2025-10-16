On This Day In Cricket - October 16

As the day of October 16 unfolds in cricket history, Jacques Kallis was born in 1975, emerging as one of the greatest all-rounders ever, with masterful centuries, over 10,000 Test and ODI runs, and 292 wickets, retiring after a match-winning ton in 2013. In 1975, elegant Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh entered the world, dazzling with consistent scores including hundreds against Pakistan, though his overseas struggles led to an early exit. Kapil Dev debuted in 1978, laying foundations for 434 wickets and 5,248 runs. Jimmy Sinclair, born 1876, scored South Africa's first three Test centuries as a brutal hitter and bowler. Brian Lara's explosive 169 in a 1995 Sharjah ODI fell just short of defending 334, while Allan Donald's 11 wickets sealed South Africa's win over Zimbabwe in Harare that year.

On This Day - October 16, 1978 - Kapil Dev Makes his Test Debut for India

The debut of Kapil Dev in Test cricket came during the first Test between India and Pakistan at Faisalabad from October 16 to 21, 1978. Pakistan, electing to bat first, posted a huge total of 503 for 8 declared, powered by Zaheer Abbas’ brilliant 176 and Javed Miandad’s unbeaten 154. For India, the experienced spin trio of Bishan Bedi, Chandrasekhar, and Prasanna shared all the wickets, while Kapil went wicketless in his 16 overs, conceding 71 runs. In reply, India put up a strong fight with Gundappa Viswanath scoring 145 and Sunil Gavaskar 89, as they reached 462 for 9 declared.

(Kapil Dev made his Test Debut on October 16, 1978)

Pakistan’s Mushtaq Mohammad impressed with the ball, taking four wickets. In their second innings, Pakistan declared at 264 for 4, with Asif Iqbal making 104 and Zaheer Abbas adding 96. Chasing 306 on the final day, India finished safely at 43 without loss, with Gavaskar and Chauhan unbeaten. Although Kapil Dev did not take a wicket in his first Test, his pace and energy were noticeable. The match ended in a draw, but it marked the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket as Kapil started his journey that would eventually make him one of India’s greatest all-rounders.

On This Day - October 16, 1991 - Shardul Thakur Was Born Today

The birthday of Shardul Thakur, born on October 16, 1991, in Palghar, Maharashtra, marks the rise of a spirited fast bowler who made his international debut for India in 2017. Known for his ability to swing the ball and deliver crucial breakthroughs, Shardul has represented India across formats and built a reputation as a genuine match-winner. In 13 Test matches, he has taken 33 wickets with best figures of 7 for 61 and scored 377 runs, including four fifties. His ODI career includes 47 matches with 65 wickets at an average of 30.98 and a fifty to his name.

(Shardul Thakur was born on October 16, 1991)

In T20Is, he has 33 wickets from 25 games. In domestic cricket, Shardul has been a consistent performer for Mumbai, picking up over 300 first-class wickets. His IPL journey began in 2015 with Punjab, followed by successful stints with Pune, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. He has played 105 IPL matches, claiming 107 wickets and scoring a brisk 325 runs. His best IPL season came in 2021 when he finished among the top wicket-takers. A two-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings, Shardul Thakur’s fighting spirit and all-round contributions have made him one of India’s most dependable cricketers in recent years.

On This Day - October 16, 1992 - Veda Krishnamurthy was Born Today

Celebrating her big day, Veda Krishnamurthy, born on October 16, 1992, marks the journey of one of India’s most spirited women cricketers. A right-handed middle order batter and part-time leg break bowler, Veda represented India between 2011 and 2020, leaving behind several memorable performances. In her 48 One Day Internationals, she scored 829 runs at an average of 25.90, with eight half-centuries and a highest score of 71. Known for her aggressive intent, she struck 90 fours and 6 sixes while maintaining a steady strike rate of 76.90.

(Veda Krishnamurthy was born on October 16, 1992)

In T20 Internationals, Veda played 76 matches, amassing 875 runs at an average of 18.61 with two fifties, including a best of 57 not out. She was also sharp in the field, taking 38 catches in the format. Although she bowled occasionally, she picked up three wickets in ODIs with best figures of 2 for 14. Beyond the international arena, Veda featured in leagues such as the Women’s Premier League for Gujarat Giants and the Women’s Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes. Her last appearance for India came in the 2020 T20 World Cup final, after which she announced her retirement in July 2025, closing a determined and passionate cricketing career.

On This Day - October 16, 1975 - Jacques Kallis Was Born Today

Jacques Kallis, born October 16, 1975, in Cape Town, epitomized all-round excellence for South Africa from 1995 to 2014. Across 166 Tests, he scored 13,289 runs at 55.37 average, including 45 centuries and 58 fifties. ODIs produced 11,579 runs at 44.36 with 17 hundreds and T20Is added 666 at 119.35 strike rate. Bowling yielded 292 Test and 273 ODI wickets, best Test 6 for 54, plus over 200 Test catches.

(Jacques Kallis was born on October 16, 1975)

Honours included ICC Player of the Year 2005 and Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2013. IPL appearances with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore demonstrated adaptability. Kallis anchored batting, extracted seam movement, and excelled in slips, prioritizing team success. Retiring among all-time leaders, his elegant strokes and strategic bowling shaped South African dominance, setting enduring standards for all-rounders.

On This Day - October 16, 2023 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets

In the 14th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at Lucknow, Australia registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Sri Lanka to claim their first victory of the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made a strong start with openers Pathum Nissanka scoring 61 and Kusal Perera hitting 78. The duo added 125 runs for the first wicket before a dramatic collapse saw Sri Lanka lose all ten wickets for just 84 more runs, finishing at 209 in 43.3 overs. Adam Zampa was the star with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 47 runs, while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets each.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets)

Chasing 210, Australia recovered from early blows as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne to finish with 3 for 38. However, Mitchell Marsh steadied the innings with a quick 52 off 51 balls, while Josh Inglis added 58 from 59 balls. Glenn Maxwell’s explosive 31 not out and Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 20 ensured Australia reached the target in just 35.2 overs with 88 balls remaining. Zampa was named Player of the Match for his crucial spell that turned the game in Australia’s favor.

On This Day - October 16, 2021 - Mumbai Indians defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets

Sensing the momentum from the start, Mumbai Indians outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi, securing an eight wicket win with 19 balls to spare. Batting first after winning the toss, Kolkata struggled early as their top order collapsed to 42 for 4 inside eight overs. Eoin Morgan steadied the innings with an unbeaten 39 off 29 balls, while Pat Cummins provided a strong finish with 53 not out from 36 deliveries, helping KKR post a modest 148 for 5 in 20 overs. Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with figures of 2 for 18, well supported by Jasprit Bumrah who gave away only 22 runs in his four overs.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets)

In reply, Mumbai’s chase was led by Quinton de Kock’s commanding unbeaten 78 off 44 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes. Captain Rohit Sharma contributed 35, setting up a solid 94 run opening stand. Hardik Pandya’s quick 21 off 11 balls ensured a comfortable finish as Mumbai reached 149 for 2 in 16.5 overs. With this victory, Mumbai Indians strengthened their top position in the points table, while Quinton de Kock was deservedly named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.

On This Day - October 16, 2016 - India defeats New Zealand by 6 Wickets

Starting the ODI series on a strong note, India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first match at Dharamsala on October 16, 2016. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India’s seamers dominated the conditions. Hardik Pandya made a memorable ODI debut, taking 3 for 31, while Amit Mishra also picked up three wickets. Umesh Yadav’s early strikes removed Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, leaving New Zealand reeling at 43 for 4. Only Tom Latham stood firm, carrying his bat for a composed 79 off 98 balls, while Tim Southee’s quick 55 from 45 balls pushed the total to 190 in 43.5 overs.

(India defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets)

In reply, India chased the target comfortably, reaching 194 for 4 in just 33.1 overs. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 85 not out from 81 balls, hitting nine boundaries and a six. Ajinkya Rahane added 33, and captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 21 before Kohli and Kedar Jadhav finished the chase with ease. India’s clinical all-round display, led by Pandya’s debut performance and Kohli’s class, gave them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with 101 balls to spare.