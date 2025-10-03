On This Day In Cricket - October 3

As we move forward with the events of October 3 throughout cricket history, the day has seen remarkable achievements and milestones. Legendary Australian fast bowler Ray Lindwall, born in 1921, became a key figure in modern fast bowling and starred in the Invincibles’ 1948 Ashes campaign. Johnny Briggs, a brilliant slow left-arm bowler, was born in 1862 and achieved extraordinary figures in early Test cricket. South Africa recorded a massive 202-run ODI win over Kenya in 1996, with Allan Donald claiming career-best figures. In 2021, the India and Australia women’s teams drew a rare day-night Test, highlighted by Smriti Mandhana’s hundred and Ellyse Perry’s 300th international wicket. Gary Troup, born in 1952, helped New Zealand achieve their first home series win.

On This Day - October 3, 2000 - Yuvraj Singh Makes his ODI Debut

On October 3, 2000, Yuvraj Singh kicked off his international career in Nairobi’s ICC KnockOut tournament, facing Kenya. Sourav Ganguly, captaining India, called correctly at the toss and sent Kenya in to bat, setting a bold tone. Kenya leaned hard on Ravi Shah’s stubborn 60 off 93 balls and Maurice Odumbe’s gritty 51 from 87, with Thomas Odoyo’s unbeaten 35 off 34 giving a late nudge. But India’s bowlers were on point, holding Kenya to 208 for 9 after 50 overs. Anil Kumble spun a tight web, nabbing 2 wickets for just 22 runs in his 10 overs, while Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, and Venkatesh Prasad kept the pressure on with timely strikes.

(Yuvraj Singh made his ODI Debut on October 3, 2000)

Chasing 209, India’s batsmen made it look easy. Sachin Tendulkar’s quickfire 25 fell to Tony Suji, but Ganguly’s calm 66 and Rahul Dravid’s unbeaten 68 steered the chase. Vinod Kambli’s 39 not out wrapped things up in 42.3 overs, clinching an eight-wicket win with 45 balls left. Yuvraj didn’t get a bat, but sharing the field with such giants marked the start of something special. India’s slick performance screamed confidence, blending sharp bowling with steady batting, while Yuvraj’s debut hinted at the spark he would soon ignite.

On This Day - October 3, 2023 - Jitesh Sharma Makes his T20 Debut

On October 3, 2023, Jitesh Sharma broke into T20 Internationals during the Asian Games quarter-final against Nepal in Hangzhou. India, batting first, unleashed a blazing 202 for 4 in 20 overs, fueled by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s electric 100 off 49 balls, packed with 8 fours and 7 sixes. Rinku Singh’s rapid 37 off 15, Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 25, and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 25, plus 8 extras, built a mountain of a total. Nepal’s bowlers gave it a go, with Dipendra Singh Airee snagging two wickets and Sandeep Lamichhane and Sompal Kami taking one each.

(Jitesh Sharma made his T20 Debut on October 3, 2023)

Sharma, down the order, scratched out 5 runs off 4 balls before Lamichhane’s caught-and-bowled sent him back. Still, stepping up in a knockout clash was no small feat. Defending 203, India’s bowlers were ruthless, pinning Nepal to 179 for 9 for a 23-run win. Ravi Bishnoi led the charge with a fiery 3 for 24, backed by Arshdeep Singh’s 2 and Avesh Khan’s 3 wickets. The victory locked in India’s semi-final spot, showcasing their batting muscle and bowling edge. Sharma’s quick cameo, though small, showed India’s trust in fresh faces for big games, cementing their T20 dominance with a display that lit up the scoreboard.

On This Day - October 3, 1993 - KS Bharat was Born Today

Born on October 3, 1993, in Visakhapatnam, Kona Srikar Bharat has fought his way to becoming India’s wicketkeeper-batter. Not a keeper in his Under-19 days, Bharat took up the gloves and faced off against heavyweights like Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. His doggedness landed a Test call-up in November 2019, but he waited until February 2023 to debut against Australia, stepping in for an injured Pant. In 7 Tests, Bharat scored 221 runs at 20.09, with a high of 44, and grabbed 18 catches and 1 stumping, showing his knack behind the stumps. His first-class stats are a standout: 5686 runs in 105 matches at 36.44, with 10 centuries and 32 fifties.

(KS Bharat was born on October 3, 1993)

A jaw-dropping 308 for Andhra against Goa in 2014-15, the state’s first triple-ton, proved his batting chops. In the IPL, Bharat’s bounced between Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders, though game time’s been tough to come by. His story’s all about grit, turning challenges into chances. Bharat’s keeper-batter combo makes him a solid pick for India’s Test side, with room to grow into a mainstay. His climb from domestic ranks to international cricket is the kind of tale that fires up fans, pointing to a future full of promise.

On This Day - October 3, 2021 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Punjab Kings by 6 Runs

The IPL clash on October 3, 2021, in Sharjah between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was pure drama. RCB, batting first, scraped together 164 for 7 in 20 overs, thanks to Devdutt Padikkal’s steady 40 off 38 and Glenn Maxwell’s cracking 57 off 33, with 3 fours and 4 sixes. Virat Kohli’s 25 and AB de Villiers’ 23 held firm, despite a late run-out hiccup. PBKS’s Mohammed Shami and Moises Henriques each bagged 3 wickets, keeping the chase in sight.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs)

PBKS’s reply leaned on Mayank Agarwal’s 57 off 42 and KL Rahul’s 39, but the middle order buckled, letting starts slip away. Yuzvendra Chahal’s slick 3 for 29 flipped the script, boxing PBKS to 158 for 6, just 6 runs short despite Henriques’ late swing. Maxwell’s big hits earned him Player of the Match, with Chahal’s spin locking it down. The win gave RCB’s playoff hopes a shot in the arm, proving they could defend a tight score with crafty bowling. PBKS’s stumble showed their batting needed more bite in the clutch. This match was classic IPL, every ball a battle, with RCB’s nerve holding just enough to steal the show.

On This Day - October 3, 2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 Wickets

On October 3, 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rolled over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai’s 49th IPL match, nabbing a 6-wicket win. SRH, batting first after the toss, slumped to 115 for 8 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson’s 26 off 21 and Abdul Samad’s 25 off 18 kept things afloat, with Jason Roy’s 10 and Priyam Garg’s 21 chipping in. KKR’s bowlers ran the show: Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy each grabbed 2 wickets, with Shakib Al Hasan adding one. Extras with Just 3, showed tight control.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets)

Chasing 116, KKR leaned on Shubman Gill’s classy 57 off 51, packed with 10 boundaries, plus Nitish Rana’s 25 and Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 18. They wrapped it up in 19.4 overs, with two balls left. SRH’s Jason Holder and Rashid Khan took two and one wickets, but the target was a breeze. Gill’s cool-headed knock earned him Player of the Match, pushing KKR’s playoff dreams forward. The match showed off KKR’s bowling grip and batting poise, while SRH’s batting woes begged for a beefier top order. This was KKR at their sharpest, turning a low-scoring game into a statement of intent.

On This Day - October 3, 2020 - Delhi Capitals defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 Runs

The 16th IPL match of 2020 in Sharjah was a run-fest, with Delhi Capitals (DC) topping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs. DC, batting first, blasted 228 for 4 in 20 overs, led by Prithvi Shaw’s 66 off 41 and Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 88 off 38, stuffed with 7 fours and 6 sixes. Shikhar Dhawan’s 26 and Rishabh Pant’s 38 off 17 kept the run rate humming at 11.40. KKR’s Andre Russell and Kamlesh Nagarkoti took two wickets each, but DC’s batsmen were unstoppable.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs)

Chasing 229, KKR pushed to 210 for 8, with Nitish Rana’s 58 off 35 and Eoin Morgan’s 44 off 18 leading the fight. Rahul Tripathi’s 36 and Shubman Gill’s 28 added spark, but DC’s Anrich Nortje (3 wickets) and Harshal Patel (2 wickets) broke the back of the chase. Despite a late flurry, KKR came up short. Iyer’s blazing knock earned him Player of the Match, boosting DC’s table position. The game showed DC’s batting clout and knack for setting huge totals, while KKR’s gutsy chase fell just shy. This was IPL at its electric best, with big hits and tight bowling stealing the spotlight.

On This Day - October 3, 2020 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Rajasthan Royals by 8 Wickets

On October 3, 2020, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 154 for 6 in Abu Dhabi, grabbing an 8-wicket win with 5 balls left. RR, batting first, hung on with Mahipal Lomror’s 47 off 39 and Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 24, with Jos Buttler adding 22. Early wickets, like Steven Smith and Sanju Samson, killed momentum. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3 for 24 in 4 overs turned the screws, backed by Isuru Udana’s 2 wickets.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets)

RCB’s chase was a breeze, with Devdutt Padikkal’s 63 off 45 and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 72 off 53 hitting 50 in 5.6 overs. Aaron Finch’s 8 fell to Jofra Archer, but the chase stayed smooth. Chahal’s spin earned him Player of the Match, and the win briefly put RCB atop the table. The performance showed off RCB’s batting flow and bowling smarts, while RR’s early stumbles screamed for better starts. This match was RCB firing on all cylinders, making a tricky chase look like a walk in the park.