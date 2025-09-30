On This Day In Cricket - September 30

Being the day of notable cricketing milestones, September 30 marks the birth of controversial Australian umpire Darrell Hair in 1952, known for his role in Test cricket’s only forfeit in 2006. In 1869, Australian fast bowler Ernie Jones, the first to be no-balled for throwing in a Test, was born. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, born in 1986, later set ODI records with a 237 not out in the 2015 World Cup. West Indies’ Allan Rae, born in 1922, averaged 46 in Tests. In 2022, Jamaica Tallawahs won the CPL title, led by Brandon King’s unbeaten 83.

On This Day - September 30, 2012 - India defeats Pakistan by 8 Wickets

When the arch-rivals India and Pakistan met in the 2012 ICC World T20 Super Eights clash at Colombo, the contest promised intensity but turned one-sided. Pakistan, after electing to bat first, struggled against India’s disciplined attack and were bundled out for 128 in 19.4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not part of this game, but the bowling unit shone as Lakshmipathy Balaji picked 3 for 22, while Ashwin and Yuvraj grabbed two wickets each. Virat Kohli even chipped in with the wicket of skipper Mohammad Hafeez.

(India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets)

Shoaib Malik with 28 and Umar Akmal’s 21 were the only notable contributions in a batting line-up that looked nervous throughout. Chasing 129, India lost Gautam Gambhir for a duck early, but Kohli played one of his finest T20 knocks. He struck an unbeaten 78 from 61 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes, pacing the innings beautifully. Virender Sehwag supported with 29 before Yuvraj Singh sealed the game with a steady 19 not out. India reached 129 for 2 in just 17 overs, winning by 8 wickets with 18 balls to spare. Kohli’s all-round brilliance with bat and ball earned him the Player of the Match as India dominated their rivals to keep their tournament hopes alive.

On This Day - September 30, 1998 - Kamindu Mendis was Born Today

The birthday of Kamindu Mendis, born on September 30, 1998 in Galle, marked the arrival of one of Sri Lanka’s most unique allrounders. Known for his rare ability to bowl spin with both arms, he has steadily built a reputation as a versatile cricketer. Since making his international debut in 2018, Mendis has played across all three formats for Sri Lanka. His Test record stands out the most, scoring 1316 runs in 14 matches at an outstanding average of 62.66, including five centuries and five fifties, with a highest score of 182 not out. In ODIs, he has collected 464 runs in 24 games with three half-centuries, while in T20Is he has 528 runs in 33 matches with a best of 65 not out.

(Kamindu Mendis was born on September 30, 1998)

Domestically, Mendis has been highly consistent, scoring over 5000 runs in 58 first-class matches at an average above 61, backed by 18 hundreds. His List A career has seen him make 2506 runs, while in T20s he has contributed 2279 runs with 14 fifties. With the ball, he has picked up 70 List A wickets and 31 in first-class cricket, showing his value as a part-time option. Having also played in leagues like the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the LPL, Kamindu Mendis continues to grow as a dependable modern-day all-rounder.

On This Day - September 30, 2021 - Yastika Bhatia Makes her Test Debut

On September 30, 2021, Indian women’s team played their first ever day night Test against Australia at Carrara, it also marked the Test debut of Yastika Bhatia. The left handed batter, who had just broken into the side, walked in at number five in the first innings. She showed positive intent and struck three boundaries before falling for 19 off 40 balls to Ellyse Perry. In the second innings, Yastika had a brief stay at the crease as she was bowled by Ashleigh Gardner for just 3 runs from 12 deliveries.

(Yastika Bhatia made her Test Debut on September 30, 2021)

Although she could not make a big score, Yastika’s presence in the middle order was important for India, who posted 377 for 8 declared in the first innings and later 135 for 3 declared in the second. The match eventually ended in a draw, with India in control for most parts. Smriti Mandhana was the star with a brilliant century, while the Indian bowlers Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma kept Australia in check. For Yastika, the game was a valuable experience in the longest format, testing her patience and technique under lights. It was the beginning of her red ball career, giving her a taste of the challenges at the highest level.

On This Day - September 30, 2021 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 Wickets

As the Sunrisers Hyderabad met Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on September 30, 2021, it was a must-win game for SRH to keep their hopes alive. Batting first, SRH struggled to build momentum and managed only 134 for 7 in their 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha held the innings together with 44 from 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad chipped in with 18 runs each. Rashid Khan added a quick 17 not out, but the rest of the batting faltered against disciplined CSK bowling. Josh Hazlewood starred with 3 for 24, while Dwayne Bravo was equally effective with 2 for 17.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets)

In reply, CSK got off to a strong start through openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, who added 75 runs for the first wicket. Gaikwad scored 45 from 38 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes, while du Plessis contributed 41 off 36 balls. Though Jason Holder briefly pulled things back with 3 wickets, including both openers, CSK remained in control. Ambati Rayudu’s 17 not out and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 14 finished the job with 2 balls to spare, guiding CSK to 139 for 4. The six-wicket win confirmed CSK’s spot in the playoffs, while SRH’s ninth defeat of the season knocked them out of contention.

On This Day - September 30, 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Rajasthan Royals by 37 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders faced Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on September 30, 2020 and the young pacers stole the show as KKR secured a convincing 37-run victory. Batting first after Rajasthan chose to field, KKR posted 174 for 6 in their 20 overs. Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a steady 47 from 34 balls, while Andre Russell provided a quick 24 off 14 deliveries. Eoin Morgan finished strongly with an unbeaten 34 from 23 balls, ensuring the side crossed the 170-run mark. Jofra Archer was the standout bowler for Rajasthan, taking 2 for 18 in his four overs, while Tom Curran and Jaydev Unadkat chipped in with one wicket each.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs)

In reply, Rajasthan Royals struggled right from the start. Captain Steven Smith fell cheaply for 3, and Sanju Samson could only manage 8. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led the charge for KKR, picking up two wickets each and dismantling the Royals’ top order. Despite a fighting 54 not out from Tom Curran off 36 balls, Rajasthan never looked in control and ended at 137 for 9. Mavi’s spell of 2 for 20 earned him the Player of the Match award. With this win, KKR’s young pace attack repaid the team’s faith in them with a clinical performance.

On This Day - September 30, 2019 - India gets to 264/6 on Day 1 against West Indies

For the opening day of the second Test between India and West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, India had a steady outing with the bat and closed at 264 for 5 in 90 overs. After electing to field, West Indies struck early when Jason Holder removed KL Rahul for 13, and Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply for 6. Mayank Agarwal looked solid and reached a patient half-century before falling for 55. Virat Kohli then anchored the innings with a well-constructed 76 from 163 balls, hitting 10 fours.

(India made 264/6 on day 1 against West Indies)

He added useful runs with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 24, but both departed before India could fully stamp their authority. At 164 for 4, the innings was delicately poised. However, Hanuma Vihari provided stability, remaining unbeaten on 42 off 80 deliveries at stumps, while Rishabh Pant supported him with 27 not out. The West Indies bowlers worked hard, with captain Jason Holder standing out, taking 3 for 39 from his 20 overs. Cornwall also impressed with control and picked up one wicket. Despite their efforts, India’s middle order ensured the visitors ended the day in a strong position, with Vihari and Pant set to build further on day two.

On This Day - September 30, 2016 - India Gets 239/7 on Day 1 against New Zealand

As the second Test between India and New Zealand began at Eden Gardens in September 2016, the hosts were determined to maintain their dominance at home. Batting first, India posted 316 runs, built on Cheteshwar Pujara’s patient 87 and Ajinkya Rahane’s composed 77. Wriddhiman Saha added a valuable unbeaten 54 down the order, while Matt Henry and Trent Boult shared five wickets for New Zealand. In reply, the visitors crumbled against Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing. He delivered a brilliant spell of 5 for 48, while Mohammed Shami chipped in with three wickets.

(India made 239/7 on day 1 against New Zealand)

Despite Jeetan Patel’s quick 47 and Ross Taylor’s 36, New Zealand were bundled out for 204, handing India a handy 112-run lead. India’s second innings was shaky at the top, but Rohit Sharma steadied the side with a fluent 82. Saha again stood tall with a fighting 58 not out, guiding India to 263. Boult and Henry took three wickets each, leaving New Zealand a daunting target of 376. The chase never gathered momentum. Tom Latham fought hard with 74 and Luke Ronchi made 32, but Ashwin and Jadeja spun webs around the batting order, both claiming three wickets. Shami also added three as New Zealand folded for 197, giving India a 178-run victory and a 2-0 series lead.