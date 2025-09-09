Pro Kabaddi Team Owners

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams are guided by owners who manage operations, promote the brand, and support player development. Owners combine business strategy, sports management, and fan engagement. Their decisions affect team performance, popularity, and long-term growth. Some owners are entrepreneurs, some are celebrities, and some represent large companies. Each owner brings a distinct approach that shapes their team’s identity in the league.

The following sections provide an overview of each PKL team owner and their role in building their team and brand.

K. G. Sports – Bengal Warriors

G. Sports, based in Kolkata, owns the Bengal Warriors. The group develops local players and supports youth academies. The owners take a careful approach to team building and financial management. They promote the team actively and stay connected with fans, keeping the team competitive and reaching the playoffs regularly. Founded in 1966 in Jalandhar, Punjab, by Kasturi Lal Mahajan, K. G. Sports started as a manufacturer of sports equipment, producing cricket gear, footballs, and rugby balls. Over time, it became a leading producer of cricket products. In recent years, the company entered the Pro Kabaddi League as the owner of Bengal Warriors. They participate in team management, infrastructure, marketing, and branding. In the 2025 season, K. G. Sports partnered with Phab as the official nutrition partner, focusing on player fitness and professionalism. The company also develops its online presence with a website and social media pages where news, updates, and product information appear for fans and customers.

Kosmik Global Media – Bengaluru Bulls

Kosmik Global Media is a media company that invests in sports and entertainment. The owners focus on team marketing and fan interaction. They support youth programs and academies to develop future PKL players. The company engages with fans through events and social media, building both sporting success and commercial recognition, which has made the team popular in South India. Founded in 2008, Kosmik Global Media is an independent Indian company producing documentaries, educational content, and feature films. It has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai, and operates in domestic and international markets. The company acquired the Bengaluru Bulls franchise in 2014. Under its management, the team won the 2018–2019 season. Kosmik Global Media handles team management, infrastructure, and marketing for the franchise.

Radha Kapoor – Dabang Delhi K.C.

Radha Kapoor is an Indian entrepreneur and producer who owns Dabang Delhi K.C. She participates directly in the team’s strategic decisions. Under her leadership, the team blends experienced players with young talent. Kapoor pays close attention to branding and media promotion and focuses on building a competitive and stable team. Radha Kapoor Khanna graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York with a degree in fine arts. She returned to India and founded the Indian School of Design and Innovation (ISDI) in Mumbai in 2013, in partnership with Parsons. ISDI provides education in design, communications, and management, with emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. In 2014, she acquired Dabang Delhi K.C., which won its first title in the 2021–2022 season. She also owns Dabang Mumbai Hockey Club and Dabang Delhi Table Tennis Club. Radha founded DOIT Creations, an investment company supporting startups in design and innovation, and co-founded Awfis, a coworking network for startups and small businesses. She supports social initiatives for women and youth, running programs that teach women how to create jewelry and accessories, and assisting them with marketing and sales.

Adani Wilmar Ltd. – Gujarat Giants

Adani Wilmar Ltd., headquartered in Ahmedabad, owns the Gujarat Giants. The company invests in team development, infrastructure, marketing, and sponsorship, attracting top players and promoting the brand in western India. Founded in 1999 as a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Singapore’s Wilmar International, Adani Wilmar became one of India’s largest edible oil processors and a key FMCG player. It operates in three segments: Edible Oils, Food & FMCG products, and Industry Essentials for industrial use. In late 2024, the company reported a 22% rise in net profit to ₹1.9 billion. After selling stakes in the joint venture, it rebranded as AWL Agri Business Ltd in February 2025 to reflect its broader business focus.

JSW Group – Haryana Steelers

JSW Group owns Haryana Steelers and supports the team financially and organizationally. The company develops infrastructure and coaching programs and focuses on finding talented players from Haryana. Its approach combines sporting success with social initiatives. Founded in 1982 by Om Prakash Jindal and led by Sajjan Jindal, JSW Group is a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. The group works in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, and sports. JSW Steel produces 35.7 million tonnes per year and invests in green steel. JSW Energy generates 6,564 MW from thermal, hydro, solar, and pumped storage and plans to reach 20 GW by 2030. JSW Infrastructure manages ports, roads, and rail, while JSW Cement focuses on green cement. JSW Paints holds a significant stake in Akzo Nobel India. In sports, JSW owns teams and facilities, including the Inspire Institute of Sport in Karnataka. In 2024, the group entered defence and aerospace through JSW Gecko Motors, producing vehicles for the Indian armed forces. JSW Group works on sustainable growth, green hydrogen, decarbonization, and research collaborations with institutions like IIT Bombay.

Abhishek Bachchan – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Abhishek Bachchan, a Bollywood actor, owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He promotes the team in the media and participates in decisions about players and strategy. The team blends experienced players with young talent, and Bachchan focuses on growing the brand and fan base. Born on February 5, 1976, in Mumbai, Abhishek is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri. He began acting in 2000 with Refugee and gained recognition with Dhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dostana, Paa, and Bol Bachchan. He bought the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014, inspired by a personal connection to kabaddi. The team won the first PKL season in 2014 and a second title in 2022, becoming one of the league’s most successful teams. The Amazon Prime series Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers shows the team’s journey and Bachchan’s role in its growth.

Rajesh Narwal – Patna Pirates

Rajesh V. Shah owns Patna Pirates through KVS Energy and Sports Limited. He is Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Mukand Ltd., which produces stainless and alloy steel and heavy industrial machinery, and also chairs Mukand Sumi Special Steel Ltd. Shah entered sports in 2014, influenced by his friendship with Anand Mahindra, a promoter of the Pro Kabaddi League. He applied management principles from his business to run the team. Under his leadership, Patna Pirates won three consecutive PKL titles in Seasons 3, 4, and 5, becoming the league’s most successful franchise. Shah advised team owners to stay away from matches and trust professional management to maintain a balance between emotions and strategy.

Unilazer Ventures – U Mumba

U Mumba, a professional kabaddi team from Mumbai, has competed in the Pro Kabaddi League since 2014. The team has been owned by Unilazer Ventures, led by Ronnie Screwvala, since it started. Under his leadership, U Mumba won the PKL championship in 2015 and became one of the league’s top franchises. The details of the team’s purchase are not publicly disclosed, but Unilazer Ventures continues to invest in sports and treats them as an essential part of its business. Unilazer Ventures focuses on early and late-stage investments in consumer sectors and projects that support social development in India, including agriculture, healthcare, microfinance, and education. The firm also provides strategic guidance to its portfolio companies. Beyond business, Unilazer engages in media projects, sports initiatives, and the SWADES Foundation, which works to improve health, nutrition, water, education, and livelihoods in rural Maharashtra.

Insurekot Sports LLC – Puneri Paltan

Insurekot Sports LLC owns Puneri Paltan, a Pro Kabaddi League team based in Pune. The company has managed sports projects since it was founded and participates in other PKL activities. Registered in India on April 9, 2001, Insurekot Sports is a private limited company headquartered in Mumbai. As of 2022, it had an authorized capital of ₹5 crore and paid-up capital of ₹4.91 crore, with annual revenue estimated between ₹ one crore and ₹10 crore. The company works in leisure, entertainment, and sports, and it is listed as active in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs registry and recognized in international financial systems with LEI 335800DB1IFZB2DALC07.

Nimmagadda Prasad, Sachin Tendulkar, and actors – Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas, based in Chennai, compete in the Pro Kabaddi League and were founded in 2017 as one of four new franchises. The team is owned by a consortium under Magnum Sports Private Limited, which also manages Kerala Blasters FC in Indian football. Key owners include industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and actors Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Allu Aravind. Vijay Sethupathi serves as the team’s brand ambassador. The owners focus on professional management, promoting the team in South India, attracting top players, and engaging with fans through media and social networks. They aim to build a strong team with a recognizable brand and a wide audience.

Maruthi Sports & Media Pvt. Ltd. – Telugu Titans

Maruthi Sports & Media owns Telugu Titans, a Pro Kabaddi League team from Hyderabad. The owners invest in the team, focusing on local players while also bringing in PKL stars. They support infrastructure and promote the team through marketing and social media to strengthen its presence in South-East India and maintain competitiveness in the league. The company is a private firm based in Hyderabad, managing and promoting sports franchises. Telugu Titans was established in 2014 as one of the original PKL teams. The ownership group includes Srinivas Sreeramaneni of Vaya Group, Mahesh Kolli of Greenko Group, and Goutham Reddy Nedurmalli of NED Group, who contribute to the team’s operations and growth. The financial details of the acquisition are not publicly known, but the owners have invested significant resources in the team. In 2015, they planned to invest at least ₹100 crore over several years to hire international players, experienced coaches, and improve arenas.

GMR Group – UP Yoddhas

GMR Group, an Indian conglomerate in infrastructure, energy, and transportation, owns the UP Yoddhas, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Pro Kabaddi League since 2017. The financial details of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed. The team invests in training facilities and infrastructure and regularly reaches the playoffs. Founded in 1978 by G.M. Rao, GMR Group started with a textile mill and expanded into airports, energy, transportation, and urban projects. It manages major airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa and develops projects abroad. In sports, GMR owns UP Yoddhas, Delhi Capitals (IPL), and international franchises like Dubai Capitals and Seattle Orcas.

Conclusion

PKL team owners play a key role in shaping the league. Their decisions influence team performance, branding, and fan engagement. Some owners are companies, some are celebrities, and some are entrepreneurs. Each owner brings a unique approach that affects how the team develops and interacts with fans. Through consistent management and promotion, they help maintain the league’s growth and popularity across India.