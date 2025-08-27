Biggest Comebacks in Pro Kabaddi League History.

Biggest Comebacks in Pro Kabaddi League Matches

Kabaddi has been a game of the biggest turnarounds, where the match can change with just one Super Raid or Super Tackle. Over the years since the PKL started, fans have seen not one, not two, but a vast range of games where the biggest comebacks took place. Do you think you know about all the PKL matches where the most unexpected comebacks took place? Then be ready to take this quiz, and even if you miss out by a point, ensure to relive the epic comebacks.