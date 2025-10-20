On This Day In Cricket - October 20

When the New Zealand women's team clinched their first T20I World Cup title in 2024, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in Dubai, Amelia Kerr shone with 43 runs and key wickets. Earlier that day, New Zealand's men secured their first Test win in India in 36 years in Bengaluru, with Matt Henry’s 5 for 15 and centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. In 1978, Virender Sehwag, a fearless Indian batsman, was born, later scoring two Test triple-centuries. In 1966, Allan Donald, South Africa’s pace legend, was born. In 1995, Sri Lanka won their first major ODI series in Sharjah.

On This Day - October 20, 1978 - Virender Sehwag Was Born Today

The birthday of Virender Sehwag, born on October 20, 1978, in Delhi, marks the arrival of one of India’s most fearless and entertaining cricketers. Known for his attacking style and minimal footwork, Sehwag changed the way Test batting was viewed. In a career spanning from 1999 to 2013, he played 104 Tests, scoring 8586 runs at an average of 49.34, including 23 centuries and two triple hundreds, the first Indian to achieve that feat. His highest score of 319 came against South Africa. In ODIs, Sehwag represented India in 251 matches, amassing 8273 runs at a strike rate of over 104, with 15 hundreds and 38 fifties.

(Virender Sehwag was born on October 20, 1978)

He also held the record for the highest ODI score for a time, smashing 219 against West Indies in Indore. In T20Is, he featured in 19 games, scoring 394 runs at a blazing strike rate of 145. Sehwag was also a handy part-time off-spinner, claiming 40 Test and 96 ODI wickets. In the IPL, he scored 2728 runs in 104 matches, including two centuries. Sehwag’s fearless approach, quick run-scoring, and ability to dominate bowlers made him one of India’s greatest openers and a true original in world cricket.

On This Day - October 20, 1963 - Navjot Singh Sidhu Was Born Today

The birthday of Navjot Singh Sidhu, born on October 20, 1963, in Patiala, marks the celebration of a cricketer who brought both flair and determination to Indian cricket. A right-handed opening batter, Sidhu represented India from 1983 to 1999, playing 51 Tests and 136 One Day Internationals. In Tests, he scored 3202 runs at an impressive average of 42.13, with 9 centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 201 against the West Indies in 1996-97, an innings that lasted more than 11 hours.

(Navjot Singh Sidhu was born on October 20, 1963)

In ODIs, he made 4413 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of nearly 70, with 6 hundreds and 33 fifties, including a best of 134 not out. In domestic cricket, Sidhu played 157 First-Class matches and scored 9571 runs with 27 centuries and 50 fifties, along with 7186 runs in 205 List A games. Known for his attacking play against spinners, he famously smashed eight sixes in an innings of 124 against Sri Lanka and consistently performed against Australia’s top bowlers. After retiring, Sidhu became a lively commentator and TV personality, remembered for his witty quotes and energetic personality that matched his bold approach on the field.

On This Day - October 20, 1991 - Mitchell Marsh Was Born Today

As the youngest member of Australia’s famous Marsh cricketing family, Mitchell Marsh has built a strong all-round career across formats since debuting in 2011. A powerful right-hand batter and useful medium pacer, Marsh has represented Australia in 46 Tests, 96 ODIs, and 76 T20Is. In Tests, he has scored 2083 runs at an average of 28.53 with three centuries, including a memorable 181, and has taken 51 wickets. His ODI record stands out with 3000 runs at 37.03 and 57 wickets, while in T20Is he has 1996 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 along with 17 wickets.

(Mitchell Marsh was born on October 20, 1991)

Marsh’s defining moments came when he led Australia to the 2021 T20 World Cup title with a match-winning 77 not out in the final, and again during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where his aggressive batting made a big impact. His return to Test cricket in the 2023 Ashes produced a brilliant century at Headingley. Domestically, he has over 6400 first-class and 5400 T20 runs. Despite frequent injuries, he has been a key player in the IPL, featuring for six teams and scoring 1292 runs with 37 wickets. Named Allan Border Medallist in 2024, Marsh remains one of Australia’s most dynamic all-rounders.

On This Day - October 20, 2016 - Ben Duckett Makes his Test Debut

Starting his career in Test cricket, Ben Duckett made his debut for England in the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram in October 2016. England batted first after winning the toss, and Duckett, opening the innings with Alastair Cook, scored 14 runs from 35 balls before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The debutant showed brief promise but found it tough against Bangladesh’s spinners on a turning track. England managed 293 runs, with Moeen Ali (68) and Jonny Bairstow (52) leading the charge, while Miraz claimed six wickets.

(Ben Duckett made his Test Debut on October 20, 2016)

In the second innings, Duckett again opened with Cook and added 15 runs from 34 deliveries before falling to Shakib Al Hasan. Despite the modest scores of 14 and 15, his debut gave a glimpse of his aggressive intent and willingness to take on spin early in his career. England eventually posted 240 in their second innings, setting Bangladesh a target of 286. Ben Stokes’ all-round brilliance guided England to a narrow 22-run win, sealing a 1-0 series lead. For Duckett, it was a challenging debut on spin-friendly conditions, but it marked the beginning of his journey in international Test cricket.

On This Day - October 20, 2024 - New Zealand Women defeats South Africa Women by 32 Runs to Win the T20 World Cup

Winning the Finals of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, New Zealand Women scripted history by defeating South Africa Women by 32 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Batting first after South Africa elected to field, New Zealand posted a strong total of 158 for 5 in their 20 overs. Amelia Kerr played a key role with a composed 43 off 38 balls, while Brooke Halliday’s quick 38 from 28 deliveries added valuable momentum. Suzie Bates also chipped in with 32 runs, setting up a solid foundation. For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the most successful bowler with figures of 2 for 31.

(New Zealand Women won the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024)

In reply, South Africa’s chase never gathered pace as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Captain Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 33 runs from 27 balls, but none of the other batters could convert their starts. The Kiwi bowlers dominated, with Amelia Kerr leading the way once again, taking 3 for 24. Rosemary Mair also impressed with 3 wickets for 25 runs, ensuring South Africa were restricted to 126 for 9. Amelia Kerr was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series as New Zealand lifted their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title, marking a historic night for the White Ferns.

On This Day - October 20, 2023 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 62 Runs

The match where Australia faced Pakistan at Bengaluru in the 2023 World Cup turned into a batting spectacle led by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Both openers dominated from the start, stitching together a massive 259-run partnership for the first wicket. Warner smashed a brilliant 163 from 124 balls with 14 fours and 9 sixes, while Marsh hammered 121 off 108 deliveries. Their powerful hitting took Australia to a commanding total of 367 for 9 in 50 overs, despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s excellent spell of 5 for 54. In reply, Pakistan began confidently with openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq adding 134 runs for the first wicket.

(Australia defeats Pakistan by 62 runs)

Shafique made 64 and Imam scored 70, but once they fell, the chase lost momentum. Adam Zampa turned the game firmly in Australia’s favor with his four wickets for 53 runs. Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with two wickets each as Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs. Despite a few solid contributions, none of the middle-order batters could sustain the charge. Warner was named Player of the Match as Australia claimed a comfortable 62-run win and strengthened their position in the tournament standings.

On This Day - October 20, 2020 - King XI Punjab defeats Delhi Capitals by 5 Wickets

The match where Kings XI Punjab kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai was a thrilling contest of skill and momentum. Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals posted 164 for 5, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century from Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander smashed 106 from 61 balls, hitting 12 fours and 3 sixes, carrying his bat through the innings while wickets fell regularly at the other end. Mohammed Shami impressed for Punjab with 2 for 28, while Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, and James Neesham picked one wicket each.

(Kings XI Punjab defeats Delhi Capitals by 5 Wickets)

Chasing 165, Punjab began aggressively but lost early wickets, including KL Rahul for 15 and Mayank Agarwal for 5. Chris Gayle’s quick 29 off 13 balls gave them early momentum before Nicholas Pooran took charge. Pooran played a match-winning innings of 53 from just 28 balls, striking six fours and three sixes. Maxwell’s 32 and Deepak Hooda’s composed 15 not out ensured Punjab reached the target in 19 overs at 167 for 5. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets but couldn’t stop Punjab’s charge. Despite Dhawan’s heroics, Kings XI secured their third consecutive win and two crucial points in the playoff race.

On This Day - October 20, 2016 - New Zealand defeats India by 6 Runs

In the second ODI between India and New Zealand at Delhi on October 20, 2016, the visitors secured a narrow six-run victory to level the series 1-1. Batting first after India chose to field, New Zealand posted 242 for 9 in their 50 overs. Captain Kane Williamson anchored the innings with a superb 118 off 128 balls, striking 14 fours and a six. He was well supported by Tom Latham, who made 46 off 46 balls, while Amit Mishra was India’s best bowler with figures of 3 for 60. Jasprit Bumrah also impressed with 3 for 35 from his 10 overs.

(New Zealand defeated India by 6 Runs)

Chasing 243, India fell just short, being bowled out for 236 in 49.3 overs. Kedar Jadhav top-scored with a quick 41 from 37 balls, while MS Dhoni added 39 and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 36. However, India’s middle order failed to convert starts into big scores. For New Zealand, Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 52, while Trent Boult’s economical spell of 2 for 25 in 10 overs proved decisive. Williamson was named Player of the Match for his match-winning century that guided New Zealand to their first win of the tour.