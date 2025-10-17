On This Day in Cricket - October 17

For the fans, the day of October 17 shines with cricketing legends and dramatic feats. Born in 1970, India's Anil Kumble mastered legspin without prodigious turn, claiming 619 Test wickets, including a historic 10 for 74 against Pakistan in 1999 and key roles in overseas wins like Headingley 2002. In 1965, Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva entered the world, enchanting with elegant shots, peaking with a World Cup final heroics in 1996 and six consecutive Test centuries in 1997. New Zealand's Martin Donnelly, born 1917, dazzled post-WWII with a scintillating 206 at Lord's in 1949. Australia's Mark Taylor equaled Don Bradman's 334 in Peshawar 1998, declaring boldly at 599 for 4. Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath sealed an innings win over West Indies in Galle 2015 with his fifth ten-wicket haul.

On This Day - October 17, 1970 - Anil Kumble Was Born Today

As the spearhead of India’s spin attack for nearly two decades, Anil Kumble carved his name among the greatest bowlers in cricket history. Playing from 1990 to 2008, the leg spinner claimed 619 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 29.65, including 35 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-wicket matches. His unforgettable 10 for 74 against Pakistan in Delhi remains one of the finest bowling feats in the game’s history. In One Day Internationals, Kumble picked up 337 wickets in 271 matches with best figures of 6 for 12. Known more for accuracy and bounce than big turn, he was India’s go-to match-winner, especially on home soil.

(Anil Kumble was born on October 17, 1970)

Kumble was also a determined lower-order batter, scoring 2506 Test runs with a memorable unbeaten 110 against England at The Oval in 2007. Beyond statistics, he was admired for his grit, famously bowling with a bandaged jaw in Antigua in 2002. After leading India to a series win over Pakistan as captain, he retired in 2008 as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Post-retirement, Kumble served as Karnataka Cricket Association president and later coached the Indian team in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of skill, discipline, and unshakeable commitment to the game.

On This Day - October 17, 1994 - Ben Duckett Was Born Today

Being the opener of the England cricket team, Ben Duckett has built a solid reputation across all formats with his attacking batting and consistent performances. Born on October 17, 1994, in Kent, Duckett made his international debut in 2016 and has since represented England in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. In 38 Tests, he has scored 2872 runs at an average of 42.86, including 6 centuries and 16 fifties, with a highest score of 182. His ODI record is equally impressive, with 1226 runs in 28 matches at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 103.11, which includes 3 hundreds and 8 fifties.

(Ben Duckett was born on October 17, 1994)

In T20Is, Duckett has accumulated 527 runs in 20 innings, maintaining a brisk strike rate of 153.64. On the domestic front, he has been a prolific run-scorer in first-class cricket with 11,411 runs, including 30 centuries, while in T20s, he has over 5,300 runs at a strike rate of 140.18. Over the years, he has played for several teams including Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Birmingham Phoenix, and franchises in leagues. Known for his aggressive stroke play and adaptability, Duckett remains one of England’s most reliable and entertaining top-order batters.

On This Day - October 17, 2024 - India Gets All-Out for 46 Runs against New Zealand on Day 2

The second day of the Bengaluru Test between India and New Zealand belonged completely to the visitors. Resuming after a rain-hit opening day, India were bundled out for just 46 runs in their first innings, their lowest total at home. Matt Henry led the destruction with an exceptional spell of 5 for 15, while Will O’Rourke backed him up with 4 for 22. None of the Indian batters could settle, with Rishabh Pant’s 20 being the top score as India collapsed inside 32 overs.

(India was all-out for 46 runs on day 2 against New Zealand)

In reply, New Zealand began confidently with Tom Latham and Devon Conway putting on 67 for the first wicket. Conway played fluently, smashing 91 off 105 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. Rachin Ravindra then continued the momentum with an unbeaten 22 as New Zealand finished the day strongly at 180 for 3 in 50 overs. Will Young added 33, while Jadeja, Ashwin, and Kuldeep shared the wickets for India. By stumps, New Zealand were firmly in control, leading by 134 runs with seven wickets in hand, setting themselves up for a dominant position in the match.

On This Day - October 17, 2023 - Netherlands defeats South Africa by 38 Runs

Winning against the mighty South Africans, the Netherlands created one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a memorable 38-run victory at Dharamsala. After being sent in to bat in a rain-shortened 43-over game, the Netherlands were struggling at 112 for 6 before captain Scott Edwards led a remarkable recovery. His unbeaten 78 from 69 balls, supported by Roelof van der Merwe’s quick 29 and Aryan Dutt’s explosive 23 off just 9 deliveries, helped the Dutch post a competitive total of 245 for 8.

(Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs)

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi took two wickets each but conceded runs late in the innings. In reply, the Proteas faltered early, slipping to 44 for 4 inside 12 overs. David Miller tried to fight back with 43, while Keshav Maharaj made 40, but regular wickets kept the chase under pressure. Logan van Beek starred with the ball, taking 3 for 60, while Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede claimed two each as South Africa were bowled out for 207 in 42.5 overs. Edwards was named Player of the Match for his captain’s knock and sharp wicketkeeping, guiding the Netherlands to their first-ever World Cup win over a Test-playing nation.

On This Day - October 17, 2020 - Delhi Capitals defeats Chennai Super Kings by 5 Wickets

The century by Shikhar Dhawan powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah in the 2020 IPL. Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai posted 179 for 4 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis led the way with 58 off 47 balls, while Shane Watson made 36. In the final overs, Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 45 from 25 balls and Ravindra Jadeja’s quick 33 from just 13 deliveries lifted the total to a competitive score. Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler for Delhi with two wickets, while Rabada and Deshpande picked one each.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets)

In reply, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw early but Dhawan played a stunning innings, carrying his bat for an unbeaten 101 from 58 balls with 14 fours and a six. Despite little support from others, his calm and control kept the chase alive. With 21 runs needed from the last two overs, Axar Patel smashed 21 not out off just five balls, including three sixes, to seal victory with one ball to spare. Deepak Chahar was the pick of the CSK bowlers with two wickets for 18 runs. Dhawan was named Player of the Match for his maiden T20 century.

On This Day - October 17, 2020 - Royal Challengers Bangalore defeats Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets

During the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with 2 balls to spare. Rajasthan Royals, after winning the toss, posted 177 for 6 in their 20 overs. Captain Steven Smith led from the front with a fine 57 off 36 balls, while Robin Uthappa played a quick 41 from 22 deliveries at the top. Chris Morris was the pick of the RCB bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 26 runs in his 4 overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2 for 34.

(Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets)

Chasing 178, RCB’s innings was anchored by Virat Kohli, who scored 43 from 32 balls, and Devdutt Padikkal’s steady 35. However, it was AB de Villiers who stole the show with a breathtaking unbeaten 55 off just 22 balls, including one four and six massive sixes. His late onslaught turned the game decisively in RCB’s favour, as they reached 179 for 3 in 19.4 overs. Gurkeerat Singh supported him with 19 not out. Despite efforts from Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, and Rahul Tewatia who picked a wicket each, Rajasthan couldn’t stop the chase. AB de Villiers was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock that sealed two important points for RCB.

On This Day - October 17, 2014 - India defeats West Indies by 59 Runs

In the match played at Dharamsala on October 17, 2014, India defeated West Indies by 59 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 330 for 6 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a brilliant 127 from 114 balls, including 13 fours and 3 sixes, marking a return to form. Ajinkya Rahane supported him well with 68, while Suresh Raina added a quick 71 off just 58 balls. The Indian top order dominated the West Indian bowlers, with only Sulieman Benn managing to keep things tight, conceding just 30 runs in his 8 overs.

(India defeated West Indies by 59 runs)

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 271 in 48.1 overs. Marlon Samuels played a superb lone hand, scoring 112 from 106 balls with 9 fours and 6 sixes, but lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup. Andre Russell’s explosive 46 from 23 balls gave brief hope, but India’s bowlers struck regularly. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami all took two wickets each, sealing the win comfortably. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his outstanding century that set up India’s victory.