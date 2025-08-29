Best Pro Kabaddi Tacklers in PKL History

Tackling is the core of every kabaddi team’s defense, and great defenders can change the course of a match. In the Pro Kabaddi League, defenders combine physical strength, anticipation, and tactical intelligence to stop raiders and gain crucial points. Elite defenders are not only measured by their tackle points but also by their ability to lead, inspire teammates, and perform under pressure. They can anticipate raiders’ movements, execute ankle holds, thigh holds, chain tackles, and pull off Super Tackles that decide matches.

Here is a summary of the top ten defenders in PKL history:

Fazel Atrachali, an Iranian kabaddi icon, stands out as the most dominant defender in PKL history. Operating mainly in the left corner, he combines brute strength with remarkable tactical awareness, which renders him extremely hard to bypass. He became the first defender in the league to cross 500 career tackle points, maintaining a strike rate above 64%. His skills include precise ankle holds, powerful dashes, and the ability to read raiders’ movements almost instinctively. Fazel has captained multiple teams to finals, using his calm demeanor and leadership to guide his teammates through high-pressure matches. With 29 High-5s and 28 Super Tackles, he remains unmatched in consistency, timing, and impact on the mat.

PO Surjeet Singh

PO Surjeet Singh has been a reliable pillar in PKL defenses, primarily playing as a right cover. Known for his strong body blocks and quick reflexes, he can stop raiders before they gain any momentum. Surjeet’s understanding of raider tendencies allows him to anticipate attacks and execute precise tackles. With 429 career tackle points, 34 High-5s, and 25 Super Tackles, he has consistently been a defensive anchor. Teams trust his calm and composed nature, particularly during tense moments, which renders him a dependable presence for both seasoned players and emerging defenders alike.

Manjeet Chhillar

Manjeet Chhillar has carved a reputation as a versatile all-rounder who excels in both raiding and defending. With 391 tackle points alongside over 200 raid points, his aggressive style and lion-like approach make him a formidable opponent. Chhillar is highly skilled in thigh holds, blocks, and chain tackles, often shifting positions to exploit weaknesses in the raider’s approach. His adaptability allows him to adjust strategies mid-game, and his leadership and experience inspire teammates to elevate their performance. His combination of aggression, technical skill, and reliability has made him a favorite among fans and a cornerstone in PKL defenses.

Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar has become the backbone of UP Yoddhas’ defense and the first player in PKL history to achieve 100 tackle points in a single season. Known for his explosive speed and precise ankle holds, Nitesh operates primarily in the right corner, neutralizing raiders before they can make progress. His anticipation, energy, and sharp reflexes allow him to perform at a consistently high level across seasons. With 378 career tackle points, Nitesh has established himself as a crucial defensive player whose ability to read the game and make split-second decisions often determines match outcomes.

Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar, a dependable left cover defender, is known for his patience and tactical intelligence. As captain of Gujarat Giants, he has guided the team to form a disciplined and well-coordinated defense. With 366 tackle points, Sunil waits for raiders to make the slightest mistake before striking with powerful blocks. His ability to read the game and coordinate with corner defenders ensures that the defensive line remains tight and hard to break. Sunil’s calm yet firm leadership style has helped younger players adapt to high-pressure situations while maintaining team stability.

Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak, a veteran left corner defender, is known for his fearless tackles and aggressive approach. His career includes 362 tackle points and 24 High-5s, with a reputation for executing effective thigh holds and chain tackles. Girish often works in perfect synergy with his cover defenders to stop raiders decisively. His never-back-down attitude motivates teammates, especially during tight matches. At the same time, his ability to perform under pressure has earned him respect as one of the most reliable veterans in PKL.

Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal is a multi-talented defender and raider, known for bulldozer-like dashes that can overpower even the most agile opponents. He has accumulated 360 tackle points, 30 Super Tackles, and 18 High-5s. Sandeep’s physicality and aggressive defense make him a constant threat, capable of altering the momentum of matches with critical tackles. His ability to anticipate raider movements, coupled with experience in both attack and defense, allows him to take calculated risks.

Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal, nicknamed “The Hawk”, is celebrated for his sharp reflexes and impeccable timing. Operating in the right corner, he uses ankle and thigh holds with deadly precision, maintaining a 45% tackle success rate against elite raiders. With 339 career tackle points, 23 High-5s, and 19 Super Tackles, Pahal combines technical skill with fearless execution. His anticipation and quick reactions often turn tight situations in favor of his team, and his energetic presence inspires defenders around him to remain alert and synchronized.

Parvesh Bhainswal

Parvesh Bhainswal has established himself as a rock-solid left cover defender. Known for strong upper-body blocks and effective chain tackles, he has amassed 330 tackle points, 19 High-5s, and 33 Super Tackles. His defensive awareness ensures he rarely loses his position and consistently stops raiders in high-pressure situations. Parvesh provides stability to his team, coordinating with corner defenders and cover players to form a cohesive defensive line. His ability to anticipate raider strategies makes him a key figure in team defense.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Sandeep Kumar Dhull is a left corner defender who thrives when the stakes are high. His signature ankle hold is executed with precision, timing, and strength, helping him accumulate 328 career tackle points along with 21 High-5s and 23 Super Tackles. Sandeep wins crucial one-on-one battles, often changing the outcome of do-or-die raids. His calm demeanor under pressure, combined with sharp anticipation and tactical awareness, has made him a respected figure in PKL defenses and a reliable leader on the mat.

Conclusion

These ten players have redefined defensive play in Pro Kabaddi. Each has contributed through skill, anticipation, and tactical insight, raising the standard of defending and setting a benchmark for future generations. Their tackles are not only measures of points but also tests of timing, strategy, and leadership, which establish them as true legends of PKL defense.