Quiz: Can You Name the PKL Team Captains

Leadership in Kabaddi is not just about the captain deciding how they will win the toss in the next game. It also includes some strategic team decisions, along with motivating your teammates from the start of the match till the end. In PKL history, fans have seen various captains, some who also defended their title, while some who led their teams through historical wins. If you think you know everything about the PKL captains, here's an open challenge for you to score a perfect score in this quiz.