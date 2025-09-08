Highest-Priced Players in Pro Kabaddi History
Since its launch in 2014, Pro Kabaddi has not only transformed Kabaddi into a household sport but also created a competitive auction system where top athletes command massive sums. The market has shifted every season, with prices rising, crashing, and setting new benchmarks. Over the years, a handful of players have crossed the two-crore mark, and it shows how franchises value both proven stars and emerging talent. Below are the highest-priced players in PKL history and the stories behind their record-breaking deals.
Pawan Sehrawat — ₹2.605 cr (PKL 10, Telugu Titans)
Pawan Sehrawat remains the face of Kabaddi auctions. In Season 10, Telugu Titans stunned everyone by paying ₹2.605 crore, the highest figure in league history. Pawan, known as the “Hi-Flyer,” had already set the record once before, but this deal broke every ceiling. Despite his individual brilliance with more than 200 raid points, the Titans collapsed to the bottom of the table.
This deal proved two points: Pawan’s unmatched appeal as a raider, and the risks of spending heavily on a single superstar when the team lacks balance. Earlier, in Season 9, Tamil Thalaivas had already paid ₹2.26 crore. But in 2025, his value fell drastically, as Tamil Thalaivas secured him for only ₹59.5 lakh. This sudden fall illustrates how auction dynamics can shift overnight. Pawan’s journey reflects both the heights and the volatility of the PKL market.
Mohammadreza Shadloui — ₹2.35 cr (PKL 10, Puneri Paltan)
When Puneri Paltan invested ₹2.35 crore in Mohammadreza Shadloui, eyebrows were raised. After all, Kabaddi has traditionally been dominated by Indian raiders. But Shadloui changed perceptions. The Iranian all-rounder delivered 99 tackle points, led Puneri’s defense, and helped them lift the Season 10 trophy. That performance justified every rupee.
What makes Shadloui unique is consistency. He crossed the ₹ two crore mark three years in a row — ₹2.07 cr with Haryana Steelers in Season 11, and ₹2.23 cr with Gujarat Giants in 2025. No other foreigner has matched such stability. His blend of defensive mastery and quick counter-attacks has made him a permanent auction favorite. In a league where even legends like Pawan and Pardeep have seen prices collapse, Shadloui’s steady value is remarkable.
Pawan Sehrawat — ₹2.26 cr (PKL 9, Tamil Thalaivas)
Before his record-breaking move to the Titans, Pawan had already made headlines in Season 9. Tamil Thalaivas paid ₹2.26 crore, and smashed the two-crore barrier for the first time in PKL history. Fans saw it as the beginning of a new era, where elite raiders would be valued alongside top athletes from other sports.
Unfortunately, Pawan’s season ended almost immediately, with a knee injury in the very first match. The Thalaivas’ strategy collapsed, but the deal remains historic. It demonstrated that franchises were ready to take massive financial risks for a game-changer. Looking back from 2025, this contract is remembered as the moment when Kabaddi auctions entered a new zone.
Mohammadreza Shadloui — ₹2.23 cr (PKL 12, Gujarat Giants)
The 2025 auction once again saw Shadloui as the headline act. Gujarat Giants spent ₹2.23 crore after a fierce bidding war, and this made him the most expensive buy of the season. What stands out here is not just the number but the pattern: three consecutive auctions above ₹2 crore, something no other player has ever achieved.
For Gujarat, Shadloui is not only a defender but also a player who can change the tempo of matches. His leadership in transitions and pressure situations adds value that goes beyond statistics. With Indian stars like Pawan and Pardeep seeing sharp declines, his price highlights how the balance of power has shifted toward consistent foreign performers.
Devank Dalal — ₹2.205 cr (PKL 12, Bengal Warriors)
Season 12 also brought a surprise. Devank Dalal, a young raider, fetched ₹2.205 crore from Bengal Warriors. It was the second-highest price of the 2025 auction, and it marked a generational shift. For the first time, a relatively new face commanded a fee usually reserved for proven icons.
The Warriors see him as their next attack leader, betting on both potential and long-term impact. Historically, only stars like Pawan, Maninder, or Shadloui touched such levels. With Devank, the league signaled its readiness to reward upcoming players on par with veterans. His journey will be closely tracked, as such heavy investments in youngsters carry both high risks and high rewards.
Sachin Tanwar — ₹2.15 cr (PKL 11, Tamil Thalaivas)
In Season 11, Sachin Tanwar became the auction’s most expensive buy, joining Tamil Thalaivas for ₹2.15 crore. Known as the master of “do-or-die” raids, Sachin is one of the most clutch players in PKL history. His composure under pressure made him an ideal partner for Narender in the Thalaivas’ setup.
While his personal performance was strong, the team didn’t go deep into the tournament. Still, the investment showed that teams were not only chasing Pawan and Shadloui but also diversifying toward India’s second wave of raiders. Sachin’s fee recognized consistency and mental strength, two qualities essential in crunch moments.
Maninder Singh — ₹2.12 cr (PKL 10, Bengal Warriors)
Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors’ long-time captain, became the most expensive player retained through the Final Bid Match (FBM) option when he stayed with the franchise for ₹2.12 crore in Season 10. It was the costliest FBM case in history.
With 197 raid points that season, Maninder proved once again why he is the heartbeat of Bengal’s attack. His case also showed that teams are ready to spend as much on retention as they do on open auctions. For the Warriors, Maninder’s price tag was more than just about points — it was about identity and leadership.
Mohammadreza Shadloui — ₹2.07 cr (PKL 11, Haryana Steelers)
Before his Gujarat deal in 2025, Shadloui had already crossed ₹2 crore with Haryana Steelers in Season 11. This was the rare case of a defender commanding the same value as a superstar raider. His dominance in defense, combined with his ability to swing momentum, made him a priceless asset.
The consistency of his price over three seasons reflects how rare such a skill set is. Shadloui doesn’t just stop raids; he builds transitions and controls tempo. His reputation as a “system player” explains why teams never hesitate to push his value sky-high.
Guman Singh — ₹1.97 cr (PKL 11, Gujarat Giants)
In Season 11, Gujarat Giants spent ₹1.97 crore on Guman Singh and signalled their intent to build a new raiding trio alongside Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya. Guman had already crossed 160 raid points in a season, and his upward growth made him worth the gamble.
Though the deal didn’t dominate headlines in 2025, it marked a significant trend: franchises were starting to pay heavily for young lead raiders instead of relying only on established stars. His fee may not have cracked the two-crore mark, but it showed how close the next generation was to matching icons.
Ashu Malik — ₹1.90 cr (PKL 12, Dabang Delhi)
Another 2025 FBM case saw Dabang Delhi spend ₹1.90 crore to retain Ashu Malik, which made him one of the most expensive retained players in PKL history. For Delhi, this was about continuity and stability, and that kept their captain while building around Naveen Kumar’s system.
What stands out is the context: while veterans like Pawan went for much less, and Pardeep Narwal even went unsold, Delhi chose to spend big on their current leader. Ashu’s price reflects the league’s transition phase — where teams increasingly back their own captains instead of chasing older stars.
Conclusion
The PKL auction is a reflection of both performance and perception. Players like Pawan Sehrawat have seen record highs and sharp lows, and reminded everyone of the league’s unpredictability. In contrast, Mohammadreza Shadloui has shown how consistent excellence creates long-term value. Rising stars such as Devank Dalal and Ashu Malik prove that the market is ready to reward youth and leadership as much as legacy.
From ₹59.5 lakh bargains to ₹2.6 crore splurges, the auction table continues to shape careers and team strategies. Each record-breaking deal is not just about money but about trust, risk, and the hope of lifting the PKL trophy.
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