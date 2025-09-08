Highest-Priced Players in Pro Kabaddi History.

Pawan Sehrawat remains the face of Kabaddi auctions. In Season 10, Telugu Titans stunned everyone by paying ₹2.605 crore, the highest figure in league history. Pawan, known as the “Hi-Flyer,” had already set the record once before, but this deal broke every ceiling. Despite his individual brilliance with more than 200 raid points, the Titans collapsed to the bottom of the table.

This deal proved two points: Pawan’s unmatched appeal as a raider, and the risks of spending heavily on a single superstar when the team lacks balance. Earlier, in Season 9, Tamil Thalaivas had already paid ₹2.26 crore. But in 2025, his value fell drastically, as Tamil Thalaivas secured him for only ₹59.5 lakh. This sudden fall illustrates how auction dynamics can shift overnight. Pawan’s journey reflects both the heights and the volatility of the PKL market.