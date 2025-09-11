Top 10 Players with the Most Sixes in International Cricket

Power-hitting has become a key part of modern cricket. Players no longer rely only on technique or patience. The ability to send the ball over the boundary often changes the direction of a match. Across formats—Test, ODI, and T20—some players have built their names around this strength. These cricketers have impressed crowds with their strength and timing. In this article, the focus is on the top 10 players who have hit the most sixes in international matches. Some names are expected, while a few may surprise even regular followers of the game.

10. AB de Villiers – 328 Sixes

AB de Villiers played for South Africa between 2004 and 2018. He took part in all three formats and became one of the most dynamic batters of his time. His international journey began with a Test debut on 17 December 2004 against England. In ODIs, he first appeared on 2 February 2005, also against England, and played his first T20I on 24 February 2006 against Australia. Over the years, he struck a total of 328 sixes—204 in ODIs, 64 in Tests, and 60 in T20Is. His ability to hit from any angle made him a tough opponent for any bowling attack.

9. Eoin Morgan – 346 Sixes

Eoin Morgan was born in Ireland and later captained England in limited-overs cricket. He started his ODI career for Ireland on 5 August 2006 against Scotland. In 2009, he switched to play for England. Morgan played all three formats for England, making his T20I debut on 5 June 2009 against the Netherlands and his Test debut on 27 May 2010 against Bangladesh. Known for his power hitting, he scored 346 sixes in total—220 in ODIs, 120 in T20Is, and six in Tests.

8. Sanath Jayasuriya – 352 Sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya is a famous Sri Lankan cricketer who changed the way One Day Internationals were played with his aggressive style. His international career lasted from 1989 to 2011, during which he played a key role in Sri Lanka’s success. Jayasuriya represented Sri Lanka in all three formats. He made his ODI debut on 26 December 1989, his Test debut on 22 February 1991, and his T20I debut on 15 June 2006. Over his career, he hit 352 sixes—270 in ODIs, 59 in Tests, and 23 in T20Is.

7. Jos Buttler – 358 Sixes

Jos Buttler is an English cricketer known for his powerful batting. He made his T20I debut on 31 August 2011 against India and soon became an important player for England in all formats. Buttler’s ODI debut came on 21 February 2012 against Pakistan, followed by his Test debut on 27 July 2014 against India. Across his career, he has hit 358 sixes—33 in Tests, 173 in ODIs, and 152 in T20Is.

6. Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 359 Sixes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of cricket’s most successful captains, led India to major victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Celebrated for his calm and decisive finishing skills, Dhoni made his mark across all formats. His ODI debut came in December 2004 against Bangladesh, followed by his Test debut a year later against Sri Lanka, and his T20I debut in late 2006 against South Africa. Throughout his career, Dhoni cleared the boundary 359 times, with 229 sixes in ODIs, 78 in Tests, and 52 in T20Is.

5. Martin Guptill – 383 Sixes

Martin Guptill played an important role in New Zealand cricket from 2009 to 2022, representing his country in all formats. He made his ODI debut in January 2009 against the West Indies, followed by his T20I debut a month later against Australia, and his Test debut in March 2009 against India. Known for his powerful hitting, Guptill hit 383 sixes in total—187 in ODIs, 173 in T20Is, and 23 in Tests—showing his ability to score big in every form of the game.

4. Brendon McCullum – 398 Sixes

Brendon McCullum, former captain of New Zealand, became well known for his aggressive batting and memorable innings. His international career stretched from 2002 to 2016, during which he played in all three formats. McCullum made his ODI debut in January 2002 and followed it with Test and T20I debuts in 2004 and 2005, respectively, all against strong opponents like Australia and South Africa. Across these formats, he hit 398 sixes—200 in ODIs, 107 in Tests, and 91 in T20Is—leaving a lasting impression with his fearless style.

3. Shahid Afridi – 476 Sixes

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistani cricketer, earned fame for his powerful hitting and game-changing performances, especially in limited-overs cricket. His career spanned from 1996 to 2016, during which he became one of Pakistan’s most important players. Afridi made his ODI debut in 1996 against Kenya, followed by his Test debut in 1998 against Australia and his T20I debut in 2006 against England. Known as one of the biggest six-hitters in cricket history, Afridi struck 476 sixes across formats, with 351 in ODIs, 73 in T20Is, and 52 in Tests.

2. Chris Gayle – 553 Sixes

Chris Gayle, a legendary figure in West Indian cricket, stands out as one of the most powerful batsmen ever. His international career lasted more than 20 years, during which he set many records fueled by his ability to hit massive sixes. Gayle debuted in ODIs in 1999 against India, made his Test debut in 2000 versus Zimbabwe, and appeared in his first T20I in 2006 against New Zealand. Over his career, Gayle cleared the boundary 553 times—331 sixes in ODIs, 124 in T20Is, and 98 in Tests—showing unmatched power in all formats.

1. Rohit Sharma – 637 Sixes

Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, is admired for his stylish batting and exceptional six-hitting skills. Since his international debut in 2007, he has become the record holder for the most sixes in international cricket. Sharma made his ODI debut against Ireland in June 2007, followed by his T20I debut against England in September of the same year, and his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies. Over his career, he has smashed 637 sixes—344 in ODIs, 205 in T20Is, and 88 in Tests—setting a high bar for power hitters around the world.

Conclusion

The players on this list have made a lasting impact on international cricket with their six-hitting abilities. Their powerful shots have captured the attention of fans and influenced the way cricket is played across all formats. Rohit Sharma leads with the highest number of sixes, while other greats like Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi have also made significant contributions. Each batsman brought their own style and strength, showing that six-hitting remains an exciting and vital part of the game.