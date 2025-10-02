On This Day In Cricket - October 2

In 2017, Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling Test victory over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, with Rangana Herath securing his 400th Test wicket. In 1873, Pelham "Plum" Warner, a devoted cricketer who led England and founded The Cricketer magazine, was born. In 1939, versatile Indian allrounder Budhi Kunderan, known for his 192 as a wicketkeeper-batsman, was born. In 1986, Indian seamer Praveen Kumar, a swing bowler effective in Tests, was born. In 1965, South Africa’s batsmen smashed 618 for 4 in a single day in a Johannesburg trial match.

On This Day - October 2, 1996 - Blessing Muzarabani was Born Today

On October 2, 1996, a future star entered the world in Zimbabwe. Blessing Muzarabani, standing a towering 6ft 8in, has become the heartbeat of his country’s bowling attack since his 2017 debut. His height delivers vicious bounce, rattling batters in 17 Tests with 61 wickets, his 7 for 58 a fiery highlight, averaging 27.22. In 57 ODIs, he’s bagged 70 wickets, including a five-for against Pakistan that sent crowds into a frenzy. In T20Is, he’s claimed 89 wickets in 80 matches, averaging 22.33, thriving in the format’s chaos.

(Blessing Muzarabani was born on October 2, 1996)

Muzarabani’s talent lit up T20 leagues, from Multan Sultans in the PSL to Gulf Giants in ILT20 and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL, with 138 wickets in 128 T20s. Batting’s not his game, but a first-class fifty proves his grit. After a brief Kolpak spell with Northamptonshire, he stormed back to Zimbabwe in 2020, reclaiming his spot with thunderous spells. His knack for clutch yorkers and menacing bouncers makes him a game-changer, lifting Zimbabwe’s cricketing spirit with every fiery delivery.

On This Day - October 2, 2022 - India defeats South Africa by 16 Runs

On October 2, 2022, Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium erupted as India snatched a heart-racing 16-run win over South Africa in a T20I slugfest. Batting first after South Africa called the toss, India smashed 237 for 3. KL Rahul’s blazing 57 off 28 balls kicked things off, with Rohit Sharma’s 43 holding firm. Suryakumar Yadav’s 61 off 22 balls, at a wild 277 strike rate, left fans stunned, while Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 49 and Dinesh Karthik’s 17 off 7 sealed a monster total. Keshav Maharaj’s 2 for 23 was South Africa’s lone bright spot.

(India defeated South Africa by 16 runs)

Chasing 238, South Africa lost Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw early. Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 69 off 48 and David Miller’s blistering 106 not out off 47, with 8 fours and 7 sixes, pushed them close, but they ended at 221 for 3. Arshdeep Singh’s two wickets and Axar Patel’s one kept India steady. With 458 runs in 40 overs, the match was pure chaos, and India’s win clinched a 2-0 series lead, their first T20I home series victory against South Africa, a nod to their batting depth and nerve.

On This Day - October 2, 1995 - Nicholas Pooran was Born Today

Born on October 2, 1995, Nicholas Pooran hit cricket like a hurricane, his left-handed batting and wicketkeeping setting stadiums alight from 2016 to 2024. In 61 ODIs, he piled on 1983 runs at 39.66, with three tons and eleven fifties. His 106 T20Is delivered 2275 runs, including 13 half-centuries and 149 sixes, making him a T20 beast. Franchise cricket is his playground, with 9952 runs in 424 T20s at a 149 strike rate, boasting four centuries and 62 fifties.

(Nicholas Pooran was born on October 2, 1995)

Starting with Punjab Kings in the IPL in 2019, he soared with Lucknow Super Giants in 2025, hammering over 500 runs at a near-200 strike rate. The CPL, ILT20, and Major League Cricket bow to his dominance, with nearly 3000 runs in the CPL and over 2000 in the IPL. Retiring at 29 shocked the cricket world, but his legacy of monster sixes and game-flipping knocks burns bright. Pooran’s bold, fearless batting and knack for stealing momentum make him a T20 legend, loved for thriving when the stakes are highest.

On This Day - October 2, 1986 - Praveen Kumar was Born Today

On October 2, 1986, Praveen Kumar came into the world in Meerut, a swing bowler whose wizardry didn’t need pace to dazzle. From 2007 to 2012, he foxed batters with his ability to swing the ball both ways. In six Tests, he nabbed 27 wickets at 25.81, his five-for at Lord’s in 2011 a golden moment that landed him on the honours board. His 68 ODIs produced 77 wickets at an economy just over 5, with a best of 4 for 31, while his 10 T20Is yielded 8 wickets.

(Praveen Kumar was born on October 2, 1986)

For Uttar Pradesh, Praveen was a giant, snaring 267 first-class wickets at 23.61 and scoring over 2000 runs, showing his all-round spark. In the IPL, he played for five teams, taking 90 wickets in 119 matches, his swing often cracking open innings early. His fiery streak brought heat, sometimes trouble, but always kept fans hooked. With 66 first-class and 139 List A matches, his stamina shone. Though his international days were short, Praveen’s swing mastery in any condition made him a star, his legacy thriving in India’s cricketing tales.

On This Day - October 2, 1965 - Tom Moody was Born Today

Born on October 2, 1965, in Adelaide, Tom Moody carved a bold path as an Australian all-rounder before becoming a coaching genius. From 1987 to 1999, he played 8 Tests, scoring 456 runs at 32.57 with two centuries. In 76 ODIs, he racked up 1211 runs with 10 half-centuries and took 52 wickets, helping Australia win World Cups in 1987 and 1999. His domestic record is a stunner, with over 21,000 runs in 300 first-class matches at 46.25, including 64 tons, and 11,000 runs plus 257 wickets in List A cricket.

(Tom Moody was born on October 2, 1965)

After injuries cut his playing days in 2001, Moody soared as a coach and commentator. He took Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and ruled T20 leagues, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016. His coaching mixes sharp tactics with player growth, earning worldwide praise. Moody’s playing career blended power and grit, his coaching vision and flair. His dual World Cup wins and domestic heroics mark a legacy that’s shaped cricket as both a player and a mentor, lighting the way forward.

On This Day - October 2, 2021 - Delhi Capitals defeats Mumbai Indians by 4 Wickets

On October 2, 2021, Sharjah’s sticky pitch hosted a nail-biter as Delhi Capitals edged Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in the IPL. Mumbai, batting first, crawled to 129 for 8, with Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 off 26 the best effort. Quinton de Kock’s 19 and Hardik Pandya’s 17 buckled under Delhi’s bowling fire. Axar Patel’s 3 for 21 and Avesh Khan’s 3 for 15 tore through, with Anrich Nortje’s 1 for 19 adding sting.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets)

Chasing 130, Delhi faced a fierce Mumbai attack. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, and Krunal Pandya had them reeling at 93 for 6 and Shreyas Iyer’s cool 33 not out off 33 balls, backed by Ravichandran Ashwin’s steady 20 not out, guided Delhi to 132 for 6 in 19.1 overs, winning with five balls left. Axar Patel’s bowling earned him the Player of the Match nod. The game was a gritty showdown, with Iyer’s calm steering Delhi to a key playoff-boosting victory.

On This Day - October 2, 2021 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets

On October 2, 2021, Abu Dhabi saw Rajasthan Royals chase down Chennai Super Kings’ 189 for 4 with a stunning 7-wicket IPL win. CSK’s innings rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 101 off 60 balls, with 9 fours and 5 sixes, plus Ravindra Jadeja’s quick 32 off 15. Rahul Tewatia’s 3 for 39 led Rajasthan’s bowling, but CSK’s total looked tough.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets)

Rajasthan’s chase was pure fire. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 50 off 21 balls, with 6 fours and 3 sixes, lit the fuse. Evin Lewis’s 27 off 12 and Sanju Samson’s 28 off 24 kept the heat on, while Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 64 off 42 steadied the ship and Glenn Phillips finished it, guiding Rajasthan to 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs, with 15 balls to spare. CSK’s bowlers had no answer. Despite Gaikwad’s ton, Rajasthan’s batting, led by Jaiswal’s spark, roared to a win that fueled their playoff hopes.

On This Day - October 2, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Chennai Super Kings by 7 Runs

On October 2, 2020, Dubai delivered a tense IPL clash where Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs. SRH, batting first after the toss, faltered with Jonny Bairstow’s duck and Kane Williamson’s run-out. David Warner’s 28 and Manish Pandey’s 29 steadied things, but Priyam Garg’s unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, with 6 fours and a six, and Abhishek Sharma’s 31 off 24 pushed SRH to 164 for 5.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs)

CSK’s chase collapsed to 42 for 4, with Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, and Kedar Jadhav falling early and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 47 off 36 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 50 off 35 forged a 72-run stand, but Sam Curran’s late effort fell short, leaving CSK at 157 for 5. T Natarajan’s two wickets and Rashid Khan’s tight 4 overs for 12 runs were pivotal. Priyam Garg’s knock earned him the Player of the Match award. SRH’s grit and bowling smarts shone in a low-scoring thriller.