On This Day In Cricket - October 1

Being the day of cricketing milestones, October 1 saw Tom Goddard, born in 1900, transform from fast bowler to offspin maestro, taking 2979 wickets, including 248 in 1937. In 1997, a thrilling ODI tie unfolded in Bulawayo as Zimbabwe and New Zealand ended level, with a crowd invasion sealing the 13th ODI tie. Roy Booth, born in 1926, became one of seven wicketkeepers to record 100 dismissals in a season, achieving this twice for Worcestershire. In 2021, Warwickshire clinched the Bob Willis Trophy, defeating Lancashire by an innings. Sourav Ganguly’s 139 in 1999 led India to victory over Zimbabwe.

On This Day - October 1, 1978 - Kapil Dev Makes his ODI Debut

The sun shone bright in Quetta when a young Kapil Dev first pulled on India’s blue jersey for an ODI against Pakistan. It was the first of a three-match series, a heart-pounding clash that India won by a mere four runs. India, batting first in the 40-over game, scratched out 170 for 7. Mohinder Amarnath played a gem, scoring 51 off 61 balls with five crisp boundaries. Surinder Amarnath added a calm 37, and Dilip Vengsarkar chipped in with 34 to keep things steady. Pakistan’s Sarfraz Nawaz was a handful, snaring 3 wickets, while Hasan Jamil grabbed 2.

(Kapil Dev made his ODI Debut on October 1, 1978)

Kapil, coming in late, swung hard for an unbeaten 13 off 12 balls, cracking two boundaries to lift India’s total. Pakistan’s chase started smoothly, with Majid Khan crafting a fine 50 and Zaheer Abbas adding 26. But India’s bowlers kept striking. Mohinder Amarnath bowled cleverly for 2 for 38, and Bishan Bedi picked up two wickets. Kapil, in his first international spell, got Imran Khan out for 2, ending with 1 for 27 in eight tidy overs. Pakistan fought till the end but fell short at 166 for 8, giving India a famous win and Kapil a debut to remember forever.

On This Day - October 1, 2024 - India defeats Bangladesh by 7 Wickets

In Kanpur, India put on a masterclass to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test, sealing a 2-0 series win. Choosing to bowl first, India bundled out Bangladesh for 233, with Mominul Haque’s stubborn 107 the lone bright spot. Jasprit Bumrah was lethal, taking 3 wickets, while Akash Deep backed him up with 2. India’s reply was all fire, with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing 72 and KL Rahul stroking a smooth 68. Virat Kohli’s 47 added grit, and India declared at 285 for 9 in just 34.4 overs, grabbing a handy lead. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four wickets each but bled runs.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets)

In their second innings, Bangladesh folded for 146, with Shadman Islam’s 50 and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 37 offering some fight. India’s spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, along with Bumrah, carved through with three wickets apiece. Chasing 95, India romped to 98 for 3, Jaiswal’s fiery 51 and Kohli’s unbeaten 29 finishing the job. Jaiswal’s electric batting won him Player of the Match, while Ashwin’s all-round magic across the series earned him Player of the Series. India’s blend of aggression and skill left Bangladesh with no answers, thrilling fans with a dominant display.

On This Day - October 1, 2022 - India Legends defeats Sri Lanka Legends by 33 Runs to win the Road Safety World Series

Under Raipur’s floodlights, India Legends clinched the Road Safety World Series title, outclassing Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the 2022 final. Batting first, India piled on 195 for 6 in 20 overs, thanks to Naman Ojha’s dazzling unbeaten 108 off 71 balls. His knock, laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes, was pure class. Vinay Kumar smashed 36 off 21, and Yuvraj Singh added 19 to keep the runs flowing. Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara fought back with 3 for 29, and Isuru Udana took 2 wickets.

(India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 33 Runs to win the Road Safety World Series)

Chasing 196, Sri Lanka Legends stumbled as India’s bowlers struck hard. Vinay Kumar led with 3 wickets, and Abhimanyu Mithun grabbed 2, breaking the back of the chase. Ishan Jayaratne’s blazing 51 off 22 balls and Mahela Udawatte’s 26 gave brief hope, but their fall sparked a collapse. Sri Lanka crumbled to 162 in 18.5 overs, well short of the target. Ojha’s century and two sharp stumpings made him Player of the Match, while Tillakaratne Dilshan’s series-long brilliance earned him Player of the Series. India Legends’ mix of flair and discipline lit up the night, sending fans into a frenzy as they lifted the trophy in style.

On This Day - October 1, 2021 - Punjab Kings defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 Wickets

Dubai’s night sky buzzed as Punjab Kings pulled off a thrilling five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. KKR, batting first, posted 165 for 7 in 20 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer’s classy 67 off 49 balls, including nine fours and a six, leading the way. Rahul Tripathi’s 34 and Nitish Rana’s quick 31 off 18 kept things moving, but Punjab’s bowlers stayed sharp. Arshdeep Singh took 3 for 32, and Ravi Bishnoi bowled tightly for 2 for 22. Chasing 166, Punjab’s KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal came out swinging.

(Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets)

Agarwal’s 40 off 27 balls was all aggression, while Rahul’s steady 67 off 55 anchored the innings. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy struck twice, but Punjab held their nerve. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran chipped in, and with the game on a knife-edge, Shahrukh Khan’s blistering 22 not out off nine balls sealed the win with three balls left. Rahul’s cool-headed knock earned him Player of the Match. The victory pushed Punjab to 12 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive, while KKR, with 14 points, took a hit. The match was a rollercoaster, with Punjab’s grit under pressure stealing the show and leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

On This Day - October 1, 2020 - Mumbai Indians defeats Punjab Kings by 48 Runs

Mumbai Indians turned on the heat in Abu Dhabi, hammering Punjab Kings by 48 runs in IPL 2020. Batting first, Mumbai stacked up 191 for 4, with captain Rohit Sharma blazing 70 off 45 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 47 off 20 and Hardik Pandya’s 30 not out off 11 added a late blitz. Punjab’s Mohammed Shami took 2 for 36 but couldn’t stop the onslaught. Chasing 192, Punjab Kings fell apart early. KL Rahul’s 17 and Mayank Agarwal’s 25 were fleeting sparks, but Mumbai’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 for 18 and Trent Boult’s tight spell, squeezed the life out of the chase.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 48 runs)

Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar chipped in with key wickets, holding Punjab to 143 for 8. Rohit’s fiery knock won him Player of the Match. Mumbai’s mix of big hitting and sharp bowling overwhelmed Punjab, who couldn’t find their rhythm. The win cemented Mumbai’s spot at the top of the IPL table, while Punjab were left licking their wounds, their batting exposed against a ruthless Mumbai side. Fans marveled at Mumbai’s all-round dominance, a performance that screamed championship pedigree.

On This Day - October 1, 2017 - India defeats Australia by 7 Wickets

In Nagpur, India wrapped up a 4-1 series win over Australia with a slick seven-wicket victory in the fifth ODI. Chasing 243, India’s openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma lit up the chase with a 124-run stand. Rahane’s composed 61 off 74 balls set the tone, while Rohit’s stunning 125 off 109, packed with 11 fours and five sixes, took the game away. Virat Kohli’s 39 finished it off, with India reaching the target in 42.5 overs. Earlier, Australia managed 242 for 9 after batting first, with David Warner’s 53, Marcus Stoinis’ 46, and Travis Head’s 42 leading the charge.

(India defeated Australia by 7 wickets)

India’s Axar Patel was the star with 3 for 38, while Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared three wickets to keep Australia in check. Rohit’s dazzling ton earned him Player of the Match, and Hardik Pandya’s 222 runs and 6 wickets across the series won him Player of the Series. India’s blend of fiery batting and tight bowling was too much for Australia, helping them reclaim the top ODI ranking. The win was a celebration of India’s depth, with Rohit’s brilliance and the bowlers’ discipline leaving fans cheering a near-perfect series performance.

On This Day - October 1, 2010 - Australia gets to 224/5 on Day 1 against India

The Mohali Test’s opening day in 2010 was a gritty affair, with Australia reaching 224 for 5 against India. Winning the toss and batting, Australia leaned on Shane Watson’s dogged, unbeaten 101 off 338 balls, a knock of pure grit with 10 boundaries. Ricky Ponting’s fluent 71 off 124, with 10 fours, kept India at bay until Suresh Raina’s sharp run-out sent him back. Simon Katich scratched out 6, Michael Clarke made 14, and Michael Hussey’s 17 off 76 was a struggle. Marcus North fell for a duck, denting Australia further.

(Shane Watson made a century on Day 1 against India)

India’s Zaheer Khan was fiery, taking 3 for 64 in 20 overs, while Harbhajan Singh’s 2 wickets broke key stands. Watson’s resolve, with Tim Paine’s 1 not out at stumps, gave Australia a slight edge. The day was a chess match, with Watson’s patience matching India’s probing attack. Zaheer’s swing and Harbhajan’s spin kept Australia honest, but Watson’s marathon effort set up an intriguing battle. Fans knew day two would be pivotal, with India hunting early wickets and Watson looking to push Australia’s total higher in a fiercely fought Test.