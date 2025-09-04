Pro Kabaddi Auction 12: Season 12 Mega Auction

The Pro Kabaddi League auction 2025 captured the attention of fans, teams, and analysts as franchises prepared for the highly anticipated Season 12. For the first time in PKL history, ten players crossed the ₹1 crore mark, highlighting the competitiveness of the auction. On June 1, 2025, the auction saw 529 players listed, out of which 121 were successfully sold. The players' list included top stars and emerging talent, while several high-profile names remained unsold, prompting discussions about strategy and team planning.

Teams competed in the auction 2025, aiming to strengthen their squads and secure key performers from the Pro Kabaddi Season 12 player auction list. Thelistgenerated excitement among fans, with marquee signings grabbing headlines. Strategic bids in the auction influenced the dynamics of each franchise, and fans eagerly awaited the results, knowing these acquisitions could reshape Season 12 contests.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh — Gujarat Giants — ₹2.23 crore

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the biggest name in the Pro Kabaddi player auction, with Gujarat Giants paying ₹2.23 crore to secure the Iranian all-rounder. In Season 11, he scored 139 points, including 82 in defense and 57 in raids, showing unmatched versatility. Shadloui has been a regular in the discussions due to his ability to dominate both offense and defense. Teams viewed him as a crucial addition in the auction list, and his repeated high-price bids in the auction underlined his status as a match-winner. His leadership helps guide younger teammates while his performances often shift the match momentum.

Devank Dalal — Bengal Warriors — ₹2.205 crore

Devank Dalal became one of the top raiders in the players list after Bengal Warriors paid ₹2.205 crore. He scored 301 raid points and achieved 18 Super 10s in Season 11, making him a coveted target in the Pro Kabaddi season 12 auction. Dalal’s speed, accuracy, and ability to earn bonus points in critical moments make him a key figure in the auction discussions involving big names. Teams recognized his value as a long-term investment and expected him to lead Bengal Warriors’ offense throughout the season.

Ashu Malik — Dabang Delhi K.C. — ₹1.90 crore (FBM)

Ashu Malik remained a top performer as Dabang Delhi K.C. retained him using the Final Bid Match. Malik scored 262 raid points in Season 11, ranking second in the league. His aggressive style, composure, and consistency make him one of the best players in the Pro Kabaddi League auction 2025. Delhi prioritized keeping their core raider, and Malik’s performances in high-pressure raids make him a standout player.

Ankit Jaglan — Patna Pirates — ₹1.573 crore

Ankit Jaglan became one of the top defensive buys in the Pro Kabaddi season 12 player auction. With 79 tackle points in Season 11 and recognition for “Tackle of the Season,” Jaglan strengthened Patna Pirates’ defensive core. His anticipation, physicality, and ability to control the mat made him highly valued in the auction. The team players list highlighted him as a defender capable of mentoring younger players and anchoring Patna’s defensive strategies.

Arjun Deshwal — Tamil Thalaivas — ₹1.405 crore

Arjun Deshwal, MVP of Season 9, scored 227 raid points last season and became a significant figure. Tamil Thalaivas acquired him to reinforce their raiding lineup in the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2025. Deshwal’s consistency, ability to score in clutch moments, and calm under pressure made him one of the marquee signings. He remains a strategic pick in the Pro Kabaddi landscape for his scoring reliability.

Naveen Kumar — Haryana Steelers — ₹1.20 crore

Two-time MVP Naveen Kumar was one of the highlights in the Season 12 auction. Haryana Steelers secured him for his unmatched speed and bonus raids. Despite an injury-affected previous season, he remains a top contender in the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2025 players. He is recognized as a star raider whose presence boosts championship chances and adds depth to the team’s offensive strategy.

Yogesh Bijender Dahiya — Bengaluru Bulls — ₹1.125 crore

Yogesh Dahiya, with 75 tackle points in Season 11, became the most expensive Indian defender in the Pro Kabaddi 12 auction. Bengaluru Bulls relied on him for corner defense and chain tackles. His aggressive approach, youth, and potential to mentor emerging defenders made him one of the key figures.

Guman Singh — UP Yoddhas — ₹1.073 crore

Guman Singh, who scored 161 raid points last season, was acquired by UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi Season 12 player auction list. Known for excelling in do-or-die raids and long shifts, Singh consistently delivers in pressure situations. His signing during the auction strengthened UP Yoddhas’ frontline, making him a crucial name in discussions about the team's list of players in 2025 and a potential 200+ point scorer with adequate support.

Sachin Tanwar — Puneri Paltan — ₹1.058 crore

Experienced raider Sachin Tanwar joined Puneri Paltan from Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates. In the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2025 players list, he became a versatile option capable of both power raids and bonus points. His experience, leadership, and ability to perform in high-pressure moments made him an essential signing in the auction, contributing to rotation depth and reliability.

Nitin Kumar — Jaipur Pink Panthers — ₹1.002 crore

Rising young raider Nitin Kumar also drew attention. Jaipur Pink Panthers invested over ₹1 crore to inject fresh speed and energy into their raiding options. His inclusion in the Pro Kabaddi season 12 player auction list allows Jaipur to rotate raiders efficiently and strengthen overall team depth. The auction recognized Kumar as a promising talent with potential to grow into a key performer.

Conclusion

The 2025 auction marked a milestone in PKL history, with the shaping of new stars and the reshaping of team rosters. High-value signings like Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Devank Dalal, and Ashu Malik demonstrated the intensity of the auction. Teams balanced marquee acquisitions with strategic picks from the Pro Kabaddi unsold players list to strengthen squads for Season 12.

The 2025 Pro Kabaddi auction highlighted individual talent and emphasized the importance of team depth, integrating experienced stars and emerging players from the Pro Kabaddi auction 2025 team players list.