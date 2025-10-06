On This Day In Cricket - October 6

With the day of October 6 marking several notable cricketing moments, it celebrates the birth of legends like Richie Benaud, the brilliant Australian allrounder and commentator, and England’s dynamic Tony Greig, known for his bold leadership and role in World Series Cricket. It also marks the birthdays of Les Favell, Morne Morkel, Reon King, Chris Schofield, and Murray Bennett. On this day in 2018, Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut. In 2019, Rohit Sharma struck a record 13 sixes in Visakhapatnam, and in 2013, Mumbai Indians clinched their second Champions League title, making October 6 a day of cricketing brilliance.

On This Day - October 6, 2024 - Nitish Reddy Makes his T20 Debut

On October 6, 2024, Nitish Kumar Reddy burst onto the T20I stage against Bangladesh in Gwalior, showing nerves of steel in India’s seven-wicket demolition. Captain Suryakumar Yadav called the toss right, opting to bowl, and the attack tore through Bangladesh, bundling them out for 127 in 19.5 overs. Arshdeep Singh’s sizzling 3 for 14 ripped the heart out of the batting, while Varun Chakravarthy’s clever spin snagged three scalps, leaving the opposition dazed. Reddy, given two overs, leaked 17 runs but bowled with a grit that belied his debut status, holding firm amid a roaring crowd

‌(Nitish Reddy made his T20 Debut on October 6, 2024)

Chasing 128, India’s batters came out guns blazing. Sanju Samson’s fiery 29 and Abhishek Sharma’s quick 16 set the tempo, with Suryakumar Yadav’s classy 29 keeping the runs flowing. Reddy, slotted at number four, played with calm authority, finishing unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls, his massive six a bold stamp of confidence. Hardik Pandya’s blistering 39 not out off 16 balls sealed the deal in 11.5 overs, clinching a 1-0 series lead. Reddy’s bat-and-ball cameo stole hearts, marking him as a true all-rounder.

On This Day - October 6, 2023 - India Defeats Bangladesh by 9 Wickets

On October 6, 2023, India obliterated Bangladesh by nine wickets in Hangzhou, storming into the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final with a display of pure dominance. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s call to bowl first unleashed a bowling onslaught, skittling Bangladesh for 96 for 9 in 20 overs. Sai Kishore’s left-arm spin was venomous, grabbing 3 for 12, while Washington Sundar’s stingy 2 for 15 choked the life out of the opposition. Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Arshdeep Singh each nabbed a wicket, keeping Bangladesh on the ropes.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets)

Parvez Hossain Emon’s 23 and Jaker Ali’s unbeaten 24 showed some fight, but the total was laughably short. India’s chase was a masterclass in brute force. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early duck, Gaikwad and Tilak Varma turned the game into a one-sided thrashing. Gaikwad’s unbeaten 40 off 26 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes, oozed leadership and flair. Varma’s 55 not out off 26 balls, with six monster sixes, sent the crowd into a frenzy, leaving Bangladesh shell-shocked. India romped to 97 in 9.2 overs, with 64 balls to spare, locking in their gold medal match spot.

On This Day - October 6, 2022 - Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes his ODI Debut

On October 6, 2022, Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped into ODI cricket against South Africa at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium, in a rain-cut 40-over battle. Captain Shikhar Dhawan’s choice to field after the toss win went awry, as South Africa piled on 249 for 4, powered by Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 74 and David Miller’s 75 not out. The sluggish pitch stifled India’s bowlers, setting a steep chase. India’s innings hit turbulence early, with Dhawan and Shubman Gill gone cheap.

(Ruturaj Gaikwad made his ODI Debut on October 6, 2022)

Gaikwad, at number three, faced a baptism of fire on debut. Known for his silky T20 strokes, he dug in, scraping 19 off 42 balls with a lone boundary. South Africa’s attack, led by Tabraiz Shamsi’s wily spin, kept him shackled, and Quinton de Kock stumped him off Shamsi’s guile. Sanju Samson’s gutsy 86 not out and Shardul Thakur’s scrappy 33 kept India alive, but they fell short at 240 for 8, nine runs shy. Gaikwad’s debut was quiet, but his grit against a top-tier bowling unit showed he belonged.

On This Day - October 6, 1984 - Morne Morkel Was Born Today

Born on October 6, 1984, Morne Morkel became a titan of South African cricket, his 1.96-meter frame unleashing pace and bounce that sent batters scrambling. From 2006 to 2018, Morkel snared 309 wickets in 86 Tests at 27.66, his best of 6 for 23 a masterclass in destruction. In ODIs, he grabbed 188 wickets in 117 matches at 25.32, while 47 wickets in 44 T20Is showed his all-format menace. Alongside Dale Steyn, Morkel formed a fearsome pace duo, ruling for a decade, especially on bouncy overseas tracks.

(Morne Morkel was born on October 6, 1984)

Batters like Michael Hussey and Andrew Strauss, dismissed eight times each, dreaded his towering bounce. Morkel’s highlights include topping South Africa’s wicket-takers in the 2015 World Cup and hitting the No. 1 ODI bowler ranking in 2011. His 77 wickets in 70 IPL matches proved his T20 chops. Known for a relentless work ethic and knack for clutch moments, Morkel shone in tough conditions, earning captains’ trust. His ability to deliver game-changing spells, especially abroad, cemented his place among South Africa’s greats.

On This Day - October 6, 1930 - Richie Benaud Was Born Today

Born on October 6, 1930, in Penrith, New South Wales, Richie Benaud carved a legacy as one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, captains, and voices. From 1952 to 1964, Benaud played 63 Tests for Australia, scoring 2,201 runs at 24.45, with three centuries, and nabbing 248 wickets at 27.03 with his crafty leg-spin. His best of 7 for 72 and 71 wickets in 12 Tests in India and Pakistan showed his spin wizardry. In first-class cricket, he piled up 11,719 runs and 945 wickets across 259 matches, a testament to his all-round grit.

(Richie Benaud was born on October 6, 1930)

Benaud’s captaincy reshaped Australia, steering them to reclaim the Ashes in 1958–59 and defending them twice with tactical brilliance. His commentary and journalism became the game’s heartbeat, influencing players like Ian Chappell and Shane Warne. Benaud’s calm, insightful voice brought matches alive, making him a global icon for fans across eras. His passing in 2015 at 84 closed a golden chapter, but his legacy as a player, leader, and broadcaster burns bright.

On This Day - October 6, 2021 - Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 Runs

On October 6, 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a heart-stopping four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a low-scoring IPL thriller in Abu Dhabi. After losing the toss, SRH scraped to 141 for 7, held together by Jason Roy’s dogged 44 off 38 balls and Kane Williamson’s gritty 31. RCB’s Dan Christian and Harshal Patel split five wickets, keeping the total in check. RCB’s chase hit a wall early with Virat Kohli’s quick exit, but Devdutt Padikkal’s steady 41 off 52 balls and Glenn Maxwell’s fiery 40 off 25 kept them in the fight.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 runs)

SRH’s bowlers, though, stood tall. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Jason Holder, Siddarth Kaul, and Rashid Khan each struck, with Malik’s raw pace stealing the show. The match boiled down to six runs needed off the final two balls, but AB de Villiers couldn’t weave his usual magic, leaving RCB at 137 for 6. Williamson’s all-round hustle, including two sharp catches, earned him Player of the Match. The win was a rare gem in SRH’s tough season, proving they could defend a modest total with gutsy bowling and razor-sharp fielding. The nail-biting finish had the Abu Dhabi crowd roaring, a classic T20 showdown that showed SRH’s fight against a powerhouse RCB side.

On This Day - October 6, 2019 - India Defeats South Africa by 203 Runs

On October 6, 2019, India steamrolled South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test at Visakhapatnam, grabbing a 1-0 series lead with a ruthless display. Batting first, India piled up 502 for 7 declared, fueled by a colossal 317-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma’s blazing 176, packed with 23 fours and six sixes, and Mayank Agarwal’s epic 215. South Africa battled back with 431, led by Dean Elgar’s stubborn 160 and Quinton de Kock’s silky 111, but Ravichandran Ashwin’s masterful 7 for 145 kept them in check. India’s second innings saw Rohit smash 127 off 149 balls, all flair and power, while Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty 81 set a towering 395-run target.

(India defeated South Africa by 203 runs)

South Africa’s final innings crumbled to 191, with Mohammed Shami’s scorching 5 for 35 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 4 for 87 proving too much, despite Dane Piedt’s 56 and Senuran Muthusamy’s unbeaten 49. Rohit’s twin tons, blending aggression and poise, earned him Player of the Match. The win showcased India’s batting depth and bowling fire, with Ashwin and Shami tearing through the opposition. Rohit’s rise as a Test opener was a game-changer, setting the stage for a dominant series.

On This Day - October 6, 2018 - India Defeats West Indies by an Innings and 272 Runs

On October 6, 2018, India demolished West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot, kicking off the Test series with a brutal display. Debutant Prithvi Shaw set the stage alight with a dazzling 134 off 154 balls, his fearless strokes announcing a new star. Virat Kohli’s polished 139 and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 100, a home-ground hero’s knock, powered India to 649 for 9 declared, with Rishabh Pant’s fiery 92 adding to the onslaught. West Indies’ first innings folded for 181, with Roston Chase’s 53 and Keemo Paul’s 47 offering a fleeting fight, as Ravichandran Ashwin’s four wickets led to a spin choke hold.

(India defeated West Indies by an innings and 272 runs)

Forced to follow on, West Indies scraped to 196, with Kieran Powell’s gritty 83 the only resistance. Kuldeep Yadav’s stunning five-wicket haul and Jadeja’s three scalps sealed India’s biggest Test win over the West Indies. The match, wrapped up in three days, showcased India’s dominance, with Shaw’s electric debut blending with Kohli’s class and the spinners’ guile. The 1-0 series lead set the tone for a commanding campaign, leaving West Indies reeling from India’s relentless batting, bowling, and fielding.