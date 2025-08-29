PKL Auction 2025: Who Went for the Highest Price

As the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins, fans should remember how well the auction took place for the same. It was not just the teams buying the players; it was also a record-breaking one, where players created records with the bid wars. However, it is not just about watching the auction for the fans; it is also about who remembers it. Do you think you know everything about PKL Auction 2025? Test your knowledge by taking this quiz, and if you get them all correct, you'll be eligible to claim a big prize.